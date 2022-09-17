Read full article on original website
michiganchronicle.com
Metro Detroit Students Deliver Spoken Word at Detroit Auto Show
With a long-awaited return for the North American International Detroit Auto Show to be live, this past Saturday, the InsideOut Literary Arts Performance Troupe delivered powerful spoken word thoughts in the Toyota Exhibit Area in Detroit. Toyota and InsideOut Literary Arts, an award-winning organization headquartered in Detroit, showcased the 2022...
michiganchronicle.com
SMART Reimagines Public Transit in Southeastern Michigan With Brand Identity Campaign
On a mission to reimagine public transit throughout southeastern Michigan, the Suburban Mobility Authority for Regional Transportation (SMART) announced its “New SMART” advertising campaign and people-focused vision through new branding, a series of commercials, billboards across the region and new vehicles to be unveiled at a later date. As the third largest transit system in the state, SMART intends to lead the region into the future of transit and re-establish reliability, accountability, sustainability, independence, and community trust.
michiganchronicle.com
A Detroiter’s Guide to Navigating Cannabis Law
Whether you are an avid marijuana user, involved in the agricultural growth and retail industry or simply interested in following policy reforms, Detroiters should be better informed on how to safely navigate the consumption and sales business of the growing cannabis industry. Cannabis law experts spoke to the Michigan Chronicle...
michiganchronicle.com
OP ED: A Historic Victory Brings Drug Price Relief to Michigan’s Seniors
Here in Michigan and across the country, millions of seniors will get relief from a new law that will help reduce out-of-control drug prices. For the first time in decades, Big Pharma’s relentless grip on their wallets, medicine cabinets and peace of mind will begin to be pried loose.
