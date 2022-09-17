On a mission to reimagine public transit throughout southeastern Michigan, the Suburban Mobility Authority for Regional Transportation (SMART) announced its “New SMART” advertising campaign and people-focused vision through new branding, a series of commercials, billboards across the region and new vehicles to be unveiled at a later date. As the third largest transit system in the state, SMART intends to lead the region into the future of transit and re-establish reliability, accountability, sustainability, independence, and community trust.

