8 Saints, 3 Ragin’ Cajuns Nominated for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023
The first list of nominees for the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame contains 8 former Saints, and 3 Louisiana Ragin' Cajun alums. 129 total modern-era nominees have been announced. The number will be trimmed down to 25 semifinalists in November, then down to 15 finalists in January, before the...
Former Saints Quarterback Drew Brees Showed Up at LSU Football Practice [PHOTOS]
Drew Brees loves football and he loves Louisiana. The former New Orleans Saints quarterback showed up at LSU's practice Wednesday as the Tigers prepare for New Mexico this Saturday night in Tiger Stadium. In one photo you see Brees talking to the young group of quarterbacks on the LSU team,...
Coach Desormeaux Talks Play Calling, QBs, Rice Players Taking Things Too Far & More [Audio]
Louisiana Ragin' Cajun football experienced something on Saturday night for the first time in over a calendar year. A loss. The Cajuns 15 game win streak was snapped in a frustrating loss to the Rice Owls. Following the defeat, Louisiana linebacker Kris Moncrief detailed racist comments he says were directed...
Baton Rouge Restaurant Offering $10k Reward for Arrest in Tragic LSU Student’s Murder
A Baton Rouge restaurant where murdered LSU student Allie Rice worked is offering a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for her death. On the morning of September 16, 2022, LSU student Allie Rice was found shot to death in...
Local Elementary School Named National Blue Ribbon School
The U.S. Department of Education has named its 2022 Blue Ribbon Schools, with one school in Lafayette receiving its top honors for exemplary growth. Myrtle Place Elementary is one of seven Louisiana schools recognized as a Blue Ribbon School, according to a press release from the Louisiana Department of Education.
Trivia Nights in Lafayette: Where to Find Them
If you are a fan of trivia and Jeopardy! isn't enough to quench your thirst, then attending one of the "Trivia Nights" in Lafayette just do it. A: No one. Although Grant, his wife, and his dog are entombed there. Okay, maybe that one won't pop up at any of...
19th Annual Camellia Crossing Happening in Lafayette
The 19th Annual Camellia Crossing Gleaux Run is happening on Thanksgiving Eve this year and registration is already open. The event benefits the Miles Perret Cancer Services in Lafayette and is always a fun-filled family event. The run will take place at 5:35 pm on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at...
Popular Breakfast Spot Expands to Carencro
A fan favorite restaurant is coming to the Carencro area. Village Deaux is set to expand to Carencro with its third location. Village Deaux is a local donut and breakfast shop that is based out of Maurice, Louisiana. According to Village Deaux, this shop will be very similar to our...
Joy Ride in Vermilion Parish Cane Field Ends in Robbery at Machete-point
Two suspects from Maurice have been arrested after they allegedly robbed a trio of teenagers who were taking their truck on a joy ride through a sugar cane field on Saturday, September 17. According to Eddie Langlinais - Public Information Officer and Violent Crimes Task Force Director for the Vermilion...
New Restaurant Set to Open in Lafayette Today
There is another restaurant coming to the area… and it is set to open today. Soul Haus Kitchen, which is a local plate lunch restaurant, is opening a new location in the former Jambalaya Shoppe. The former location of the Jambalaya Shoppe is located at 4150 W. Congress St.
Louisiana Jeepers ‘Wild Side Ride’ to Benefit LOPA October 8
The Louisiana Jeepers Jeep Club is hosting its Annual "Wild Side Ride" to benefit the Louisiana Organ Procurement Agency on October 8, 2022. The Wild Side Ride takes participants on a great ride through the back roads of St. Martin Parish. The ride is sponsored by Courtesy Jeep of Breaux...
Prairie Elementary Breaks Ground on New Facility
Prairie Elementary is getting a brand new facility. There was a groundbreaking ceremony that was held on Friday, September 16, 2022, to celebrate this new facility. Administrators say this is another step in their commitment to improving school facilities by creating a better environment for teachers and students to learn and grow.
Crash on Interstate 10: Lake Charles Woman Dies in Suspected Drowsy Driving Tragedy
Let this story be a reminder that if you are ever feeling tired or sleepy behind the wheel, please pull over. Shortly after midnight, Louisiana State Police troopers responded to a horrible scene on Interstate 10 eastbound near mile post 114 between Breaux Bridge and Henderson in St. Martin Parish. A Ford Fusion had struck a guardrail on the right side of the interstate, causing damage to the passenger door. But, what's much worse, is that 25-year-old Karalan Hayes of Lake Charles was in the passenger's seat and eventually died at the hospital from her injuries.
Mother of Former Governor Kathleen Blanco Passes Away
The mother of former Governor Kathleen Babineaux Blanco has died. Lucille Fremin Babineaux lived to the age of 102. According to officials, there will be a funeral service at St. Peter's Catholic Church in New Iberia Monday, September 26. The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Visitation has been...
Gunshots Heard on Surveillance Video Nearby as Family Speaks Out About LSU Student Who Was Fatally Shot
An investigation into the fatal shooting of LSU student Allison Rice continues as her family speaks out in the wake of new surveillance audio surfacing. 21-year-old LSU student Allison Rice was found dead in her bullet-ridden vehicle in the early morning hours of Friday, September 16—stopped right near the tracks on Government street not far from I-110 in Downtown Baton Rouge.
Boo at the Zoo Returns to Zoosiana All October Long
Zoosiana in Broussard will once again be putting on one of their most popular events of the year, "Boo at the Zoo". The best part of it all is that the event is happening all month long, from October 1 to October 31. "Boo at the Zoo" is a fun-filled,...
Patterson High School Student Arrested for Threatening to Shoot Up the School
The disturbing trend continues of local students making threats toward the school they attend. The latest incident happened on Tuesday when a Patterson High school student was arrested after he was accused of threatening to shoot up the school in which he attends. According to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's...
2nd Annual October Fete in Estherwood Set for October 8th
The town of Estherwood may be small, but they are celebrating Halloween in a big way. The town's 2nd Annual October Fete is set for October 8th with a long list of fun for the entire family. It's all going down at the KC Hall from 10 am until the fun runs out.
AT&T Customers in North Lafayette, Carencro Area Just Got A Brand New 5G Cell Tower
If you live or work near the Carencro-North Lafayette area you may have noticed a boost in signal over the past few weeks. A notice from AT&T has a lot of customers in the area feeling happy about their service (or at least a little less aggravated). As someone who lives in that area, I can relate.
Abbeville Mother Begs Fellow Parents to Talk to Their Kids About Bullying Cancer Patient at School
A mother from Abbeville is pleading with fellow parents at her son's school in a Facebook post that has gone viral. Stephiney Granger says her 12-year-old son, Aiden, has been trying to get back into the swing of things after being diagnosed with cancer back in 2019. Granger says that...
