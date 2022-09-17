ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Classic Rock 105.1

Popular Breakfast Spot Expands to Carencro

A fan favorite restaurant is coming to the Carencro area. Village Deaux is set to expand to Carencro with its third location. Village Deaux is a local donut and breakfast shop that is based out of Maurice, Louisiana. According to Village Deaux, this shop will be very similar to our...
CARENCRO, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

Prairie Elementary Breaks Ground on New Facility

Prairie Elementary is getting a brand new facility. There was a groundbreaking ceremony that was held on Friday, September 16, 2022, to celebrate this new facility. Administrators say this is another step in their commitment to improving school facilities by creating a better environment for teachers and students to learn and grow.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

Crash on Interstate 10: Lake Charles Woman Dies in Suspected Drowsy Driving Tragedy

Let this story be a reminder that if you are ever feeling tired or sleepy behind the wheel, please pull over. Shortly after midnight, Louisiana State Police troopers responded to a horrible scene on Interstate 10 eastbound near mile post 114 between Breaux Bridge and Henderson in St. Martin Parish. A Ford Fusion had struck a guardrail on the right side of the interstate, causing damage to the passenger door. But, what's much worse, is that 25-year-old Karalan Hayes of Lake Charles was in the passenger's seat and eventually died at the hospital from her injuries.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

Mother of Former Governor Kathleen Blanco Passes Away

The mother of former Governor Kathleen Babineaux Blanco has died. Lucille Fremin Babineaux lived to the age of 102. According to officials, there will be a funeral service at St. Peter's Catholic Church in New Iberia Monday, September 26. The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Visitation has been...
Classic Rock 105.1

Gunshots Heard on Surveillance Video Nearby as Family Speaks Out About LSU Student Who Was Fatally Shot

An investigation into the fatal shooting of LSU student Allison Rice continues as her family speaks out in the wake of new surveillance audio surfacing. 21-year-old LSU student Allison Rice was found dead in her bullet-ridden vehicle in the early morning hours of Friday, September 16—stopped right near the tracks on Government street not far from I-110 in Downtown Baton Rouge.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

Classic Rock 105.1

Classic Rock 105.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

