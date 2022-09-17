Read full article on original website
Lady Eagles score late to defeat Union
For four innings, the Sullivan Lady Eagles and Union Lady ’Cats slugged it out to a draw on the softball diamond. However, Sullivan added two runs in the fifth and four more in the sixth to continue its Four Rivers Conference winning streak Thursday, 8-2.
Golf Lady Jays win third dual of week
Washington golfers accounted for four of the top five performances in Thursday’s dual. The Lady Jays shot a combined 195 to win the road match against North Point at Innsbrook Golf Course. The host Lady Grizzlies turned in a score of 227.
Hillsboro staves off St. Clair in five sets
They don’t come much more evenly matched than Wednesday’s volleyball showdown in Hillsboro. The host Lady Hawks (7-7-1) narrowly edged St. Clair (5-6-2) in extra points of the fifth set, 25-23, 21-25, 25-17, 21-25, 16-14.
Week 4 Football — Union at Pacific
Union defeated Pacific, 52-14, Friday, Sept. 16, in Four Rivers Conference play.
Pacific teams rank ninth
Pacific cross country runners competed in their third race of the season Saturday in Festus with both teams ranking ninth. Pacific’s girls totaled 199 points in their race and the boys scored 231.
Folsom: Football like it's 1999
I’ve written columns in the past about the first couple times I came from Texas to St. Louis for Cardinals games. With football season in full swing, it seems like a good time to look back on the time in 1999 that I visited the state for a Missouri Tigers football game.
FFA Cookout held while tractor pull postponed
Two FFA-related events were postponed after rain Sunday morning, but that did not stop a third from going forward. In fact, not having the Antique Tractor Pull or the Cruisin’ Through the Years Antique Car, Truck and Tractor Show kept things “neutral” for the 25th annual Franklin County FFA Foundation Cookout at the Union City Park Pavilion, said Jim Strubberg, a foundation board member.
Hermann man hurt in crash on Highway Z
A Hermann man was hospitalized after suffering serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash on Highway Z in rural Franklin County near Berger, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The highway patrol reports that at 2:40 p.m. on Sept. 17, Edward J. Rolfes, 52, of Hermann, was driving a 2015...
Former Washington Fair band debut at the Grand Ole Opry
Country music trio Chapel Hart made their debut at the Grand Ole Opry Saturday night, but before gracing the historic Nashville, Tennessee stage, the group performed at the Washington Town & Country Fair Pepsi Main Stage in August 2021. The band opened for ZZ Top at the 2021 Washington Town...
Villa Ridge man killed in motorcycle crash in rural Franklin County
A motorcyclist was killed last week after being ejected from his vehicle, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The highway patrol reports that shortly after 1 p.m. on Sept. 15, Nova L. Davis, 72, of Villa Ridge, was driving a 2022 Harley Davidson Heritage Classic motorcycle southbound on Highway HH, south of Catawissa in rural Franklin County. As Davis’ motorcycle approached a curve in the road, it traveled off the right side of the roadway and went down an embankment. His vehicle then overturned and ejected Davis, who was not wearing a helmet.
Motorcyclist hurt in crash on Highway 100
A St. Louis motorcyclist suffered moderate injuries in a three-vehicle crash on Highway 100 near Gray Summit, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The highway patrol reports that shortly after 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18, a Nissan Rogue driven by Jenna E. Doll, of Florissant, had slowed due to traffic congestion on Highway 100, west of Thiebes Road. As Doll’s vehicle slowed, Nicholas A. Tsymberov, 40, of St. Louis, attempted to avoid hitting Doll’s vehicle, but ultimately struck the driver’s side of Doll’s vehicle. After impact, the motorcycle crossed the center of the roadway and hit 2016 Audi A6 driven by Morgan C. Kline, 41, of St. Louis.
