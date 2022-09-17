Read full article on original website
Eddie Sanchez
4d ago
US coloradoans are not the only ones that are in the cross hairs of this craziness of nuclear weapons, if one bomb goes off anywhere it'll rain havoc throughout Mother Earth 🌎 and it's people's so let's all disarm these mass destruction weapons and come up with a way to keep Earth alive and happy She Mother Earth may claim what belongs to her and send our DNA back to the Stone Age.
Reply(2)
3
Related
These Colorado Landmarks Are Some of the Most Popular in America
Visiting one of Colorado's many landmarks is always a spectacular time which is why some of them are the most popular in the nation. Aqua Expeditions, a recognized global leader in luxury small-ship expeditions, recently polled Americans and asked which of the nation's landmarks they would most like to visit, and not surprisingly Colorado landmarks appeared multiple times.
What Is “Swatting”? And Why It Can Get You Into Big Trouble Under Colorado Law
Swatting is the action or practice of making a prank call to emergency services in an attempt to bring about the dispatch of a large number of armed police officers to a particular address. In Colorado, swatting could get you into some serious trouble. Swatting Instances In Colorado. Earlier this...
coloradopolitics.com
Denver Gazette: Gun control hits a wall in Colorado
Gun-control measures enacted in Boulder County have been placed on hold by the federal courts; left in doubt by a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling, and, as reported in The Gazette last week, stymied even more amid further court developments here in Colorado. All of which should prompt advocates of...
Vandals Have Not Been Kind to the Ghost Town of Gilman, Colorado
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Have you ever wondered why so many of Colorado's largest and most profitable mining areas eventually had to be abandoned due to contamination?. According to waterdesk.com, there...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Colorado’s Ultimate Road Trip In 1,000 Miles and 24 Hours
Are you ready to set out on the ultimate Colorado road trip? This proposed outing courtesy of Out There Colorado hits several of Colorado's best adventures in one shot. This road trip isn't for the timid. You'll need a solid 24 hours travel time. In addition, you'll be racking up 1,000 miles on your car. In the end, though, you'll be able to say you've seen Colorado at its best.
Colorado law punishes people caught swatting
It's called swatting, the act of making a fake call to emergency services, usually drawing a large emergency response. The FBI said it happened across Colorado Monday. Now, parents do not want this to ever happen again.
New Chance to Design the Anniversary License Plate in Colorado + Make History
Calling all Colorado artists, the Division of Motor Vehicles needs your expertise in designing a very special license plate. According to a press release from the Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles, help is requested in designing the state's 150th-anniversary license plate. Colorado Is Almost Ready to Celebrate 150 Years. Colorado...
MindBodyGreen
Colorado’s Leaves Are Putting on a Show Now!
You start to feel that seasonal tug—that literal call of the wild—sometime in September: Must see all the leaves! Fall foliage is here and, before you know it, gone. And while many dappled vantage spots will do, Colorado is one of the very best areas in the country to view autumn’s kaleidoscope of color—and a road trip lets you see this state showing off at a slew of dappled spots. But how can you savor mother nature’s show while traveling responsibly? We found four unforgettable routes that help you Do Colorado Right, both on the road and off, with vividly hued stops and eco-friendly, and low-impact experiences.
Another Historic Colorado Restaurant Has Closed For Good After 40 Years
Another Colorado restaurant bites the dust... After opening its doors in 1981, this long-time Colorado restaurant staple has sadly closed its door for good. A lot has changed around Colorado since the COVID19 pandemic began in the spring of 2020. I remember sitting on an airplane in February 2020, coming home from a quick trip to Florida and reading memes about Corona Virus... Nobody, including myself, clearly knew what was about to go down. Craziest time in my thus far, for sure.
Body of Missing Colorado Hiker Located On Longs Peak Near Keyhole
The weekend brought a tragic ending on Colorado's Longs Peak when the body of a missing hiker was found near the Keyhole Route. According to Rocky Mountain National Park, the body of 25-year-old Russell Jacobs, from Westminster, was recovered on Sunday from the Keyhole Route. Rangers Have Contact With Missing...
Colorado man urges hikers to be prepared after finding body on 14er
A Colorado man who discovered the body of a missing hiker on Longs Peak Saturday says he wants others to know how hard search-and-rescue crews worked to bring the person home and hopes others are reminded that you can never be too prepared when it comes to climbing Colorado's 14ers. "It's just heavy. I feel for the family and friends and the other people in our climbing community that are spooked by this," said Glenn Carlson.Carlson, a Colorado native, had been preparing to climb the Keyhole route on Longs Peak with his friends for more than a month.The Keyhole is...
Rodents to blame for sparking wildfire in Colorado
According to West Metro Fire, rodents are to blame for sparking a wildfire in Waterton Canyon in the early hours of Wednesday morning. An investigation determined that the blaze started when rodents were chewing on wires in an electrical box, which resulted in shorting out the system. This caused arcing and sparking, which ultimately ignited dry grass.
KKTV
WATCH: Objects in the sky spotted from areas in Colorado on Tuesday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Multiple people started reaching out to KKTV 11 News on Tuesday after they witnessed three objects in the sky that were visible from areas of Colorado. One viewer, who shared photos with KKTV 11 News, explained he could see three “huge fireballs” in the sky...
kiowacountyindependent.com
New Locomotives on Colorado Pacific Railroad Signals Big Changes
There’s two of them, and they are quite stunning as they sit shimmering in the late summer sun. On Thursday night, after passing the final regulatory hoop, a Federal Railroad Agency (FRA) inspection, on the western end of the rail line the two new locomotives on the Colorado Pacific Railroad came rolling into Eads—where they will be stationed for the time being.
State of unease: Colorado basin tribes without water rights
Garnett Querta slips on his work gloves as he shifts the big rig he’s driving into park. Within seconds, he unrolls a fire hose and opens a hydrant, sending water flowing into one of the plastic tanks on the truck’s flat bed.
KDVR.com
Colorado counties’ voters getting less partisan
DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado’s counties haven’t gotten more partisan since the beginning of the year. They’ve gotten less partisan. The state’s politics are heating up in advance of November’s 2022 midterm elections. Colorado’s races include U.S. Senate and House races that will play key roles in determining national political power. Races are attracting millions in out-of-state dollars looking to swing elections toward one party or another.
Colorado Residents Are Kicking Their Smoking Habit and Results Are Good!
Everyone knows that smoking is bad for your health and here in Colorado cigarettes are being kicked to the curb by a lot of residents. According to a new report by the Lung Institute, Coloradans have some of the best lung health in all of America. Colorado Loves to Stay...
Colorado Drivers Rank Among Top 3 Worst In The U.S. For Road Rage
Are you surprised? (disclaimer: I'm not) According to a new survey conducted by Forbes Advisor, Colorado ranks among the top three states when it comes to aggressive driving, commonly referred to as road rage. About The Study. To create its rankings list, Forbes Advisor analyzed 10 key metrics from a...
Will Colorado be allowed to kill its new endangered wolves?
It might seem counterintuitive to be thinking about killing off animals that a state is actively trying to reintroduce into the wild, but right now Colorado Parks and Wildlife is exploring that option. Right now wolves are listed as endangered and protected, meaning killing one will bring down the full force of the legal system on someone's head. But with something called a 10(J) amendment that would suddenly become a possible legal action, provided the right hoops were jumped through first. "That gives flexibility in managing those rules that wouldn't otherwise be afforded in an endangered species," Marj Nelson, Deputy Assistant Regional...
11 Fun Facts About Western Colorado’s Orchard City
If you've driven Colorado's Highway 65 from Delta to Cedaredge, you've been through the beautiful town of Orchard City. There's quite a bit more to this community than meets the eye. A number of facts about the community may surprise you. Here's a look at 11 fun little facts about...
95 Rock KKNN
Grand Junction, CO
13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
95 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 14