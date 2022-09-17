Read full article on original website
Related
Queen to be reunited with Philip in tiny King George VI Memorial Chapel
The Queen will be reunited with her beloved Duke of Edinburgh when she is interred alongside her husband in the King George VI Memorial Chapel.The King and the royal family will gather for a “deeply personal” private burial service on Monday evening in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, following the Queen’s state funeral and committal service.The tiny King George VI Memorial Chapel houses the remains of the Queen’s father George VI, her mother the Queen Mother and sister Princess Margaret.When Philip died 17 months ago, his coffin was interred in the Royal Vault of St George’s – ready to be...
The auburn-haired cherub stealing the show: Social media users fall in love with 'superstar' choirboy singing his heart out at Queen's state funeral
Social media users have heaped praise on an auburn-haired choirboy who was filmed singing his heart out in Westminster Abbey during the Queen's state funeral. Throughout the service to celebrate the life of Queen Elizabeth II, the Choir of Westminster Abbey sang hymns and psalms as well as the National Anthem.
Wand of Office broken in half before Queen’s coffin lowered into Royal Vault
Lord Chamberlain has “broken” his Wand of Office and placed it on Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin during a committal service at Windsor Castle on Monday, 19 September. Andrew Parker, the most senior member of the Royal Household, ceremonially broke the thin white staff during the service inside St George’s Chapel, as is tradition for the funeral of a monarch.
Beefeaters guarding Queen's coffin have a well-earned rest: Photo shows Yeoman Warders taking a break from 20 minute shifts holding vigil in Westminster Hall
The Royal guards who stand by Queen Elizabeth II's flag-draped coffin have been pictured taking a well-earned rest. The Yeomen Warders of Her Majesty's Royal Palace and Fortress the Tower of London, nicknamed the 'beefeaters', stand guard over the deceased monarch. One photo show the loyal guards taking a break...
RELATED PEOPLE
Emotional Princess Charlotte Turns to Her Mother for Comfort
Princess Charlotte appeared emotional after watching Queen Elizabeth II's funeral service Monday alongside her eldest brother, Prince George. Prince William and Kate Middleton's two eldest children were a late addition to the Westminster Abbey service and were confirmed by the palace only when the order of service was released the night before.
Royal fans are saying the same thing about Lady Louise after being left emotional about the Queen’s horse Emma
ROYAL fans were left in tears yesterday as the Queen's treasured horse Emma waited for her coffin to arrive at Windsor Castle in a nod to the late monarch's love of the animals. Brits watched as Emma the pony stood amid a sea of flowers left by adoring subjects as...
PETS・
Royal family leave Windsor Castle following Queen Elizabeth II’s committal
The Royal Family has left Windsor Castle following the committal of Britain’s longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II. Footage shows King Charles III and the Queen Consort, along with Princes William and Harry and their wives, leaving St George’s Chapel on Monday, 19 September. Her late Majesty was lowered...
King Charles III Cries as ‘God Save the King’ Plays at Late Mother Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral
A new era. King Charles III got emotional as Queen Elizabeth II‘s funeral came to an end and he received a tribute of his own. The monarch, who died at age 96 on September 8, was laid to rest on Monday, September 19, in London. Following a two-minute moment of silence, which was recognized nationwide, Charles, 73, grew teary when “God Save the King” played before attendees exited Westminster Abbey. He sat beside wife Queen Consort Camilla, with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle behind them in the second row.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Empty seat left in front of King Charles during Queen’s Windsor service explained
The royal family bid farewell to their matriarch and the nation’s longest-reigning monarch.As King Charles III sat in the second row of St George’s Chapel in Windsor beside his wife Camilla, Queen Consort during the committal service, a seat in front of the new monarch was left empty.The King’s seat was the one the Queen previously filled when she would sit in the second row during notable events.It was previously thought that an empty seat during royal events is meant to represent a member of the royal family who has passed away. However, the empty seat in front of the...
Her final journey ends in a haunting silence: As the Queen's coffin descends into the Royal Vault in Windsor Castle, her piper's haunting lament will gradually fade – leaving the 800-strong congregation in contemplative quiet
In the seconds after the Queen's coffin gently descends into the Royal Vault at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, her piper will play a haunting lament. With military precision, Pipe Major Paul Burns, from the Royal Regiment of Scotland, will then slowly walk away from the gothic Chapel. As...
Loved by the Queen... maybe not by the staff: Mystery over whereabouts of 'docker's daughter' dresser Angela Kelly who was one of Her late Majesty's closest aides but was absent from last week's public mourning
When members of the Royal Family gathered at Westminster Hall on Wednesday to see the Queen's coffin arrive for the lying-in-state service, it was a solemn yet intimate affair. A group of Palace staff who had been closest to Queen Elizabeth were also there, among them Paul Whybrew, 63, known...
‘Gentle giant’ horse Apollo taking part in Queen’s funeral procession
A horse known as a “gentle giant” is to take part in the funeral procession of the Queen. Apollo the Drum Horse will be ridden by Lance Corporal Chris Diggle from the Band of the Household Cavalry. The nine-year-old horse stands at over 17 hands (1.73 metres) tall...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
King Charles flies to Scotland to grieve mother at Balmoral
King Charles has flown to Scotland to grieve his mother in private following her state funeral. The monarch left RAF Northolt in West London on a private jet at about 10.30am this morning. Images showed the King sitting in the back of a car with a man thought to be...
'They did their country proud': Eight young pallbearers are praised for their composure while carrying the Queen's coffin up the steep steps at Windsor as the world held its breath
Pallbearers from the British Army who weeks ago were serving in Iraq have today been celebrated for their role in carrying the Queen's coffin - with admirers across Britain declaring: 'They have done our nation and Her Majesty proud.'. The world held its breath as the eight soldiers from the...
EXCLUSIVE: Choirboy, 11, who earned a legion of fans with his 'earnest' singing at the Queen's funeral is the son of an actress and won praise for his role in Oscar Wilde stage show
A choirboy who earned a legion of fans with his 'earnest' performance at the Queen's funeral is the son of an actress and previously won praise for his role in an Oscar Wilde stage show, it was revealed today. Eleven-year-old Westminster Abbey chorister Barnaby Scholes' animated singing and unruly mop...
buzzfeednews.com
Prince George And Princess Charlotte Will Have A Role In Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral
Prince George of Wales and Princess Charlotte of Wales will attend their great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral, according to an order of service for the ceremony released by Buckingham Palace on Sunday. Nine-year-old George and 7-year-old Charlotte will walk behind the Queen's coffin as it is carried up the...
Queen Elizabeth II’s relationship with her daughter, Princess Anne
Princess Anne made history this week by taking part in the Vigil of Princes, following the death of her mother, Queen Elizabeth II. On Friday (16 September), the Princess Royal participated in a second, 15-minute vigil at Westminster Hall, as Elizabeth’s children – led by King Charles III – stood solemnly around the coffin of Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.
A signal from the King's equerry, rubber-soled boots and the crown bolted down on Queen's coffin: How pallbearers carried Her Majesty to her final resting place - as calls are made for Grenadier Guards who did the 'toughest job in the world' to get medals
The steady-shouldered pallbearers who safely carried the Queen's coffin during her state funeral have won the hearts of the nation amid growing calls for the soldiers to be honoured with medals. With the eyes of the world on them, the eight soldiers from the 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards raised and...
Queen buried alongside late husband at Windsor Castle in private service
The Queen has been buried alongside her late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, at the King George VI Memorial Chapel at Windsor Castle, an announcement on the royal family’s official website said.The official website of the royal family said a private burial took place in The King George VI Memorial Chapel this evening, conducted by the Dean of Windsor.“The Queen was buried together with the Duke of Edinburgh, at The King George VI Memorial Chapel,” the statement said.
Floral tributes for Queen to be composted and used in Royal Parks
Floral tributes to the Queen will be composted and given a new lease of life in planting projects throughout the Royal Parks.It is expected that work to remove items laid by the public will begin on Monday, a week after the state funeral, and will continue for seven days.Visitors will still be able to lay tributes but blooms which have already deteriorated will be moved to the Hyde Park nursery.Once taken away, any remaining packaging, cards and labels will be removed, before the plant material is composted in Kensington Gardens.The compost will then be used on landscaping projects and shrubberies...
Comments / 0