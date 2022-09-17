Read full article on original website
Proof That San Angelo is the Most Artistic City In West Texas
San Angelo is not as big as Lubbock, Amarillo, Midland or even Abilene. What San Angelo lacks in size, it more than makes up for with art. If you need any proof at all, check out Paintbrush Alley. When you see a community capable of transforming ordinary and in some cases somewhat dilapidated buildings and transform them into colorful renderings of artistic beauty, then you know you've found someplace special.
How Is San Angelo Celebrating National Guacamole Day?
Are you a fan of the substance known as Guacamole? If so, then today is your day for today is Guacamole Day. If you are not aware, guacamole is made from a special kind of fruit known as an avocado which grows in Mexico and Central America. Fun fact, they are chock full of Vitamin K and Vitamin B.
San Angelo Celebrates Food,Music and, Above All, Beer
This weekend (Saturday September 17th) is the 2nd Annual Plateauberfest from 12:00pm through 6:00pm at 214 South Chadbourne in San Angelo, TX! It is a similar time like Germany’s Oktoberfest where people come in and have a great time with friends, family, and beer. The craft beer is from Plateau Brewing Company and there is so much to enjoy. Come to downtown San Angelo this Saturday for live music, delicious barbeque from Southern Smoke BBQ, and of course…BEER!
Southern Drag Boat Finals Show & Shine Is Wednesday!
The SDBA FINALS are next weekend but we are getting ready for the BIG "Show and Shine" Wednesday, September 21st and we want you to join us for all of the fun!!. The Spring Creek FINALS drag boat races will be held at Spring Creek Marina and RV Park on Lake Nasworthy Friday, Saturday and Sunday, September 23rd through the 25th with three exciting days of boat racing for you to enjoy.
Reyna’s Taco, Margarita & Michelada Music Fest is Saturday!
The 2nd Annual Reyna’s Taco, Margarita & Michelada Music Fest is being held this Saturday at Ranch 277 in Christoval featuring an awesome music lineup and more!. This year’s festival is is going to be fantastic in every way. The live music performances are going to be very entertaining with the Judson Cole Band, EVòLuzìon, Texas Double Shot and headlining this year will be the very popular Josh Abbott Band!
La Niña Is Sticking Around…What Does It Mean For San Angelo?
La Niña is a weather phenomenon characterized by cooler water in the equatorial Pacific. It is the opposite of Niño which means warmer than average water temperatures in the Pacific. Even though that is a long way from San Angelo, both have a tremendous impact on our weather.
Road Closures and Delays Expected Today 9/15 in San Angelo
There is one sure sign of progress in San Angelo and that sign quite literally reads: “Construction Ahead”. There must be a lot of progress going on lately as those signs have been popping up a lot. For drivers, construction can be a headache, especially if you don’t...
Fresh Catfish Anyone? The Concho is Stocked and Loaded
If you've been yearning for a catfish fry, you might not have to wait much longer. Channel Catfish have been stocked in the Concho River downtown. While there were some smaller fish like those pictured below stocked, there were also some larger Channel Catfish in the bunch. According to a...
Dirty Rain Covers San Angelo Vehicles with Grime
I've heard it said that rainwater is soft and fresh. Here in San Angelo, nothing could be further from the truth. The rain leaves behind all kinds of gritty dirt on any vehicle left outside. It's worse here in West Texas than many other parts of the country. That is...
Style Has A New San Angelo Address
I'm not an avid shopper. Lately, I usually just shop online. When I do go out, I'm usually a get in, get what I want, and get out kind of shopper. So, I'm just as surprised as anyone that I found a new store here in San Angelo that really captured my attention.
This Time It Worked…Threat to School Ends in Arrest
On Sunday, a social media post threatened a local San Angelo school. Officers of the San Angelo Police Department were alerted to the post. Right away, the Criminal Investigation Division were requested to help with the investigation. According to the San Angelo Police Department press release, the investigation continued until...
This San Angelo Website For Lost Pets Is Amazing
When it comes to pets, I have a soft spot in my heart. I know how I feel about my two spoiled rotten Persian Cats. I have two, Otis and Anna. This is Anna. They're spoiled beyond words. If they were to ever get out and get lost, I know how completely devastated I would be. Here in San Angelo, we have an incredible website that really comes to the rescue for lost pets.
Why You Might Want to Pay Your Water Bill Before Friday
When it comes to getting the water bill paid, you don't want to be late. If you're planning on paying later this week, you might want to take notice. Due to maintenance, all persons will be unable to pay their water bills this weekend from Friday September 16th (starting at 5:00pm) through Saturday September 17th (evening). So, once the weekend is here and you are planning on getting that water bill paid off before you begin your fun.
San Angelo’s Railway Museum Celebrates Their 25th Anniversary
The San Angelo Railway Museum is Celebrating their 25th Anniversary with an original play “Arthur Stilwell’s Dream of Steam” Sept. 8th – 11th. Raise a Toast to our Railway Museum’s 25th Anniversary with the true tale of how San Angelo got its depot. Step back into history and see “Arthur Stilwell’s Dream of Steam” come to life with live performances at the Railway Museum.
Are Twin Buttes In San Angelo A Volcano? No, BUT…
Last week, drought conditions caused the exposure of 113 million year old dinosaur tracks at, appropriately named, Dinosaur Valley State Park in the city of Glen Rose. Hearing this, made me curious. I always wondered if the Twin Buttes in San Angelo had ever been a volcano. Then I googled...
Can an Alligator Be a Legit Emotional Support Animal?
I'm glad we don't have alligators in San Angelo. Although with this weekend's flooding rains, they would certainly be right at home. With that in mind, when one thinks of an emotional support animals, we usually think of a cuddly dog or cat. Many people have miniature horses or potbelly pigs as support animals. In Johnstown, Pennsylvania Joe Henney has an emotional support animal named WallyGator.
The Chicken Farm Has A Big Weekend For You Sept 2nd & 3rd
The Chicken Farm Art Center of San Angelo has two big events planned for you next Friday and Saturday, September 2nd & 3rd. First, you're invited to bring your friends and family out to the Chicken Farm Art Center’s “Concert In The Yard” on Fri, Sept 2nd for a night of free live music and shopping with a number of resident artist who will open their shops for this special event. This is always a lot of fun as local performing artists are featured in various genres of music starting at 6 pm. Admission is free to all but a performers hat will be passed and donations to the band are always greatly appreciated. You're invited to bring your picnic baskets and lawn chairs. If you would like to stay for the night, rooms are available by visiting innattheartcenter.com.
Is Pumpkin Spice A Texas Thing? The Answer Is Surprising
Living in West Texas where the weather is still very summerlike, it is just harder to get in the mood for pumpkin spice, even though the rest of the country is going crazy over it. Here, with temperatures in the 90's every day, it still just seems more appropriate to have a nice cold iced tea or margarita. Does anyone around here even know someone who is crazy about pumpkin spice?
How You Can Help The San Angelo Animal Shelter In A Buggy Situation
Today, August 26, 2022 is National Dog Day. There are 282 dogs right here in San Angelo who could use a little help. They need someplace to crash for little while because of a fumigation issue. You see, bugs are not just a problem for people. Dogs and Cats don't...
