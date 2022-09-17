ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holladay, UT

ksl.com

Get Gephardt: Utah man struggles to cancel door-to-door sale

CLINTON — When a door-to-door salesman knocked on Larry Shields' door, he wasn't really in the market for what the guy was selling, but the salesman made a nice pitch. "It's supposed to purify the air, humidify the air and it's also a vacuum," Shields said. Shields purchased on...
CLINTON, UT
ksl.com

Bill could address major concern of Orem splitting from Alpine School District

OREM — Perhaps no issue in Utah County is currently more contentious than Orem's proposed split from the Alpine School District. The Orem City Council voted 4-3 in August to place the issue on the ballot for the Nov. 8 general election, giving Orem voters the chance to split and form their own school district or to continue as part of Alpine School District.
OREM, UT
ksl.com

BYU teammates, coaches 'very' surprised by Dallin Holker's transfer plans

PROVO — Dallin Holker's time at BYU has come to a close. The standout tight end plans to transfer from the only university he's called home, his dad told the Deseret News late Tuesday night. Holker, a third-year junior who was serving a two-year mission during the non-counting COVID-19 season of 2020, has the ability to redshirt the 2022 season after only playing in three games.
PROVO, UT
ksl.com

Salt Lake man charged with stabbing woman, then stabbing man 6 days later

SALT LAKE CITY — A man has been charged with stabbing two people within a week in Salt Lake City. Mario Lynn Fresques, 32, of Salt Lake City, was charged Wednesday in 3rd District Court with aggravated assault resulting in serious injury, a second-degree felony, and possession of a weapon by a restricted person, a third-degree felony, for an incident on Sept. 17. He was charged with those same crimes on Tuesday in a separate case for a similar incident that police say happened six days earlier.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

What caused the weekend fire that damaged 10 cars in UVU parking lot?

OREM — Fire investigators determined an engine malfunction was to blame in a fire that destroyed three cars and damaged several others in a parking lot at the Utah Valley University campus over the weekend. "When you get dispatched to a car fire, you expect one unit involved and...
OREM, UT
ksl.com

Motorcyclist killed in Roy crash

ROY — A motorcyclist died Monday morning after being hit by a vehicle in Roy, police said. About 7:09 a.m., the motorcycle was traveling south in the outside lane when it collided with a northbound vehicle that was making a left-hand turn at 4800 South and 1900 West, Roy police officer Stuart Hackworth said.
ROY, UT
ksl.com

3 charged in West Jordan drug deal with counterfeit money that ended in a stabbing

WEST JORDAN — Three people, including a 17-year-old boy, are facing criminal charges in connection with what police say was a drug deal that ended in a stabbing. Isiah Maleek Duquenoy, 19, of Salt Lake City, and Camdon William Martinez, 18, of Herriman, were both charged Tuesday in 3rd District Court with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony. A 17-year-old boy is also listed as a co-defendant, but as of Tuesday afternoon he had not been charged in district court. KSL.com has chosen not to release the boy's name at this time.
WEST JORDAN, UT
ksl.com

Highland man faces charges after 5-hour standoff with SWAT team

HIGHLAND — A man who police say had several weapons and prompted a five-hour standoff with a SWAT team is now facing criminal charges. Bryce David Huntsman, 25, of Highland, was charged Tuesday in 4th District Court with assault on a police officer, a second-degree felony; threat of violence against a police officer, a class A misdemeanor; and assault, a class B misdemeanor.
HIGHLAND, UT
ksl.com

Patrick Kinahan: Serious issues concern BYU football

PROVO — Breaking down the season into segments, in this case 25% of the schedule, BYU football is right on target to achieve realistic goals. Forget about going undefeated and making the national playoff, neither was ever going to happen this season. Dialing it down a bit, the Cougars have much to play for heading into the heart of the schedule.
PROVO, UT
ksl.com

Are changes coming to BYU's kicking game? Coaches mulling 'lack of discipline'

PROVO — Changes may be coming to BYU's personnel groupings following a road loss to No. 15 Oregon, at least in a handful of key positions. The competition will be over the 19th-ranked Cougars' place kicking job, which has been won for years by Jake Oldroyd. But after the redshirt junior missed his last three field-goal attempts, including one Saturday in a 41-20 loss to the Ducks that might have held back at least a rout for a little longer, everything has to be on the table.
PROVO, UT

