WEST JORDAN — Three people, including a 17-year-old boy, are facing criminal charges in connection with what police say was a drug deal that ended in a stabbing. Isiah Maleek Duquenoy, 19, of Salt Lake City, and Camdon William Martinez, 18, of Herriman, were both charged Tuesday in 3rd District Court with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony. A 17-year-old boy is also listed as a co-defendant, but as of Tuesday afternoon he had not been charged in district court. KSL.com has chosen not to release the boy's name at this time.

WEST JORDAN, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO