'It's aliens!': Sewer technology tooting causes mysterious music in Salt Lake City homes, toilets
SALT LAKE CITY — People living in downtown Salt Lake City have reported hearing music amid the construction. Musician Rosemary Olsen lives downtown, one block east of State Street. She said she heard a B augmented chord repeatedly outside of her window. "Just really kind of eerie, but it...
From grocery bagger to CEO: How Rancho Markets founder grew a chain from scratch
CLEARFIELD — Being a CEO hasn't kept Eli Madrigal from having a hand in even the smallest part of her business. Whether it's sampling a new ice cream flavor, meeting with vendors, straightening a price sign on a box of produce, or organizing the logistics of a new store — the Rancho Markets CEO and founder does it all.
Artists share works of religious devotion in new exhibit at the BYU museum of art
PROVO — Religious devotion looks different for everyone, and yet some at Brigham Young University have found common themes throughout centuries of art. The BYU Museum of Art combines both historical and contemporary interpretations of religion and the soul in its new exhibit. The theme "Of Souls and Sacraments"...
Get Gephardt: Utah man struggles to cancel door-to-door sale
CLINTON — When a door-to-door salesman knocked on Larry Shields' door, he wasn't really in the market for what the guy was selling, but the salesman made a nice pitch. "It's supposed to purify the air, humidify the air and it's also a vacuum," Shields said. Shields purchased on...
Bill could address major concern of Orem splitting from Alpine School District
OREM — Perhaps no issue in Utah County is currently more contentious than Orem's proposed split from the Alpine School District. The Orem City Council voted 4-3 in August to place the issue on the ballot for the Nov. 8 general election, giving Orem voters the chance to split and form their own school district or to continue as part of Alpine School District.
Proposed tiny home village draws mixed reactions from Salt Lake residents
SALT LAKE CITY — Despite many residents of west-side neighborhoods calling the proposed tiny village for the chronically homeless "a done deal" on Salt Lake City Council's end, council members have opted to extend public comment before issuing approval. The Salt Lake City Council held a public hearing Tuesday...
Judge finds Clearfield man guilty of assaulting son for refusing to go on mission
OGDEN — A Clearfield man has been found guilty of assaulting his son during an argument that started when the son said he did not want to go on a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Scott Keith Warner, 51, was convicted by a 2nd...
Teen who stabbed couple entered random unlocked home intent on attacking anyone, police say
TAYLORSVILLE — Police say a 15-year-old boy accused of stabbing a couple in their bedroom had entered the Taylorsville house at random after finding an unlocked door, and his sole purpose for entering was to attack someone. "We believe he entered the home with the intent to commit an...
Student arrested for allegedly making nuclear threat unless Utes won
SALT LAKE CITY — A University of Utah student who police say threatened to detonate a nuclear reactor if the Utes' football team didn't win on Saturday has been arrested. The 21-year-old woman was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Wednesday for investigation of making a threat of terrorism.
BYU teammates, coaches 'very' surprised by Dallin Holker's transfer plans
PROVO — Dallin Holker's time at BYU has come to a close. The standout tight end plans to transfer from the only university he's called home, his dad told the Deseret News late Tuesday night. Holker, a third-year junior who was serving a two-year mission during the non-counting COVID-19 season of 2020, has the ability to redshirt the 2022 season after only playing in three games.
Salt Lake man charged with stabbing woman, then stabbing man 6 days later
SALT LAKE CITY — A man has been charged with stabbing two people within a week in Salt Lake City. Mario Lynn Fresques, 32, of Salt Lake City, was charged Wednesday in 3rd District Court with aggravated assault resulting in serious injury, a second-degree felony, and possession of a weapon by a restricted person, a third-degree felony, for an incident on Sept. 17. He was charged with those same crimes on Tuesday in a separate case for a similar incident that police say happened six days earlier.
Man hit by own truck trying to stop carjacking in West Valley
WEST VALLEY — A scary situation sent a man to the hospital after police said he tried to stop another man from carjacking him. The situation unfolded in a neighborhood near 3200 W. 3100 South in West Valley on Monday morning. Amador Gabriel said he was awake in his...
What caused the weekend fire that damaged 10 cars in UVU parking lot?
OREM — Fire investigators determined an engine malfunction was to blame in a fire that destroyed three cars and damaged several others in a parking lot at the Utah Valley University campus over the weekend. "When you get dispatched to a car fire, you expect one unit involved and...
Motorcyclist killed in Roy crash
ROY — A motorcyclist died Monday morning after being hit by a vehicle in Roy, police said. About 7:09 a.m., the motorcycle was traveling south in the outside lane when it collided with a northbound vehicle that was making a left-hand turn at 4800 South and 1900 West, Roy police officer Stuart Hackworth said.
Have You Seen This? BYU offers special flag to Oregon in honor of fallen player
IN MEMORIAM — The BYU football team suffered a serious setback with a 41-20 loss at Oregon over the weekend. But the stinging loss won't be the focus of this story. Nor should it be when something much bigger occurred before the game between two Top 25 opponents kicked off.
Spanish Fork man charged with putting hidden camera in girlfriend's house
SPANISH FORK — A man who police say put a hidden camera in his girlfriend's house while her family wasn't home is now facing criminal charges. The 20-year-old Spanish Fork man was charged Monday in 4th District Court with burglary, a second-degree felony, and two counts of voyeurism, a class A misdemeanor.
3 charged in West Jordan drug deal with counterfeit money that ended in a stabbing
WEST JORDAN — Three people, including a 17-year-old boy, are facing criminal charges in connection with what police say was a drug deal that ended in a stabbing. Isiah Maleek Duquenoy, 19, of Salt Lake City, and Camdon William Martinez, 18, of Herriman, were both charged Tuesday in 3rd District Court with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony. A 17-year-old boy is also listed as a co-defendant, but as of Tuesday afternoon he had not been charged in district court. KSL.com has chosen not to release the boy's name at this time.
Highland man faces charges after 5-hour standoff with SWAT team
HIGHLAND — A man who police say had several weapons and prompted a five-hour standoff with a SWAT team is now facing criminal charges. Bryce David Huntsman, 25, of Highland, was charged Tuesday in 4th District Court with assault on a police officer, a second-degree felony; threat of violence against a police officer, a class A misdemeanor; and assault, a class B misdemeanor.
Patrick Kinahan: Serious issues concern BYU football
PROVO — Breaking down the season into segments, in this case 25% of the schedule, BYU football is right on target to achieve realistic goals. Forget about going undefeated and making the national playoff, neither was ever going to happen this season. Dialing it down a bit, the Cougars have much to play for heading into the heart of the schedule.
Are changes coming to BYU's kicking game? Coaches mulling 'lack of discipline'
PROVO — Changes may be coming to BYU's personnel groupings following a road loss to No. 15 Oregon, at least in a handful of key positions. The competition will be over the 19th-ranked Cougars' place kicking job, which has been won for years by Jake Oldroyd. But after the redshirt junior missed his last three field-goal attempts, including one Saturday in a 41-20 loss to the Ducks that might have held back at least a rout for a little longer, everything has to be on the table.
