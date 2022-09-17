Read full article on original website
Newsom signs state of emergency to support California communities recovering from wildfires
Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday signed an emergency proclamation to help communities recover from three destructive wildfires that seared through structures during California’s record-breaking heat wave at the start of September. The 13,440-acre Mountain fire in Siskiyou County began Sept. 2 and destroyed two homes while threatening hundreds more...
NYC Mayor Adams weighs legal action against Texas over migrant ‘crisis’
New York City may fight Texas in court over the Lone Star State’s policy of sending migrants to the Big Apple, Mayor Adams said Sunday. “Our legal team is looking at legal challenges we could do with Texas,” Adams said Sunday on “CBS New York.” “We believe there are some options we have, because when you involuntarily place someone on a bus, we believe that actually skates the law.”
“We’ve got a house … floating upstream”: Massive storm batters Alaska’s west coast
A powerful storm sweeping north through the Bering Strait on Saturday caused widespread flooding in several western Alaska coastal communities, knocking out power and sending residents fleeing for higher ground. The force of the water moved some homes off their foundations, and one house in Nome floated down a river...
Fetterman campaign walks back apparent call to ‘free’ every convicted second-degree murderer
The campaign of Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman is walking back comments he made last year that appeared to call for the release all second-degree murderers from Pennsylvania’s prisons. Fetterman, the Pennsylvania lieutenant governor who chairs the state’s Board of Pardons (BOP), commissioned two reports last year released by...
Raynaldo Ortiz: What you need to know about the North Texas doctor accused of tampering with IV bags
DALLAS — Dr. Raynaldo Rivera Ortiz, an anesthesiologist in North Texas, is facing accusations that he tampered with several IV bags at a Dallas surgical center, causing serious medical complications for several patients and a death earlier this year. Ortiz was suspended by the Texas Medical Board in early...
Should Gov. Inslee run for an ‘unprecedented’ fourth term in office?
Gov. Jay Inslee’s 2024 re-election campaign has raised more than $600,000, adding weight to the theory that the governor will actually run for an “unprecedented” fourth term, according to a recently published report by the Seattle Times. Inslee’s potential candidacy raises a number of questions, chief among...
UPDATE: Body found on Lake Michigan shoreline
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — A police report stated that the body of man who was found on shoreline of Lake Michigan was identified as a 45-year-old resident who lived near by. The man, who lives in the area, went outside to speak with two men, 18 and 20, who were being loud on the lakeshore shortly after 1:00 A.M. Saturday morning, police say.
Pundit: With polls showing her leading, Gov. Kathy Hochul smart not to take challenger Lee Zeldin’s bait
NEW YORK — Gov. Kathy Hochul is using the power of incumbency as Republican Lee Zeldin keeps hammering away at her record. As CBS2’s Marcia Kramer reported, the governor has adopted what has often been called the “Rose Garden strategy.”. Never underestimate the powers of incumbency. Hochul...
Watch Herschel Walker’s unusual response when asked about debate | CNN Politics
Herschel Walker, US Republican Senate candidate for Georgia, speaks to members of the media following a campaign rally in Macon, Georgia, US, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Heisman Trophy-winner Walker is vying to face incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock in his first political run.
The Crime Blotter: Sedro-Woolley traffic stop ends in highspeed chase and stolen vehicle arrest
A routine traffic stop for speeding on Highway 20 Saturday morning ended in a high-speed chase and stolen vehicle arrest. Early morning Sept. 17, Sedro-Woolley police officers were on the east end of the city near Highway 20 and North Fruitdale Rd. Two officers saw a vehicle traveling at a...
