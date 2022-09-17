ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asti: Rivalry Game Against Virginia Tech is Must-Win for Neal Brown, WVU

Calling the 2022 edition of the Black Diamond Trophy rivalry a big game for West Virginia is a major understatement at this point. And while the Mountaineers did beat Virginia Tech in Morgantown last year, a loss this season would only further the conversation about the concern about the future of the program under head coach Neal Brown.
Watch: VT QB Grant Wells on Going from Loving to Hating WVU

Players rarely need any extra incentive to want to beat a rival, but Virginia Tech quarterback Grant Wells has plenty of reasons to dislike West Virginia that go beyond just now playing for a rival team. Wells talked to WOWK13News that covers both Huntington and Charleston, West Virginia about what...
Battle for Black Diamond Trophy Announced as Sell Out

When a rival who hasn’t visited in a long time comes to town and the game is being nationally televised on a Thursday night, you better pack the stadium. That’s exactly what’s going to happen when West Virginia travels to Blacksburg to meet Virginia Tech with game officially being announced as sold out.
WVU Football Reveals Uniform Combination to Defend Black Diamond Trophy

Just like with the Backyard Brawl to start the season, a big rivalry game calls for a new uniform combination for West Virginia football. On Tuesday night, the official WVU football Twitter account released a video to unveil what the Mountaineers will look like on Thursday night in Blacksburg, Virginia.
Watch: VT HC Brent Pry Talks Matchup with WVU, Rivalry

Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry discusses the matchup with West Virginia and what he knows about the rivalry while speaking with the media on Monday, September 19, 2022. Welcome to the new home of WVU football and basketball breaking news, analysis and recruiting. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and check us out on YouTube. And don't forget to subscribe for all of our articles delivered directly to your inbox.
5 Key Takeaways from WVU’s Performance in Victory Over Towson

Finding takeaways from 65-7 victory might sound easy, but the context that it was against an FCS opponent is a real thing for West Virginia and doesn’t necessarily answer what this team will be like the rest of the season. Regardless of the fact Towson was the victim of...
EJ Walker Talks West Virginia Visit, Says He’ll be Back

2025 G EJ Walker made his unofficial visit to West Virginia over the weekend. The WVU recruiting priority enjoyed his time in Morgantown and looks to return sometime soon. “I’ll absolutely be back to WVU, I look forward to coming and seeing the guys and the staff in action. WVU has always been on my dream school list, so getting the offer was really cool while on campus,” Walker told WV Sports Now.
WVU Extends Offer to 2026 QB Recruit Jason Preston

Even though Neal Brown has made it known he feels confident in the future of the quarterback position at WVU, that doesn’t mean the program isn’t looking to years beyond the eligibility of those currently on the roster. Class of 2026 prospect Jason Preston announced on Twitter that...
Country Roads Webcast: Virginia Tech Preview, Predictions

On this episode of the #CRW podcast, the guys provide some closing thoughts on Towson and the WVU football season through 3 games before transitioning to discuss the upcoming 4th game against Virginia Tech and providing their predictions on which team will hang onto the Black Diamond Trophy for the foreseeable future.
