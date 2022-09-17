Read full article on original website
Related
NHL
Crosby helps high school hockey player with homecoming proposal
Penguins captain joins teen in effort to woo date for event. Pittsburgh Penguins players went out into the neighborhood to deliver season tickets to fans on Monday. During Sidney Crosby's first stop, he helped a local high school hockey player ask his date to homecoming. The two took a photo holding a sign that said, "2 captains with 1 question, will you go to HOCO with Will?" for the boy to send to his hopeful date.
NHL
Adams signs multiyear contract as Sabres GM
Enters third season at position, praised by owner for 'leadership and vision'. Kevyn Adams signed a multiyear contract Wednesday as general manager of the Buffalo Sabres. Adams enters his third season at the position. He worked in various roles within the organization for more than a decade, last holding the role of vice president of business administration until replacing Jason Botterill as GM on June 16, 2020.
NHL
CAMP NOTEBOOK - 21.09.22
Flames GM Brad Treliving looks ahead to the start of main camp. A new season is on the horizon with the Flames set to open up main camp tomorrow with the first on-ice sessions. It's a chance to see some new faces take to the ice for the first time...
NHL
CAMP ROSTER UPDATE - 21.09.22
GM Brad Treliving with updates on Chris Tanev, Andrew Mangiapane, Oliver Kylington. When Christopher Tanev announced he would be undergoing surgery in the off-season, there were questions surrounding when he would be ready to get back on the ice. The blueliner suffered a shoulder injury during the playoffs and the...
RELATED PEOPLE
NHL
Chara receives love from hockey community after announcing retirement
Veteran defenseman hangs up his skates after 24 seasons. "Big Zee" is getting a big sendoff. Zdeno Chara is feeling the social media love after announcing his retirement from the NHL after 24 seasons on Thursday. The veteran defenseman's former teams, the Boston Bruins, New York Islanders, Ottawa Senators and...
NHL
5 things to watch at training camp
Blues Training Camp at Centene Community Ice Center is free and open to the public. Fans can attend practices at 10 a.m. and noon on Thursday, Sept. 22 and Friday, Sept. 23. Another hockey season is upon us. The St. Louis Blues get back on the ice for training camp...
NHL
Training Camp Schedule Released
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club will open training camp on Thursday, Sept. 22 at 9 a.m. at TRIA Rink at Treasure Island Center in downtown St. Paul. Complimentary tickets are required for attendance, but are available at ticketmaster.com. The training camp schedule is as follows:
NHL
Yandle retires from NHL, holds consecutive games played record at 989
Keith Yandle, who set the NHL record for consecutive games played last season, announced his retirement Tuesday after 16 seasons. "The last year it's one of those things I've been thinking about," Yandle said on the "Spittin' Chiclets" podcast. "When that's all you know in your life, to call it quits on it, to call it an end, it's nerve-wracking. You're worried about what you're going to do. Especially this time of the year, you're ramping up for training camp.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NHL
Chara timeline filled with memorable moments in 24-season NHL career
Known as "Big Z," the 6-foot-9, 250-pound defenseman was chosen by the New York Islanders in the third round (No. 56) of the 1996 NHL Draft and played four seasons for New York until he was traded to the Ottawa Senators on June 23, 2001. He signed a five-year contract with the Bruins on July 1, 2006 and was named captain to start the season.
NHL
Ottawa Senators announce 59-player 2022-23 training camp roster
OTTAWA - The Ottawa Senators announced today the 59-player roster for the club's 2022-23 training camp which is being held entirely at Canadian Tire Centre for the third consecutive campaign. The Senators training camp roster includes six goaltenders, 20 defencemen and 33 forwards. Players, who will report for medicals and...
NHL
Fleury pranks Crosby, tapes equipment during NHL Media Tour
Wild goalie, Penguins forward continue back-and-forth mischievous battle. Sidney Crosby may have been a few minutes late to Media Day. Minnesota Wild goalie Marc-Andre Fleury pranked Pittsburgh Penguins forward Sidney Crosby at the 2022 NHL North American Player Media Tour at Lifeguard Arena in Henderson, Nevada, on Saturday. Fleury arrived at the locker room first to tape all of Crosby's equipment together.
NHL
10 questions for start of NHL training camps
Training camps are opening across the NHL and there is optimism for what's to come along with questions that need to be answered in each market. Here are 10 of those questions that need to be answered before the puck drops for real next month:. 1. How will the banged-up...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL
Fully Healthy, Bolduc Looks to Bounce Back
Samuel Bolduc aims to impress at training camp after an injury-altered 2021-22 season. Samuel Bolduc was drafted by the New York Islanders in the second round of the 2019 NHL Draft. Since then, none of his seasons have been normal. "My last full year was in junior," Bolduc said during...
NHL
Going camping: Stars ready to begin new era under DeBoer
FRISCO, Texas -- The Stars will begin a new era Thursday with the first day of training camp at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. But new coach Pete DeBoer said he hopes it's a continuation of many of the good things that have come before him. "You're not starting from...
NHL
State Your Case: Golden Knights or Kraken will win Stanley Cup first?
NHL.com writers debate which of League's two newest teams has right approach to contending. The Vegas Golden Knights reached the Stanley Cup Final in their first NHL season in 2017-18. They lost to the Washington Capitals in five games but set the tone early that they want to win the Stanley Cup as soon as they can.
NHL
Mailbag: Canucks, Islanders under radar; Flyers' plan without Couturier
Here is the Sept. 21 edition of the mailbag, where we answer your questions asked on Twitter using #OvertheBoards. Tweet your questions to @drosennhl. What two teams (one in each conference) do you believe are flying under the radar and could potentially be a playoff team? -- @punmasterrifkin. The Vancouver...
NHL
Employee Spotlight: Hispanic Heritage Month
The LA Kings are proud to celebrate Hispanic Heritage month and are committed to growing the sport of hockey within this community. As such, during Hispanic Heritage month the LA Kings are committed to hosting clinics, providing support for local heritage events and spotlighting individuals of Hispanic descent working behind-the-scenes at the LA Kings.
NHL
Chychrun still requesting trade from Coyotes
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Jakob Chychrun said he still wants to be traded from the Arizona Coyotes, but the 24-year-old defenseman remains on their roster with training camp set to open Thursday. Chychrun said he and the Coyotes agreed early last season it was best for each party that he be...
NHL
Minnesota Wild Opens Training Camp September 22 at TRIA Rink
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin announced today the National Hockey League (NHL) club will open training camp on Thursday, Sept. 22 at 9 a.m. at TRIA Rink at Treasure Island Center in downtown St. Paul. The Wild's training camp roster consists of 58 players, including...
NHL
Wild Waggle
LAKE ELMO, Minn. - There isn't much that Kirill Kaprizov can't do. Except, maybe golf. According to Wild head coach Dean Evason, captain Marcus Foligno, and forward Ryan Hartman, the 2021 Calder Trophy winner and last season's record-setting goal scorer is not a top choice for a foursome on the links.
Comments / 0