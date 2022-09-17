ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Who will rule the NBA's Eastern Conference at the end of the 2022-23 season?

By Justin Quinn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23SyEY_0hziIXyi00
Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

In the offseason, every NBA player of every NBA team (with a few notable exceptions) is in the best shape of their lives, with every team in the league still in the running to win the 2023 NBA Championship. But after the regular season starts, the rose-colored glasses come off as reality sets in, with each passing game inching us closer to what the order of the league will look like by the end of the season.

In the NBA’s Eastern Conference, the Boston Celtics are by most accounts expected to dominate in their 2022-23 campaign. But how will they stack up against their peers in the East, and how will their peers stack up against each other to set the table for the 2022 NBA Playoffs?

The hosts of the CLNS Media “Celtics Lab” podcast got together with guest Zak Noble of the “Noble and Roosh” Ball Is Life podcast to try and suss out the order of the East for next season.

Take a look at the clip embedded above to see what they came up with.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Boston Celtics to sign Luka Samanic to training camp deal

The Boston Celtics are reportedly planning to sign big man Luka Samanic to a nonguaranteed training camp deal according to new reporting from CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning. The 6-foot-10 forward was previously a No. 19 overall pick for the San Antonio Spurs in 2019, with career averages of 3.8 points and 2.2 rebounds per game in his two seasons in the league with San Antonio.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Udoka could be suspended for entire '22-23 season

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka could be suspended for “the entirety of the 2022-2023 season,” but that the team is still deliberating the scope and severity of a looming punishment. Udoka reportedly had an improper intimate and consensual relationship with a female staffer, a violation of the team’s personal conduct policies.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Championship#Nba Playoffs#The League#Eastern Conference#The Boston Celtics
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LSU one of the biggest risers in Week 3 FBS re-rank from USA TODAY Sports

In one of the week’s most impressive performances, LSU reversed its misfortunes from its first outing against an FBS team. The Tigers lost to Florida State in Week 1, but they looked much improved across the board in Saturday night’s win over Mississippi State to kick off SEC play. Coach Brian Kelly is now 1-0 in conference games as the head coach in Baton Rouge.
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Breaking: Oregon 4-star LB target Blake Nichelson announces commitment

It was a tough break for the Oregon Ducks on the recruiting trail on Tuesday, with 4-star linebacker Blake Nichelson announcing his verbal commitment to the Florida State Seminoles rather than staying on the west coast and coming to Eugene. While the recruitment was believed to be close, it comes as a bit of a surprise that Nichelson didn’t choose the Ducks, since he did make a trip to Eugene for an unofficial visit over the weekend to see the BYU game. Nevertheless, Nichelson, who is ranked as the No. 11 linebacker and No. 132 overall player in the 2023 class, will be heading to Tallahassee next year rather than coming to Eugene. Film Blake Nichelson’s Recruiting Profile Ratings Stars Overall State Position 247 4 91 CA LB Rivals 3 5.7 CA LB ESPN 3 79 CA LB On3 Recruiting 4 92 CA LB 247 Composite 4 0.9117 CA LB  Vitals Hometown Manteca, California Projected Position Linebacker Height 6-foot-3 Weight 200 pounds Class 2023  Recruitment Offered by Oregon Ducks on March 29, 2022 Took Official Visit to Oregon on June 24, 2022 Took Unofficial Visit to Oregon on Septemeber 17, 2022 Top Schools Oregon Ducks UCLA Bruins Florida State Seminoles Twitter11
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nebraska HC target speaks out on rumors

On September 20th, one rumored candidate for Nebraska’s head coaching vacancy spoke openly about his interest. The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman reported that Kansas Jayhawks head coach Lance Leipold was on Nebraska’s “wish list”. Leipold recently appeared on The Straight Line with Ryan Leaf and opened up about the rumors. “Just like anything, I think you have to stay in the moment, be where your feet are at,” Leipold said. “You know, my wife, Kelly and I we came to Lawrence, Kansas, not to move at this stage of our career. It’s flattering. Like you said, it’s early, it’s early in the season....
LINCOLN, NE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patriots lose veteran practice squad CB to Titans

The Tennessee Titans are looking to do whatever possible to pick up the pieces after getting obliterated 41-7 by the juggernaut Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football. One of the areas they hope to do that is in the secondary by bringing in former New England Patriots practice squad veteran Terrance Mitchell, who was cut initially before being brought back to the team.
NASHVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

153K+
Followers
202K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy