ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Celtics G League alum PJ Dozier inks one-year deal with Minnesota Timberwolves

By Justin Quinn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=367XED_0hziIPuu00
Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Another alumnus of the Boston Celtics‘ backcourt got themselves signed to a new deal this week with word from ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski that guard PJ Dozier has been inked to a new deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves after recovering from a torn ACL.

Dozier had previously played for Timberwolves GM Tim Connelly when both were with the Denver Nuggets, from which the South Carolina product had been traded to Boston for his second stint with the Celtics after it occurred. Dozier did not play for Boston in that stint, instead being dealt to the Orlando Magic soon after.

The Columbia native, whose uncle Terry is a cousin to famed Celtic Reggie Lewis, had also played on a two way contract for Boston in 2018-19 before playing for the Oklahoma City Thunder at the G League level after going undrafted in 2017.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Former NBA star Peja Stojaković and 5-star son Andrej get shots up in Matthew Knight Arena

On his official visit to Oregon, five-star recruit and small forward Andrej Stojaković took some three-point shots inside Matthew Knight Arena this past weekend. As it so happens, Stojaković is the son of former NBA star Peja Stojaković and evidently, the shooting skills were passed down to the next generation. At 6-foot-7, the younger Stojaković is considered to be one of the best pure shooters in the country and the video shows it. He also has a similar stroke as his father, who won the NBA Three-Point Competition twice with the Sacramento Kings. Although he is three inches shorter than his father, Andrej would fit right into Dana Altman’s system. But Oregon is competing for his services with the likes of Stanford, UCLA, Texas, and Duke. Like father like son! 3️⃣ 💥 Peja and Andrej get some shots up at @AndrejSto2 visit to Oregon! 🦆@Compton_Magic @OregonMBB @AddictedToQuack Via ( ndpapaioannou/IG ) pic.twitter.com/09VneC6pN1 — BallerTV (@BallerTV) September 18, 2022 List Pac-12 Power Rankings: Washington, Oregon move up after huge victories
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Boston Celtics to sign Luka Samanic to training camp deal

The Boston Celtics are reportedly planning to sign big man Luka Samanic to a nonguaranteed training camp deal according to new reporting from CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning. The 6-foot-10 forward was previously a No. 19 overall pick for the San Antonio Spurs in 2019, with career averages of 3.8 points and 2.2 rebounds per game in his two seasons in the league with San Antonio.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Boston, MA
State
South Carolina State
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Basketball
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Minneapolis, MN
Basketball
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reggie Lewis
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Pj Dozier
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Breaking: Oregon 4-star LB target Blake Nichelson announces commitment

It was a tough break for the Oregon Ducks on the recruiting trail on Tuesday, with 4-star linebacker Blake Nichelson announcing his verbal commitment to the Florida State Seminoles rather than staying on the west coast and coming to Eugene. While the recruitment was believed to be close, it comes as a bit of a surprise that Nichelson didn’t choose the Ducks, since he did make a trip to Eugene for an unofficial visit over the weekend to see the BYU game. Nevertheless, Nichelson, who is ranked as the No. 11 linebacker and No. 132 overall player in the 2023 class, will be heading to Tallahassee next year rather than coming to Eugene. Film Blake Nichelson’s Recruiting Profile Ratings Stars Overall State Position 247 4 91 CA LB Rivals 3 5.7 CA LB ESPN 3 79 CA LB On3 Recruiting 4 92 CA LB 247 Composite 4 0.9117 CA LB  Vitals Hometown Manteca, California Projected Position Linebacker Height 6-foot-3 Weight 200 pounds Class 2023  Recruitment Offered by Oregon Ducks on March 29, 2022 Took Official Visit to Oregon on June 24, 2022 Took Unofficial Visit to Oregon on Septemeber 17, 2022 Top Schools Oregon Ducks UCLA Bruins Florida State Seminoles Twitter11
EUGENE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celtics G League#The Boston Celtics#Espn#Acl#Timberwolves Gm#The Denver Nuggets#Columbia#The Oklahoma City Thunder#Eastern Conference
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nebraska HC target speaks out on rumors

On September 20th, one rumored candidate for Nebraska’s head coaching vacancy spoke openly about his interest. The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman reported that Kansas Jayhawks head coach Lance Leipold was on Nebraska’s “wish list”. Leipold recently appeared on The Straight Line with Ryan Leaf and opened up about the rumors. “Just like anything, I think you have to stay in the moment, be where your feet are at,” Leipold said. “You know, my wife, Kelly and I we came to Lawrence, Kansas, not to move at this stage of our career. It’s flattering. Like you said, it’s early, it’s early in the season....
LINCOLN, NE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Udoka could be suspended for entire '22-23 season

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka could be suspended for “the entirety of the 2022-2023 season,” but that the team is still deliberating the scope and severity of a looming punishment. Udoka reportedly had an improper intimate and consensual relationship with a female staffer, a violation of the team’s personal conduct policies.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NewsBreak
G League
NBA Teams
Orlando Magic
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
General Motors
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NewsBreak
NBA G League
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bleacher Report predicts Steph Curry to lead NBA in made 3-pointers for 2022-23 season

Along with different position rankings, it’s officially time for preseason predictions. With training camp quickly approaching Bleacher Report dropped their predictions for statistical leaders for the upcoming season. One member of the Golden State Warriors was included in their list of favorites for the 2022-23 campaign. With no surprise,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

153K+
Followers
202K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy