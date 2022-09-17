ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston alum Dennis Schroder to return to Los Angeles Lakers on one-year deal

By Justin Quinn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KMTfR_0hziIMVx00
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

It might have been a day tinged with sadness for Boston Celtics alumnus Dennis Schroder after his German National Team was bounced from the European Basketball Championship by the Spanish National Team. But the German floor general put a positive spin on things soon after the game ended by having his agent Marc Bartlestein share with Substack’s Marc Stein that Schroder will be rejoining the Los Angeles Lakers.

The former Boston point guard had offers from several teams around the NBA after his strong outing in the EuroBasket, per Stein. Schroder will sign a one-year, $2.64 million deal according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, joining a backcourt that, at least for now, still includes Russel Westbrook along with Patrick Beverley.

The former Celtics signee has averaged 21.6 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 7.3 assists (fourth best in the European Basketball Championships) per game in the Eurobasket.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Photo Of Kawhi Leonard's Legs Is Going Viral

Kawhi Leonard missed all of last season as he recovered from a partially torn ACL. It seems like the five-time All-Star hasn't been skipping leg day during his rehab. A photo of Leonard working out on the court has been going viral this week. In the picture, "The Claw" is showing off tree trunk legs that look ready for the rigors of the NBA season.
NBA
TMZ.com

Trevor Ariza's Wife Files For Divorce From NBA Free Agent

Trevor Ariza's wife has filed for divorce from the NBA player ... TMZ Sports has confirmed. According to court documents, Bree Anderson Ariza filed the documents on Tuesday, citing "irreconcilable differences." In the docs, Bree asked for physical and legal custody of their two children, but did check the box...
NBA
HollywoodLife

LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch

LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Boston, MA
Sports
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Page Six

Larsa Pippen and Michael Jordan’s son Marcus just friends despite rumored date

Larsa Pippen and Michael Jordan’s son Marcus Jordan are just friends, according to a new report. Sources told TMZ on Tuesday that the duo’s recent outing was nothing more than a casual get-together. The clarification comes after Pipen, 48, and Marcus, 31, sparked romance rumors during what appeared to be a double date at Zuma in Miami on Sunday. Pippen kept things casual for the friendly meetup in a pair of distressed denim shorts, a gray bodysuit and a Godard backpack, while Marcus opted for a laid back all-black ensemble. Eyewitnesses told the outlet that the two did not show any PDA and that...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Beverley
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Boston Celtics to sign Luka Samanic to training camp deal

The Boston Celtics are reportedly planning to sign big man Luka Samanic to a nonguaranteed training camp deal according to new reporting from CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning. The 6-foot-10 forward was previously a No. 19 overall pick for the San Antonio Spurs in 2019, with career averages of 3.8 points and 2.2 rebounds per game in his two seasons in the league with San Antonio.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#German National Team#The Spanish National Team#The Los Angeles Lakers#Eurobasket#The Celtics Lab Podcast
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Udoka could be suspended for entire '22-23 season

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka could be suspended for “the entirety of the 2022-2023 season,” but that the team is still deliberating the scope and severity of a looming punishment. Udoka reportedly had an improper intimate and consensual relationship with a female staffer, a violation of the team’s personal conduct policies.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Youtube
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

153K+
Followers
202K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy