ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

Comments / 0

Related
98.3 The Snake

Twin Falls County Leading Investigation Into Shooting Near Hazelton

HAZELTON, Idaho (KLIX)-A Critical Incident Task Force is investigating an officer involved shooting Tuesday afternoon in Jerome County. According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, a pursuit ended in a private driveway on State Highway 25 at around 2:14 p.m. west of Hazelton where shots were fired involving Jerome County Deputies. The nearby Valley Schools were placed on a lockdown as a precaution. "This is believed to be.
HAZELTON, ID
98.3 The Snake

UPDATE: Traffic Moving on Hansen Bridge

HANSEN, Idaho (KLIX)-An incident on the Hansen Bridge has halted traffic in both directions while inspections on the Perrine Bridge has traffic backed up heading into Twin Falls. 511.idaho.gov is reporting blockage in both directions at the Hansen Bridge, images show several vehicles and an ambulance on the bridge while traffic is backed up on both sides.
HANSEN, ID
kmvt

TFPD asking for help to locate missing person

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing person. That person is Enrique Yanez. Yanez is a 41-year-old Hispanic male. He has black hair that is buzz cut. Yanez is 5′08″ and 160 pounds. He was last...
TWIN FALLS, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Twin Falls, ID
Accidents
State
Idaho State
Filer, ID
Crime & Safety
Filer, ID
Accidents
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
Twin Falls, ID
Crime & Safety
City
Filer, ID
City
Shoshone, ID
Local
Idaho Accidents
City
Twin Falls, ID
kmvt

UPDATE: Law enforcement investigating shots fired near Valley High School

HAZELTON, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — UPDATE: (6:45 p.m.) The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office has issued a statement regarding Tuesday afternoons shooting in Jerome County. “Today, September 20th at 2:14 pm, Jerome County Deputies were involved in a short pursuit on Hwy 25 between Eden and Hazelton. The pursuit ended when the subject vehicle pulled into the driveway of a residence where shots were fired.
JEROME COUNTY, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

What Would You Do? Fight, Ignore, or Peace as Cars Collide in Twin Falls

What would you do? What would you do if you have a child that opens their door, and dings the car next to you, to find out the owner is in the car and sees it all? Do you get in your car and act like you don't know? Do you talk about it? Do you offer any type of condolences or pay for a little ding, or chalk it up to ding and nothing else? If the person confronts you aggressively, do you get into a fight? Does it change if it is you or your partner that does it instead of a kid? Does location play a factor? Say it is picking kids up from school compared to a grocery store and does it matter who was parked first? There is much to consider, but when the car next to you is dinged by your car, what do you do?
TWIN FALLS, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suv#Idaho State Police#Traffic Accident#Blue Lakes Blvd#Lexus#Isp#Magic Valley Paramedics
kmvt

Bicyclist involved in vehicle collision succumbs to injuries

HANSEN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —A bicyclist involved in a vehicle collision this week in Twin Falls County has succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. Around 3pm on Thursday, September 15 at East Overland Road, east of Hansen, a 74-year-old male from Hansen Idaho, was driving a Ford F150 pickup, eastbound on Overland Road when his vehicle collided with a bicyclist, also traveling eastbound.
HANSEN, ID
kmvt

Behind the Business: A Casino Event Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Living within a 45 minute to an hour’s drive from Nevada, it’s not uncommon to have family employed by a casino in Jackpot. And this was true for Bridgette Hopper. “I grew up in the basement of Cactus Pete’s all four of...
IDAHO STATE
98.3 The Snake

Twin Falls Council Asked What to do With Floral Ave

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-One of the few unpaved city streets in Twin Falls will not get paved anytime soon. City staff asked the Twin Falls City Council for direction on what to do about Floral Avenue. The street is located in the southeast part of the city that is just north of the railroad tracks and Kimberly Road and is about half a mile in length. Ultimately the city council as a whole chose not to take action on the request.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KIVI-TV

Active weather Wednesday brings rain, t-storms to Idaho

Counties of southern Idaho are under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch through 8PM this evening. Expect active weather that includes stronger t-cells with hail and severe gusts up to 50-75 mph. This likelihood is particularly high across southcentral Idaho and includes the western Magic Valley. Overnight and through tomorrow morning this...
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
Idaho State Journal

Police: Pedestrian airlifted to hospital after being struck by SUV in crosswalk

Idaho State Police are currently investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian crash that occurred on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at approximately 5:08 a.m. at the intersection of Blue Lakes Boulevard and Falls Avenue in Twin Falls. A 69-year-old male, of Shoshone, was traveling southbound on Blue Lakes Boulevard in a 2007 Lexus SUV. It appears the driver of the Lexus failed to obey a red traffic signal and struck a 38-year-old male of Filer, standing in the crosswalk, on the south side of the intersection. ...
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

81-Year-old Hansen Man Dies after Being Hit by Pickup

HANSEN, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho police say an 81-year-old man who was hit by a pickup while on a bicycle Thursday died in the hospital. According to Idaho State Police, the elderly man was struck Thursday afternoon on Overland Road by a Ford F150 pickup driven by a 74-year-old Hansen man. The 81-year-old was flown by a helicopter to a hospital. ISP said the man had not been wearing a helmet. The crash is still under investigation.
HANSEN, ID
eastidahonews.com

CPR saves life of Heyburn resident

HEYBURN – A person found unconscious in their Heyburn home last month is alive thanks to lifesaving measures from first responders. A news release from the Heyburn Police Department says Officer Roman Seipert was the first to respond to an unresponsive person on August 31. The victim was not breathing and Seipert immediately started CPR.
HEYBURN, ID
98.3 The Snake

Weather Alert: Risk of Severe Storms in The Magic Valley Wednesday

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm watch alert and a Special Weather Statement for Southern Idaho on Wednesday, September 21st, 2022. As a strong storm approaches Southern Idaho, the chance for damage to property and physical injury is increasing. The alert for the Severe Thunderstorm Watch from the National Weather Service is in effect until 8 PM and covers South Central and South West Idaho. The counties included in the alert are Gooding, Jerome, Twin Falls, Boise, Camas, and Elmore.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

98.3 The Snake

Twin Falls, ID
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
912K+
Views
ABOUT

98.3 The Snake plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy