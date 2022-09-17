Read full article on original website
Twin Falls County Leading Investigation Into Shooting Near Hazelton
HAZELTON, Idaho (KLIX)-A Critical Incident Task Force is investigating an officer involved shooting Tuesday afternoon in Jerome County. According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, a pursuit ended in a private driveway on State Highway 25 at around 2:14 p.m. west of Hazelton where shots were fired involving Jerome County Deputies. The nearby Valley Schools were placed on a lockdown as a precaution. "This is believed to be.
kmvt
Twin Falls Co. Sheriff’s continuing to investigate ‘shots fired incident’ in Hazelton
HAZELTON, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate Tuesday afternoon’s incident in Hazleton that included shots being fired about a mile from Valley Schools. Updates are pretty sparse at the moment, as investigators are keeping many details close to the chest...
UPDATE: Traffic Moving on Hansen Bridge
HANSEN, Idaho (KLIX)-An incident on the Hansen Bridge has halted traffic in both directions while inspections on the Perrine Bridge has traffic backed up heading into Twin Falls. 511.idaho.gov is reporting blockage in both directions at the Hansen Bridge, images show several vehicles and an ambulance on the bridge while traffic is backed up on both sides.
kmvt
TFPD asking for help to locate missing person
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing person. That person is Enrique Yanez. Yanez is a 41-year-old Hispanic male. He has black hair that is buzz cut. Yanez is 5′08″ and 160 pounds. He was last...
eastidahonews.com
Man dies at hospital after being hit by car in crosswalk while crossing Twin Falls street
The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. The Idaho State Police is currently investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian crash that occurred on Saturday at approximately 5:08 a.m., in the intersection of Blue Lakes Boulevard and Falls Avenue in Twin Falls. A 69-year-old male, of Shoshone, was traveling...
kmvt
UPDATE: Law enforcement investigating shots fired near Valley High School
HAZELTON, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — UPDATE: (6:45 p.m.) The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office has issued a statement regarding Tuesday afternoons shooting in Jerome County. “Today, September 20th at 2:14 pm, Jerome County Deputies were involved in a short pursuit on Hwy 25 between Eden and Hazelton. The pursuit ended when the subject vehicle pulled into the driveway of a residence where shots were fired.
What Would You Do? Fight, Ignore, or Peace as Cars Collide in Twin Falls
What would you do? What would you do if you have a child that opens their door, and dings the car next to you, to find out the owner is in the car and sees it all? Do you get in your car and act like you don't know? Do you talk about it? Do you offer any type of condolences or pay for a little ding, or chalk it up to ding and nothing else? If the person confronts you aggressively, do you get into a fight? Does it change if it is you or your partner that does it instead of a kid? Does location play a factor? Say it is picking kids up from school compared to a grocery store and does it matter who was parked first? There is much to consider, but when the car next to you is dinged by your car, what do you do?
kmvt
Authorities identify ‘person of interest’ in connection to last week’s police pursuit in Kimberly
KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Following last week’s pursuit in Kimberly. One suspect, Jeff Day, remains at large. Day, who is wanted in connection with the pursuit has yet to be listed on the Twin Falls County Active Warrant List but has been named as a person of interest by the Kimberly-Hansen Police Department.
kmvt
Bicyclist involved in vehicle collision succumbs to injuries
HANSEN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —A bicyclist involved in a vehicle collision this week in Twin Falls County has succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. Around 3pm on Thursday, September 15 at East Overland Road, east of Hansen, a 74-year-old male from Hansen Idaho, was driving a Ford F150 pickup, eastbound on Overland Road when his vehicle collided with a bicyclist, also traveling eastbound.
kmvt
Behind the Business: A Casino Event Idaho
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Living within a 45 minute to an hour’s drive from Nevada, it’s not uncommon to have family employed by a casino in Jackpot. And this was true for Bridgette Hopper. “I grew up in the basement of Cactus Pete’s all four of...
Twin Falls Council Asked What to do With Floral Ave
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-One of the few unpaved city streets in Twin Falls will not get paved anytime soon. City staff asked the Twin Falls City Council for direction on what to do about Floral Avenue. The street is located in the southeast part of the city that is just north of the railroad tracks and Kimberly Road and is about half a mile in length. Ultimately the city council as a whole chose not to take action on the request.
KIVI-TV
Active weather Wednesday brings rain, t-storms to Idaho
Counties of southern Idaho are under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch through 8PM this evening. Expect active weather that includes stronger t-cells with hail and severe gusts up to 50-75 mph. This likelihood is particularly high across southcentral Idaho and includes the western Magic Valley. Overnight and through tomorrow morning this...
Police: Pedestrian airlifted to hospital after being struck by SUV in crosswalk
Idaho State Police are currently investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian crash that occurred on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at approximately 5:08 a.m. at the intersection of Blue Lakes Boulevard and Falls Avenue in Twin Falls. A 69-year-old male, of Shoshone, was traveling southbound on Blue Lakes Boulevard in a 2007 Lexus SUV. It appears the driver of the Lexus failed to obey a red traffic signal and struck a 38-year-old male of Filer, standing in the crosswalk, on the south side of the intersection. ...
81-Year-old Hansen Man Dies after Being Hit by Pickup
HANSEN, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho police say an 81-year-old man who was hit by a pickup while on a bicycle Thursday died in the hospital. According to Idaho State Police, the elderly man was struck Thursday afternoon on Overland Road by a Ford F150 pickup driven by a 74-year-old Hansen man. The 81-year-old was flown by a helicopter to a hospital. ISP said the man had not been wearing a helmet. The crash is still under investigation.
Tri-City Herald
Lottery winner thought they won $1,000 in Idaho, but they were missing a few zeroes
When an Idaho lottery winner came to cash their ticket, they were puzzled by the staff’s excitement. “They didn’t understand why we were so excited to give away the $1,000 prize,” Idaho lottery officials said in a Wednesday, Sept. 21 Facebook post. The winner, who chose to...
‘Extremely Uncommon’ Creature Found in Idaho’s Twin Falls: VIDEO
Late last year, Idaho wildlife officers had a rare encounter near Twin Falls, trapping one of the state’s elusive ringtails. See footage of the unique critter below. Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: An extremely uncommon ringtail found in Twin Falls, ID (https://youtu.be/D8xrZxhpj2A) According to Magic...
eastidahonews.com
CPR saves life of Heyburn resident
HEYBURN – A person found unconscious in their Heyburn home last month is alive thanks to lifesaving measures from first responders. A news release from the Heyburn Police Department says Officer Roman Seipert was the first to respond to an unresponsive person on August 31. The victim was not breathing and Seipert immediately started CPR.
kmvt
UPDATE: Four suspects identified in Kimberly corn field standoff, one still at-large
KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — (UPDATE) Thursday afternoon’s dramatic pursuit of fugitives wanted in connection with a home invasion and car theft in Gooding is still, in part, ongoing. The pursuit began when the Kimberly-Hansen Police Department engaged with a stolen vehicle connected to the incident in Gooding. The...
Weather Alert: Risk of Severe Storms in The Magic Valley Wednesday
The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm watch alert and a Special Weather Statement for Southern Idaho on Wednesday, September 21st, 2022. As a strong storm approaches Southern Idaho, the chance for damage to property and physical injury is increasing. The alert for the Severe Thunderstorm Watch from the National Weather Service is in effect until 8 PM and covers South Central and South West Idaho. The counties included in the alert are Gooding, Jerome, Twin Falls, Boise, Camas, and Elmore.
