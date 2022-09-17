ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Sarah Sanders released from hospital after cancer surgery

KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10ZT9H_0hziCjye00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — (AP) — Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, a Republican who is running for governor in Arkansas, was released from a hospital Saturday after undergoing surgery for thyroid cancer.

“Following successful surgery on Friday to remove her thyroid and surrounding lymph nodes and in consultation with her physician, Sarah was discharged from an Arkansas hospital—cancer free,” said Sanders spokesperson Judd Deere. “She will spend the remaining portion of her recovery at home.”

Deere told The Associated Press that Sanders, 40, plans to resume campaigning “soon,” but it was not known precisely when she would return.

Sanders said Friday when announcing the surgery that a biopsy earlier this month revealed she had thyroid cancer.

Dr. John R. Sims, a surgeon at CARTI Cancer Center in Little Rock who is one of Sanders' doctors, said Sanders’ cancer was a stage 1 papillary thyroid carcinoma, the most common type of thyroid cancer and said she has an “excellent” prognosis.

Sims said Sanders will need adjuvant treatment with radioactive iodine and long-term continuing care.

Sanders, who served as former President Donald Trump’s spokeswoman until 2019, is running against Democratic nominee Chris Jones. She is the daughter of former Gov. Mike Huckabee.

Jones and his wife, Jerrilyn, on Friday issued a statement saying their family was thinking of Sanders and praying for her.

Sanders is heavily favored in the predominantly Republican state of Arkansas to win the office currently held by Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who is leaving office in January due to term limits.

She’s run primarily on national issues in the Arkansas race, promising to use the governor’s office to fight President Joe Biden and the “radical left.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Virginia Thomas agrees to interview with Jan. 6 panel

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Conservative activist Virginia Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, has agreed to participate in a voluntary interview with the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, her lawyer said Wednesday. Attorney Mark Paoletta said Thomas is “eager to answer the committee’s...
ARIZONA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

White House hosts local officials, touts impact of policies

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The White House has a new effort to show local governments what it can do for their communities, hosting North Carolina officials to highlight funding opportunities and hear firsthand how coronavirus relief, infrastructure dollars and other policies are faring locally. The event Thursday reflects...
POTUS
KIRO 7 Seattle

Trump's legal bills are being footed by his donors

As he faces a from the New York attorney general that could shut down his business, former President Donald Trump will have one advantage that is unavailable to most well-healed defendants: He won't have to pay for much, if any, of his legal defense. The reason: His political donors are...
POTUS
KIRO 7 Seattle

Southern Baptists cut ties with LGBTQ-friendly church

The Southern Baptist Conventions' top administrative body voted to cut ties with two congregations on Tuesday — an LGBTQ-friendly church in North Carolina that had itself quit the denomination decades ago and a New Jersey congregation it cited for “alleged discriminatory behavior.”. The votes of the Executive Committee...
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Government
City
Sims, AR
State
Arkansas State
Local
Arkansas Health
KIRO 7 Seattle

World Vision prepares to send help to hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — As the island of Puerto Rico struggles to recover from Hurricane Fiona, local efforts in Western Washington are underway to help those impacted. World Vision is planning to send supplies to the island but right now, it can’t because the port is closed and the majority of the island is still without power. Some of the supplies that will eventually go to Puerto Rico include cleaning supplies, clothes, blankets, tents and fans.
FEDERAL WAY, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Huckabee
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Sarah Sanders
Person
Judd Deere
Person
Asa Hutchinson
Person
Donald Trump
KIRO 7 Seattle

Puerto Rico struggles to reach areas cut off by Fiona

CAGUAS, Puerto Rico — (AP) — Hurricane Fiona left dozens of families stranded across Puerto Rico after smashing roads and bridges, with authorities still struggling to reach people four days after the storm smacked the U.S. territory, causing historic flooding. For now, government officials are working with religious...
ENVIRONMENT
KIRO 7 Seattle

Midwestern partnership backs hydrogen as clean energy source

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — (AP) — Seven Midwestern states are teaming up to accelerate the development of hydrogen as a clean-energy alternative for automobiles and factories that rely largely on climate-warming fossil fuels, governors said Monday. The partnership includes Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio and Wisconsin, whose...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thyroid Cancer#Cancer Treatment#Cancer Surgery#Politics State#Politics Governor#Ne White House#Republican#The Associated Press#Carti Cancer Center#Democratic
KIRO 7 Seattle

Southwest Airlines hands out ukuleles to passengers traveling to Hawaii

Passengers wanting to get away for a vacation in Hawaii last week received an added bonus -- ukulele lessons at 30,000 feet. During Friday’s six-hour flight from Long Beach, California, to Honolulu on Southwest Airlines, passengers were given a Mitchell MU40 Soprano ukulele from Guitar Center and a free class taught while the aircraft sped toward Hawaii, “Today” reported. Passengers also received a Road Runner carrying case.
HONOLULU, HI
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
107K+
Followers
131K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy