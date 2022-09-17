The Arizona Wildcats are a quarter of the way through the 2022 regular season. They already have more wins than the previous two seasons combined. Granted, the 2020 campaign was truncated because of COVID-19. But still: Arizona is making progress. The Wildcats are getting better. Their record says it. The eyeball test says it. The statistics say it.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 11 HOURS AGO