KTBS

Cats Stats: These numbers explain the Wildcats’ improvement in 2022

The Arizona Wildcats are a quarter of the way through the 2022 regular season. They already have more wins than the previous two seasons combined. Granted, the 2020 campaign was truncated because of COVID-19. But still: Arizona is making progress. The Wildcats are getting better. Their record says it. The eyeball test says it. The statistics say it.
KTBS

Wildcats standout Cate Reese medically cleared after 'really slow' recovery from shoulder surgery

Cate Reese will be on the court with her teammates when the Arizona Wildcats begin practicing next week. Reese was medically cleared on Monday, nearly seven months after dislocating her shoulder in a Feb. 20 game against Washington State. Reese returned to play in the NCAA Tournament, then underwent surgery to repair a significantly torn labrum and torn tendons.
