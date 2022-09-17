ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall, MO

KOMU

Mizzou Football's 2023 SEC schedule announced

COLUMBIA - The SEC has announced its football schedule for the 2023 year. The Tigers have four non-conference games that were previously scheduled before the SEC's announcement. Those games and times are:. vs South Dakota, Sept. 2. vs Middle Tennessee, Sept. 9. vs Kansas State, Sept. 16. TBD, Sept. 23.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

'Both teams just want it so bad' in upcoming crosstown rivalry match

Rock Bridge boys soccer (9-1) will take on Hickman (7-2) at 7 p.m. Tuesday for a match both teams had circled on the calendar the moment the schedule was released. At the beginning of the month, the Kewpies-Bruins matchup slated for Sept. 20 didn’t look like it would be much of a contest.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Annual Hoops for a Cause event to take place on Tuesday

COLUMBIA - Columbia Safety and Supply's annual Hoops for a Cause will take place Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at Mizzou Arena. Missouri basketball head coaches Dennis Gates and Robin Pingeton, their teams and members of the Boys and Girls Clubs (BGC) will be in attendance. According to the sponsorship booklet,...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Shyrock's 'Pacman' corn maze opens up for fall season

COLUMBIA - Shyrock's Callaway Farms opened for the fall season this weekend featuring a corn maze in a Pacman design. It takes up to four months for the farm to design the 16 acres of corn field every year. “We plant the corn in early July, and then we use...
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Police chase ends at Providence and Big Bear

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia Police chase ended at the intersection of Providence and Big Bear. ABC 17 crews on scene saw at least seven Columbia Police cars, a K-9 Unit and a tow truck at the intersection with a car they'd been chasing. This all occurred just before 2 p.m. Saturday. Columbia Police have The post Police chase ends at Providence and Big Bear appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Dixon man seriously injured in motorcycle crash

COLE COUNTY — A Dixon man was seriously injured after a motorcycle crash in Cole County Saturday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash reports, the crash happened at 3:05 p.m. on Old Bass Road westbound east of Old Forge Road. The crash happened when Thomas...
COLE COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Motorcycle accident in Cole County

COLE COUNTY- A Dixon driver was hospitalized after a motorcycle accident Saturday afternoon in Cole County. The Missouri Highway Patrol report says 35 year old, Thomas Buttner was going over a hill while passing in a no passing zone westbound of Old Bass road. His vehicle travelled off the left side of the roadway and struck a fence. Buttner was ejected from his vehicle on impact.
COLE COUNTY, MO
KMBC.com

Grandview police release picture of freezer in felony investigation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Grandview police are asking for help with a felony investigation. Detectives are looking for anyone who had social media contact with Michael Hendricks, of Grain Valley, about a chest-style freezer. Police released a picture of a similar-style freezer. Authorities said it was bought in the...
GRANDVIEW, MO
KOMU

Columbia Heritage Festival highlights diverse history of community

COLUMBIA – People gathered in Nifong Park this weekend for the 44th annual Heritage Festival and Craft Show. The Columbia Parks and Recreation Department put on the event. Organizers tried to use the festival to highlight diverse histories of mid-Missouri residents, according to Columbia Recreation and Community Programs Superintendent Cavelle Cole-Neal.
COLUMBIA, MO
939theeagle.com

Popular Columbia diner looking for cooks, with owner unable to work

The owner of a popular downtown Columbia diner is appealing to the public to help him find cooks, saying he can’t work injured. Dave Johnson owns the Broadway Diner and has had health issues. He appealed to the public Sunday on Twitter, saying he desperately needs help finding cooks. He had to close the diner again on Sunday morning, because he has no one to cook for customers.
KOMU

National Voter Registration Day kicks off registration events in Columbia despite confusing voting law

COLUMBIA - Several groups spread out across MU's campus Tuesday on National Voter Registration Day to register as many voters as possible before the Oct. 12 deadline. Some groups are using unique methods to entice people to sign up. The Associated Students of the University of Missouri (ASUM), a non-partisan political organization on MU's campus, set up on the Francis Quadrangle with four puppies.
COLUMBIA, MO
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants in Jefferson City, MO (with Photos & Maps)

With a rich heritage and vibrant culture, Jefferson city is the state capital of the American State of Missouri. Also known as Jeff City, it is named after the third president of the United States, Thomas Jefferson. Known for its fantastic nightlife and delectable food, we compiled a list of the best restaurants in Jefferson City.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KRMS Radio

Versailles Man Injured In Morgan County Crash

A 39 year old Versailles man received moderate injuries when his pickup truck overturned and then slid into a tree in Morgan County on Sunday morning. The 7 AM accident happened on Highway 5 south of Route P according to the State Highway Patrol which says Thomas Drury ran off the side of the roadway and apparently overcorrected, causing the accident.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO

