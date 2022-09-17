Read full article on original website
KOMU
Mizzou Football's 2023 SEC schedule announced
COLUMBIA - The SEC has announced its football schedule for the 2023 year. The Tigers have four non-conference games that were previously scheduled before the SEC's announcement. Those games and times are:. vs South Dakota, Sept. 2. vs Middle Tennessee, Sept. 9. vs Kansas State, Sept. 16. TBD, Sept. 23.
KOMU
'Both teams just want it so bad' in upcoming crosstown rivalry match
Rock Bridge boys soccer (9-1) will take on Hickman (7-2) at 7 p.m. Tuesday for a match both teams had circled on the calendar the moment the schedule was released. At the beginning of the month, the Kewpies-Bruins matchup slated for Sept. 20 didn’t look like it would be much of a contest.
KOMU
Annual Hoops for a Cause event to take place on Tuesday
COLUMBIA - Columbia Safety and Supply's annual Hoops for a Cause will take place Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at Mizzou Arena. Missouri basketball head coaches Dennis Gates and Robin Pingeton, their teams and members of the Boys and Girls Clubs (BGC) will be in attendance. According to the sponsorship booklet,...
krcgtv.com
Beyond Meat Executive based in Columbia arrested for biting a man's nose at football game
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A top official at Beyond Meat, a plant-based food product company, was arrested and charged with felony battery after a fight outside a University of Arkansas football game in which he allegedly bit a man's nose, according to the Associated Press. Doug Ramsey, the Chief Operating...
Secretive stealth bomber to call Missouri home
The US Air Force is set to lift the veil of secrecy around the B-21 Raider, a highly-classified, next-generation stealth bomber, with a formal rollout planned for the first week in December.
KOMU
Shyrock's 'Pacman' corn maze opens up for fall season
COLUMBIA - Shyrock's Callaway Farms opened for the fall season this weekend featuring a corn maze in a Pacman design. It takes up to four months for the farm to design the 16 acres of corn field every year. “We plant the corn in early July, and then we use...
Driver hurt after rollover crash in Benton County early Tuesday morning
BENTON COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A man is out of the hospital following a rollover crash in Benton County early Tuesday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the single-vehicle crash in the 26000 block of Highway B around 12:30 a.m. Troopers said the vehicle driven by 50-year-old Daniel K....
KOMU
Missouri farmer shares road safety tips ahead of harvest season
WILLIAMSBURG — Monday marks the beginning of National Farm Safety Week. Each day of the week has a theme focused on different aspects of agricultural safety. Monday's theme was road safety — which is a far-reaching topic for both farmers and the general public. "We are exposed to...
5 in serious condition after Saturday shooting in Blue Springs, Missouri
The Blue Springs Police Department has provided an update after a shooting Saturday night near Adams Dairy Parkway and U.S. 40 Highway in Blue Springs, Missouri.
Police chase ends at Providence and Big Bear
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia Police chase ended at the intersection of Providence and Big Bear. ABC 17 crews on scene saw at least seven Columbia Police cars, a K-9 Unit and a tow truck at the intersection with a car they'd been chasing. This all occurred just before 2 p.m. Saturday. Columbia Police have The post Police chase ends at Providence and Big Bear appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MoDOT uses asphalt made with plastic on Missouri road
Instead of throwing away plastic bottles and bags into a landfill, The University of Missouri along with the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) and Dow are testing if recycled plastic waste can be mixed with asphalt.
krcgtv.com
Dixon man seriously injured in motorcycle crash
COLE COUNTY — A Dixon man was seriously injured after a motorcycle crash in Cole County Saturday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash reports, the crash happened at 3:05 p.m. on Old Bass Road westbound east of Old Forge Road. The crash happened when Thomas...
KMZU
Motorcycle accident in Cole County
COLE COUNTY- A Dixon driver was hospitalized after a motorcycle accident Saturday afternoon in Cole County. The Missouri Highway Patrol report says 35 year old, Thomas Buttner was going over a hill while passing in a no passing zone westbound of Old Bass road. His vehicle travelled off the left side of the roadway and struck a fence. Buttner was ejected from his vehicle on impact.
KMBC.com
Grandview police release picture of freezer in felony investigation
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Grandview police are asking for help with a felony investigation. Detectives are looking for anyone who had social media contact with Michael Hendricks, of Grain Valley, about a chest-style freezer. Police released a picture of a similar-style freezer. Authorities said it was bought in the...
Former Boone County assistant prosecutor faces discipline for inappropriate messages, activities
The Missouri Supreme Court will decide whether to suspend the license of a former Boone County assistant prosecutor after allegations of having inappropriate relationships with defendants and crime victims. The post Former Boone County assistant prosecutor faces discipline for inappropriate messages, activities appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Columbia Heritage Festival highlights diverse history of community
COLUMBIA – People gathered in Nifong Park this weekend for the 44th annual Heritage Festival and Craft Show. The Columbia Parks and Recreation Department put on the event. Organizers tried to use the festival to highlight diverse histories of mid-Missouri residents, according to Columbia Recreation and Community Programs Superintendent Cavelle Cole-Neal.
939theeagle.com
Popular Columbia diner looking for cooks, with owner unable to work
The owner of a popular downtown Columbia diner is appealing to the public to help him find cooks, saying he can’t work injured. Dave Johnson owns the Broadway Diner and has had health issues. He appealed to the public Sunday on Twitter, saying he desperately needs help finding cooks. He had to close the diner again on Sunday morning, because he has no one to cook for customers.
KOMU
National Voter Registration Day kicks off registration events in Columbia despite confusing voting law
COLUMBIA - Several groups spread out across MU's campus Tuesday on National Voter Registration Day to register as many voters as possible before the Oct. 12 deadline. Some groups are using unique methods to entice people to sign up. The Associated Students of the University of Missouri (ASUM), a non-partisan political organization on MU's campus, set up on the Francis Quadrangle with four puppies.
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in Jefferson City, MO (with Photos & Maps)
With a rich heritage and vibrant culture, Jefferson city is the state capital of the American State of Missouri. Also known as Jeff City, it is named after the third president of the United States, Thomas Jefferson. Known for its fantastic nightlife and delectable food, we compiled a list of the best restaurants in Jefferson City.
KRMS Radio
Versailles Man Injured In Morgan County Crash
A 39 year old Versailles man received moderate injuries when his pickup truck overturned and then slid into a tree in Morgan County on Sunday morning. The 7 AM accident happened on Highway 5 south of Route P according to the State Highway Patrol which says Thomas Drury ran off the side of the roadway and apparently overcorrected, causing the accident.
