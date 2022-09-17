Read full article on original website
KOMU
Southern Boone running phenom Burns commits to Oregon
Southern Boone long-distance runner Connor Burns verbally committed to Oregon on Monday, his father and former Missouri cross country coach Marc Burns announced via Twitter. Connor Burns can officially sign his National Letter of Intent with the Ducks on Nov. 9, the first day the NIL period opens for all Division I sports except for football and basketball.
KOMU
Rock Bridge volleyball continues to soar
Rock Bridge volleyball continued its excellent form with a 3-0 home win over Fatima on Monday. The team is now on a four-match winning streak after suffering its first loss of the season. The Bruins won in straight sets with scores of 25-12, 25-7 and 25-15 to collect the victory.
KOMU
Tolton's Rischer narrowly defeats Rock Bridge's Baumstark at Smith-Cotton Classic
SEDALIA — Heading to the 18th hole at Sedalia Country Club on Monday, Tolton girls golfer Audrey Rischer looked to add another victory to a resume that already has plenty of them. Rischer was 2 under and led Rock Bridge’s Tierney Baumstark by one and St. Joseph’s Academy’s Rylie Andrews by three, but the final hole provided a dramatic finale.
KOMU
Battle Spartans' softball win big on senior night over Smith-Cotton
COLUMBIA - Battle Softball defeated the Smith-Cotton Tigers 11-4 on senior night. The Spartans scored 8 runs in the 4th inning to help take the lead and eventually secure the win. In the first inning, Smith-Cotton found success against Battle senior starting pitcher, Ainsley Stubbs. The Tigers scored 3 runs...
KOMU
Mizzou Football's 2023 SEC schedule announced
COLUMBIA - The SEC has announced its football schedule for the 2023 year. The Tigers have four non-conference games that were previously scheduled before the SEC's announcement. Those games and times are:. vs South Dakota, Sept. 2. vs Middle Tennessee, Sept. 9. vs Kansas State, Sept. 16. TBD, Sept. 23.
KOMU
'Both teams just want it so bad' in upcoming crosstown rivalry match
Rock Bridge boys soccer (9-1) will take on Hickman (7-2) at 7 p.m. Tuesday for a match both teams had circled on the calendar the moment the schedule was released. At the beginning of the month, the Kewpies-Bruins matchup slated for Sept. 20 didn’t look like it would be much of a contest.
What does Vegas have to say about Auburn's matchup with Missouri?
What is the line for Auburn's matchup with Missouri?
Secretive stealth bomber to call Missouri home
The US Air Force is set to lift the veil of secrecy around the B-21 Raider, a highly-classified, next-generation stealth bomber, with a formal rollout planned for the first week in December.
What Bryan Harsin said to the media about Penn State, previewing Missouri
Harsin was a little on edge during Monday's press conference.
KOMU
Annual Hoops for a Cause event to take place on Tuesday
COLUMBIA - Columbia Safety and Supply's annual Hoops for a Cause will take place Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at Mizzou Arena. Missouri basketball head coaches Dennis Gates and Robin Pingeton, their teams and members of the Boys and Girls Clubs (BGC) will be in attendance. According to the sponsorship booklet,...
krcgtv.com
Beyond Meat Executive based in Columbia arrested for biting a man's nose at football game
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A top official at Beyond Meat, a plant-based foot product company, was arrested and charged with felony battery after a fight outside a University of Arkansas football game in which he allegedly bit a man's nose, according to the Associated Press. Doug Ramsey, the Chief Operating...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Bryan Harsin delivers canned answer about Missouri being a 'must-win' game
Bryan Harsin is dealing with increased pressure as Auburn is trying to bounce back from a difficult loss to Penn State. “I would categorize every Saturday as a must-win,” Harsin told reporters on Monday. “Every time you ask me that from this point on, it’s a yes.”
KYTV
The Missouri State Highway Patrol changes cause of a deadly crash near Camdenton, Mo.
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the driver of a pickup truck is to blame for a crash that killed a woman from Urbana and her four-year-old daughter. Troopers say, Tiffany Dust, 32, and the pickup driver were going eastbound on U.S. 54 on September 7....
City of Columbia explores transit service to Jefferson City
The city of Columbia's Public Transit Advisory Commission will meet Tuesday to discuss the city's transit system and a possible new bus service between Columbia and Jefferson City. The post City of Columbia explores transit service to Jefferson City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Shyrock's 'Pacman' corn maze opens up for fall season
COLUMBIA - Shyrock's Callaway Farms opened for the fall season this weekend featuring a corn maze in a Pacman design. It takes up to four months for the farm to design the 16 acres of corn field every year. “We plant the corn in early July, and then we use...
MoDOT to again close ramp at Highway 54/63 interchange
The Missouri Department of Transportation will close a ramp at the Highway 54/63 interchange in north Jefferson City on Wednesday for the second time in as many months. The post MoDOT to again close ramp at Highway 54/63 interchange appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MoDOT uses asphalt made with plastic on Missouri road
Instead of throwing away plastic bottles and bags into a landfill, The University of Missouri along with the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) and Dow are testing if recycled plastic waste can be mixed with asphalt.
Former Boone County assistant prosecutor faces discipline for inappropriate messages, activities
The Missouri Supreme Court will decide whether to suspend the license of a former Boone County assistant prosecutor after allegations of having inappropriate relationships with defendants and crime victims. The post Former Boone County assistant prosecutor faces discipline for inappropriate messages, activities appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
lakeexpo.com
PHOTOS: Bikefest On The Strip!
Bikefest rumbled through the Lake of the Ozarks last week. The center of the action is on the Lake Ozark Strip: perfectly suited for cruising, then stopping at one of the Strip's many restaurant/bars for a drink and a bite. Check out Bikefest photos below... (photos by Lake Shots Photography...
KOMU
Forecast: As close to July weather you can get two days before the 1st day of Autumn
The weather has turned hot and will lead to another chance for record highs Tuesday. Monday, record highs were shattered across the region as Kansas City reached 99 degrees. Columbia reached 98 degrees, breaking the original record of 94 degrees set in 2000. St Louis did not break a temperature record, but still reached 95 degrees.
