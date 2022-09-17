ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

KOMU

Southern Boone running phenom Burns commits to Oregon

Southern Boone long-distance runner Connor Burns verbally committed to Oregon on Monday, his father and former Missouri cross country coach Marc Burns announced via Twitter. Connor Burns can officially sign his National Letter of Intent with the Ducks on Nov. 9, the first day the NIL period opens for all Division I sports except for football and basketball.
ASHLAND, MO
KOMU

Rock Bridge volleyball continues to soar

Rock Bridge volleyball continued its excellent form with a 3-0 home win over Fatima on Monday. The team is now on a four-match winning streak after suffering its first loss of the season. The Bruins won in straight sets with scores of 25-12, 25-7 and 25-15 to collect the victory.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Tolton's Rischer narrowly defeats Rock Bridge's Baumstark at Smith-Cotton Classic

SEDALIA — Heading to the 18th hole at Sedalia Country Club on Monday, Tolton girls golfer Audrey Rischer looked to add another victory to a resume that already has plenty of them. Rischer was 2 under and led Rock Bridge’s Tierney Baumstark by one and St. Joseph’s Academy’s Rylie Andrews by three, but the final hole provided a dramatic finale.
SEDALIA, MO
KOMU

Battle Spartans' softball win big on senior night over Smith-Cotton

COLUMBIA - Battle Softball defeated the Smith-Cotton Tigers 11-4 on senior night. The Spartans scored 8 runs in the 4th inning to help take the lead and eventually secure the win. In the first inning, Smith-Cotton found success against Battle senior starting pitcher, Ainsley Stubbs. The Tigers scored 3 runs...
SEDALIA, MO
KOMU

Mizzou Football's 2023 SEC schedule announced

COLUMBIA - The SEC has announced its football schedule for the 2023 year. The Tigers have four non-conference games that were previously scheduled before the SEC's announcement. Those games and times are:. vs South Dakota, Sept. 2. vs Middle Tennessee, Sept. 9. vs Kansas State, Sept. 16. TBD, Sept. 23.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

'Both teams just want it so bad' in upcoming crosstown rivalry match

Rock Bridge boys soccer (9-1) will take on Hickman (7-2) at 7 p.m. Tuesday for a match both teams had circled on the calendar the moment the schedule was released. At the beginning of the month, the Kewpies-Bruins matchup slated for Sept. 20 didn’t look like it would be much of a contest.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Annual Hoops for a Cause event to take place on Tuesday

COLUMBIA - Columbia Safety and Supply's annual Hoops for a Cause will take place Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at Mizzou Arena. Missouri basketball head coaches Dennis Gates and Robin Pingeton, their teams and members of the Boys and Girls Clubs (BGC) will be in attendance. According to the sponsorship booklet,...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Shyrock's 'Pacman' corn maze opens up for fall season

COLUMBIA - Shyrock's Callaway Farms opened for the fall season this weekend featuring a corn maze in a Pacman design. It takes up to four months for the farm to design the 16 acres of corn field every year. “We plant the corn in early July, and then we use...
COLUMBIA, MO
lakeexpo.com

PHOTOS: Bikefest On The Strip!

Bikefest rumbled through the Lake of the Ozarks last week. The center of the action is on the Lake Ozark Strip: perfectly suited for cruising, then stopping at one of the Strip's many restaurant/bars for a drink and a bite. Check out Bikefest photos below... (photos by Lake Shots Photography...
LAKE OZARK, MO

