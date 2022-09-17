ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colts downgrade WR Michael Pittman Jr. to out vs. Jaguars

By Adam Stites
 4 days ago
The Indianapolis Colts downgraded wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. from questionable to out for a Week 2 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the team announced Saturday.

Pittman, 24, was limited in practice Wednesday after reportedly tweaking his quad during the session. He was held out of practice altogether on Thursday and Friday.

The Colts are also without second-round rookie wide receiver Alec Pierce, who is dealing with a concussion.

With Pittman and Pierce both out of action, the Colts’ wide receiving corps for the Week 2 game consists of Parris Campbell, Michael Strachan, Ashton Dulin, and Dezmon Patmon.

Indianapolis will also be without three-time All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard, who is still working to return from offseason back surgery. Two-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman DeForest Buckner is questionable for Sunday.

In Week 1, Pittman was targeted by Colts quarterback Matt Ryan 13 times, catching nine passes for 121 yards and a touchdown. No other player on the team finished with more than 50 receiving yards.

Colin Cowherd believes Tua Tagovailoa's Week 2 performance was nothing special

During the Miami Dolphins’ Week 2 win over the Baltimore Ravens, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had the best statistical games of his career and one of the best in team history. The former Crimson Tide signal-caller completed 72% of his passes for 469 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions with a 124.1 passer rating. Those are numbers that haven’t been seen in Miami without No. 13 on the field.
Former Super Bowl Champion and College Hall of Famer Dead at 70

A former NFL player who was also inducted into the College Hall of Fame passed away at 70 last week. According to The Associated Press, former NFL defensive player Shelby Jordan, who played for the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Raiders, has died. He was 70 at the time of his death. He had an 11-year career in the National Football League before retiring after the 1986 season.
Chiefs HC Andy Reid provides injury updates ahead of Wednesday practice

Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid provided his pre-practice injury report on Wednesday. After several players were banged up during the Week 2 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, only one of the players injured during that game won’t practice at the start of the week. It also looks like the Chiefs could be trending toward another week of Matt Ammendola as their kicker.
Bears report card: How we graded Chicago in their Week 2 loss

The Chicago Bears (1-1) suffered a brutal 27-10 defeat to the Green Bay Packers (1-1), which raised a lot of questions for the Bears heading into the remainder of the season. After an impressive first offensive series and the defense getting after Aaron Rodgers, the Bears held a 7-3 lead after the first quarter. Unfortunately, Chicago was outscored 24-3 in the final three quarters of action, where it was a messy affair across the board.
Patriots lose veteran practice squad CB to Titans

The Tennessee Titans are looking to do whatever possible to pick up the pieces after getting obliterated 41-7 by the juggernaut Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football. One of the areas they hope to do that is in the secondary by bringing in former New England Patriots practice squad veteran Terrance Mitchell, who was cut initially before being brought back to the team.
