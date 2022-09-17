Read full article on original website
goutrgv.com
Volleyball Opens WAC Play Thursday at New Mexico State
LAS CRUCES, N.M. – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros volleyball team (11-4) opens Western Athletic Conference play on Thursday at 7 p.m. against the New Mexico State University Aggies (7-4) at the Pan American Center. Complete match notes can be found below:. Notes:. 1) If...
goutrgv.com
Women's Basketball to Host UT Arlington at Bert Ogden Arena
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced on Wednesday that the women's basketball home game against UT Arlington on Jan. 19 will now be played at Bert Ogden Arena. Tip-off for the game against UT Arlington will be at...
goutrgv.com
UTRGV Athletics Nets Record $2 Million in 2021-22
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Department of Intercollegiate Athletics continues to experience historic growth and financial strength, as the community rallied behind the Vaqueros for over $2 million in philanthropy, ticket sales, and corporate partnerships during fiscal year 2022, which ran from Sept. 1, 2021, through Aug. 31, 2022.
goutrgv.com
Fall Season Preview: Women's Golf
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – For the last couple of years, the motto for The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros women's golf team has been to trust the process and this fall could be the time the trust in the process starts to pay off. "I am...
goutrgv.com
Jan Engels Named WAC Offensive Player of the Week
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The Western Athletic Conference announced on Tuesday that senior defender Jan Engels of The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men's soccer team has been named WAC Offensive Player of the Week. Engels helped the Vaqueros to a 4-1 victory over Omaha on...
goutrgv.com
Baseball Promotes Martinez & Kilgo, Welcomes Back Jackson
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) baseball head coach Derek Matlock announced on Monday the promotions of Robert Martinez to top assistant coach and recruiting coordinator and Kyle Kilgo to full time assistant coach. Additionally, Matlock announced the return of Ryan Jackson, who pitched for the Vaqueros from 2015-19, as the new volunteer assistant.
goutrgv.com
Student-Athlete of the Week: Jan Engels
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced on Monday that senior Jan Engels, of the men's soccer team, is the Student-Athlete of the Week. Engels led the Vaqueros to a 4-1 victory over Omaha on Saturday that snapped their...
Harlingen resident wins $20M in scratch-off ticket
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Harlingen resident won the top prize winning ticket in the Texas Lottery $20 Million Supreme scratch-off. The winning ticket, worth $20 million, was purchased at Breaktime #2, located at 204 E. Highway 83, in La Feria and is the first of four top prizes worth $20 million to be claimed in […]
Good Axe Time is now open in Weslaco
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Weslaco announced Good Axe Time is now open and ready for business. According to a Facebook post by the City of Weslaco, Good Axe Time is now open starting Friday, and is located at 709 Angelita Drive. The facility has options of single target lanes, double target lanes […]
riograndeguardian.com
Alamo Mayor: TV attack ads against Vallejo are actually hurting De La Cruz
McALLEN, Texas – Alamo Mayor Diana Martinez says the attack ads being run on Monica De La Cruz’s behalf against her Congressional District 15 opponent, Michelle Vallejo, are not working. “They are actually counter-productive. People can see they are false. People are being turned off by them,” Martinez...
KRGV
McAllen Memorial High School mourns loss of teacher
McAllen Memorial High School students and staff are dealing with a great loss after saying goodbye to a teacher and coach. Sgt. Eduardo Calderon collapsed on school grounds on Friday. The McAllen Independent School District says the ambulance was immediately contacted and CPR was performed. The school released a statement...
KVUE
The Texas hurricane that washed up thousands of live snakes and gave a famous newsman his big break
TEXAS, USA — September is considered one the most active months for hurricanes to strike the Texas coast, and this week marked the anniversary of two of the worst: Hurricane Carla in 1961 and Hurricane Ike in 2008. Carla turned out to be one of the biggest storms in...
$20 million lottery scratch ticket sold at La Feria gas station
LA FERIA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A $20 million scratch ticket was sold at a gas station in La Feria. According to Texas Lottery, the $20 Million Supreme scratch ticket was sold at Breaktime #2 located at 204 E. Highway 83. There are over 10 million tickets in the $20 Million Supreme. The prize was claimed […]
Weslaco resident upset over lack of neighborhood upkeep
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Weslaco resident said she is upset with the lack of upkeep from the city of Weslaco in her neighborhood. She specifically complained about trash pile-up, the skeleton of a previously torn-down house, and the overgrown grass in certain areas. The woman, who wished to remain anonymous, also said when the […]
Edinburg woman killed in two-vehicle crash
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash between a tractor-trailer and a truck this morning. Norma Edith Celestino, an Edinburg resident, was killed in a crash on Monte Cristo Road and Ware Road in McAllen. According to police, the crash took place at 7:15 a.m. Celestino was the driver […]
Woman found dead in Edinburg hotel room identified
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The woman found unresponsive in an Edinburg hotel room has been identified. The Edinburg Police Department identified the woman as 41-year-old Jessica Marie Garza. Garza was found unresponsive inside a hotel room just after 11:40 a.m. on Monday at the 1200 block of E. Canton. At this time, there is no […]
cbs4local.com
23-year-old woman from Edinburg killed in northeast El Paso crash
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A 23-year-old woman from Edinburg, Texas was killed during a crash at the Gateway North and Stan Roberts Intersection Monday, the El Paso Police Department said. Bianca Nicole Center was driving a 2012 Jeep Wrangler on Gateway North Boulevard when her vehicle was hit...
Police urge caution after crash in Edinburg
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg police urge the public to drive cautiously during the rain as they work on an accident on the expressway. According to a post by the Edinburg Police Department, officers are working on a vehicle accident at the 5000 block of Expressway 281. Drivers will have to exit off of Owassa […]
KRGV
Records: Boy left inside vehicle for nearly nine hours before being found unresponsive at La Joya ISD elementary school
Records reveal a 5-year-old boy was left alone inside a vehicle for nearly nine hours before he was found unresponsive and later pronounced dead at a La Joya Independent School District elementary school in August. The boy’s aunt, Diana Trevino Montelongo, is a teacher at Dr. Americo Paredes Elementary School...
HPD: Search underway for carjacking suspects
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen police are investigating what officials say is a carjacking. According to Harlingen PD, officers responded to Morgan Blvd. and Business 77 at 10:49 a.m. Saturday. Police say the victim had a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his leg. He told police a man and a woman took his car. Police […]
