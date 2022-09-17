ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edinburg, TX

goutrgv.com

Volleyball Opens WAC Play Thursday at New Mexico State

LAS CRUCES, N.M. – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros volleyball team (11-4) opens Western Athletic Conference play on Thursday at 7 p.m. against the New Mexico State University Aggies (7-4) at the Pan American Center. Complete match notes can be found below:. Notes:. 1) If...
LAS CRUCES, NM
goutrgv.com

Women's Basketball to Host UT Arlington at Bert Ogden Arena

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced on Wednesday that the women's basketball home game against UT Arlington on Jan. 19 will now be played at Bert Ogden Arena. Tip-off for the game against UT Arlington will be at...
ARLINGTON, TX
goutrgv.com

UTRGV Athletics Nets Record $2 Million in 2021-22

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Department of Intercollegiate Athletics continues to experience historic growth and financial strength, as the community rallied behind the Vaqueros for over $2 million in philanthropy, ticket sales, and corporate partnerships during fiscal year 2022, which ran from Sept. 1, 2021, through Aug. 31, 2022.
EDINBURG, TX
goutrgv.com

Fall Season Preview: Women's Golf

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – For the last couple of years, the motto for The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros women's golf team has been to trust the process and this fall could be the time the trust in the process starts to pay off. "I am...
EDINBURG, TX
goutrgv.com

Jan Engels Named WAC Offensive Player of the Week

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The Western Athletic Conference announced on Tuesday that senior defender Jan Engels of The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men's soccer team has been named WAC Offensive Player of the Week. Engels helped the Vaqueros to a 4-1 victory over Omaha on...
EDINBURG, TX
goutrgv.com

Baseball Promotes Martinez & Kilgo, Welcomes Back Jackson

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) baseball head coach Derek Matlock announced on Monday the promotions of Robert Martinez to top assistant coach and recruiting coordinator and Kyle Kilgo to full time assistant coach. Additionally, Matlock announced the return of Ryan Jackson, who pitched for the Vaqueros from 2015-19, as the new volunteer assistant.
EDINBURG, TX
goutrgv.com

Student-Athlete of the Week: Jan Engels

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced on Monday that senior Jan Engels, of the men's soccer team, is the Student-Athlete of the Week. Engels led the Vaqueros to a 4-1 victory over Omaha on Saturday that snapped their...
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Harlingen resident wins $20M in scratch-off ticket

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Harlingen resident won the top prize winning ticket in the Texas Lottery $20 Million Supreme scratch-off. The winning ticket, worth $20 million, was purchased at Breaktime #2, located at 204 E. Highway 83, in La Feria and is the first of four top prizes worth $20 million to be claimed in […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Good Axe Time is now open in Weslaco

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Weslaco announced Good Axe Time is now open and ready for business. According to a Facebook post by the City of Weslaco, Good Axe Time is now open starting Friday, and is located at 709 Angelita Drive. The facility has options of single target lanes, double target lanes […]
WESLACO, TX
riograndeguardian.com

Alamo Mayor: TV attack ads against Vallejo are actually hurting De La Cruz

McALLEN, Texas – Alamo Mayor Diana Martinez says the attack ads being run on Monica De La Cruz’s behalf against her Congressional District 15 opponent, Michelle Vallejo, are not working. “They are actually counter-productive. People can see they are false. People are being turned off by them,” Martinez...
ALAMO, TX
KRGV

McAllen Memorial High School mourns loss of teacher

McAllen Memorial High School students and staff are dealing with a great loss after saying goodbye to a teacher and coach. Sgt. Eduardo Calderon collapsed on school grounds on Friday. The McAllen Independent School District says the ambulance was immediately contacted and CPR was performed. The school released a statement...
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Weslaco resident upset over lack of neighborhood upkeep

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Weslaco resident said she is upset with the lack of upkeep from the city of Weslaco in her neighborhood. She specifically complained about trash pile-up, the skeleton of a previously torn-down house, and the overgrown grass in certain areas. The woman, who wished to remain anonymous, also said when the […]
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

Edinburg woman killed in two-vehicle crash

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash between a tractor-trailer and a truck this morning. Norma Edith Celestino, an Edinburg resident, was killed in a crash on Monte Cristo Road and Ware Road in McAllen. According to police, the crash took place at 7:15 a.m. Celestino was the driver […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Woman found dead in Edinburg hotel room identified

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The woman found unresponsive in an Edinburg hotel room has been identified. The Edinburg Police Department identified the woman as 41-year-old Jessica Marie Garza. Garza was found unresponsive inside a hotel room just after 11:40 a.m. on Monday at the 1200 block of E. Canton. At this time, there is no […]
EDINBURG, TX
cbs4local.com

23-year-old woman from Edinburg killed in northeast El Paso crash

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A 23-year-old woman from Edinburg, Texas was killed during a crash at the Gateway North and Stan Roberts Intersection Monday, the El Paso Police Department said. Bianca Nicole Center was driving a 2012 Jeep Wrangler on Gateway North Boulevard when her vehicle was hit...
EL PASO, TX
ValleyCentral

Police urge caution after crash in Edinburg

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg police urge the public to drive cautiously during the rain as they work on an accident on the expressway. According to a post by the Edinburg Police Department, officers are working on a vehicle accident at the 5000 block of Expressway 281. Drivers will have to exit off of Owassa […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

HPD: Search underway for carjacking suspects

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen police are investigating what officials say is a carjacking. According to Harlingen PD, officers responded to Morgan Blvd. and Business 77 at 10:49 a.m. Saturday. Police say the victim had a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his leg. He told police a man and a woman took his car. Police […]
HARLINGEN, TX

