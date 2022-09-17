ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth City, NC

Alice M. Griffith of Elizabeth City, September 21

Alice May Pritchard Griffith, age 76, of Elizabeth City, NC died Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at her son’s home. Born in Pasquotank County, NC on March 11, 1946 to the late Horace Pritchard and Gladys Burgess Pritchard, she was the widow of Virgil Griffith, Jr. A loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, she loved spending time with her family. Her daughter’s nickname for her was “Doodlebug.” Alice enjoyed crocheting, quilting, reading, and bowling. She was a member of Fountain of Life Church.
Marcella E. Faulhaber of Moyock, September 17

Marcella Elspeth McLoughlin Faulhaber, age 89, of Moyock, NC died on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at her home. Born in Brooklyn, NY on February 27, 1933 to the late James Bernard McLoughlin and Jane Caddeus Young McLoughlin, she was the widow of Joseph David Faulhaber, Jr. She is survived by...
Loretta Lynn Gibbs Long of Kill Devil Hills, September 13

Loretta Lynn Gibbs Long, 41, of Kill Devil Hills, NC died Tuesday, September 13, 2022. Born in Elizabeth City, NC on July 15, 1981, she was the daughter of Maude Midgett Gibbs and James Ray Gibbs. In addition to her parents, Loretta is survived by her husband, Jon Long; daughter,...
James Alfred Speener, Jr. of Kill Devil Hills, September 15

James A. Speener, Jr, 61, transitioned from this life naturally at his home in Colington, NC September 15, 2022. Jamie, as he was lovingly known, was born in Peoria County, Illinois on March 20, 1961. After proudly serving his country in the United States Army, Jamie worked hard developing various...
Patricia Reynolds-Denny, September 19

Being confident of this very thing, that he which has begun a good work in you will perform it until the day of Jesus Christ. – Philippians 1:6. Patricia Reynolds-Denny, formerly “Patsy Faye Thompson” has completed her journey on this earth and stepped into her eternal life with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, September 19, 2022.
Kitty Hawk beach nourishment update

This update on progress on the Kitty Hawk project was released on Sept. 19. Both the Magdalen and Lindholm dredges areas onsite, and Kitty Hawk’s project has been completed from the Town’s southern border to 3968 N. VA Dare Trail, in the vicinity of E. Lillian Street. The...
Come out and celebrate Currituck County Aviation Day on Sept. 24

Currituck Aviation Day will be held on Saturday, September 24, from 10:00 am – 3:00 pm at Currituck Regional Airport, 107 College Way, Barco, NC, 27956. Aviation Day has free admission and includes many activities for children and adults. Airplane rides will be free for ages 7 – 17 and $15 for adults. There will be live music, vintage aircraft, local vendors, food trucks, face painting, informational booths, and more.
A pizzeria stirs up neighbors in Nags Head

Town says Nags Head Pizza is in compliance with rules. In the latest chapter of the neighborhood dispute over the Nags Head Pizza Company, Nags Head Town Manager Andy Garman sent a Sept. 16 letter to the Nags Head historic district homeowners who had expressed concerns about the business at the Sept. 7 town commissioners meeting.
KDH man arrested in probe of juveniles distributing marijuana in Dare County

On September 9, 2022, at approximately 8:00 a.m., the Dare County Narcotics Task Force* executed a search warrant in the 1800 block of Bay Drive, Kill Devil Hills. After the Dare County Joint Agency Tactical Team* (JATAC) secured the residence, a search was conducted. During the search of the residence, a trafficking amount of marijuana, two firearms and U.S Currency was seized.
Man found shot to death on Victory Blvd in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man was found shot to death overnight on Victory Blvd. in Portsmouth. Police say they responded to the 2500 block of Victory Boulevard, near Deep Creek Boulevard, around 12:15 a.m. and found the man. The victim was later identified as 31-year-old Clifton Privott. No...
Body recovered after glider accident

Update: The town of Southern Shores now reports that the body of the second individual in today’s ultra-light glider crash has been recovered. No names are being released at this time. The Town of Southern Shores would like to thank all individuals and agencies involved in the rescue, search, and recovery effort; TI Coastal (survey boat), Kill Devil Hills Surf Rescue, the Coast Guard, Southern Shores Fire, Southern Shores Ocean Rescue, Southern Shores Police, and Duck Fire and Rescue.
Duck man wins $100,000 in lottery

The NC Education Lottery announced today that a Duck resident hit a six-figure lottery jackpot last week. Luke Ash of Duck tried his luck on a $25 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize. Ash bought his Extreme Cash ticket from My Stop on Hooker Road in Greenville. He collected his prize Friday at lottery headquarters and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,017.
Rally for Our Freedoms Set for Sunday, September 25 at 5 p.m. at Dowdy Park

A Rally for Our Freedoms will be held on Sunday, September 25, 2022, beginning at 5:00 p.m. at Dowdy Park in Nags Head. This critically important event will focus on taking action to defend our freedom to make our own choices about our bodies and our futures; our children’s freedom to learn; our freedom to love who we want to love; our freedom to be who we want to be; and our freedom to cast our vote and have it count. With the general election just around the corner on Tuesday, November 8, now more than ever is the time to speak out, turn out, and vote.
Pharrell hosting ‘Mighty Dream’ 3-day event in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Pharrell Williams is bringing back his forum event focused on diversity in business this November to Norfolk, this time over three days and with a new name. “Mighty Dream” will bring together business leaders with the goal of “advancing diversity, equity and inclusion within their...

