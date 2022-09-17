ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'House of the Dragon' Spoilers: How Lady Alicent Hightower Dies in the Books

Since House of the Dragon starts about 170 years before the events of Game of Thrones, one thing fans can be certain of without spoilers is that pretty much all these characters have died canonically. If you're interested in reading ahead on the full story you can check out George R.R. Martin's book Fire & Blood. Otherwise, read on for spoilers for the book and probably for House of the Dragon as well.
Hypebae

Evan Peters on Why He Felt Scared Portraying Serial Killer Jeffrey Dahmer

Evan Peters is portraying Jeffery Dahmer in the upcoming series, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, and while the actor regularly plays dark characters, there were particular challenges he faced in bringing the serial killer to life. In an interview shared by Ryan Murphy Productions’ official Twitter account, Peters talked about...
ComicBook

House of the Dragon: Brutal Episode 5 Death Changes Series Trajectory for Another Important Character

The fifth episode of House of the Dragon took the show's death toll up a couple of notches. It opened with a surprising murder and closed with a cliffhanger that teases a major death in the future. There was one other death in the episode and, on the surface, it feels like it may not be that big of a deal in the long run. That couldn't be further from the truth.
wegotthiscovered.com

A disturbingly dreadful horror remake opens a gateway to streaming glory

Remakes of popular horror movies have been all the rage for the last two decades, but what happens when a project initially announced as a retread of another film gets scrapped and rebuilt from the ground up? Well, in the case of Alexandre Aja’s 2008 terror Mirrors, nothing good.
MOVIES
The Independent

House of the Dragon star Emily Carey addresses ‘queerbaiting’ surrounding Queen Alicent and Rhaenyra Targaryen

House of the Dragon actor Emily Carey has addressed the complicated relationship between her character, Queen Alicent, and that of Rhaenyra Targaryen, played by Milly Alcock.On the hit Game of Thrones spin-off, the two girls are close friends whose relationship is fractured when Alicent marries Rhaenyra’s widowed father, King Viserys, while still a teen. In an interview with Variety, Carey, 19, discussed her portrayal of Alicent, and the possibility that Alicent’s attachment to Rhaenyra has a romantic charge. She has previously said the two are “a little bit in love”.In the newly released interview, Carey said that possibility first came...
CELEBRITIES
Slate

This Week’s Worst Person in Westeros: Criston Cole

After each episode of House of the Dragon, HBO’s prequel to Game of Thrones, Slate writers gather to answer an age-old question: Who is the worst person in Westeros? This week: senior editor Rebecca Onion and editorial assistant Nadira Goffe answer the call. Rebecca Onion: Last week, Laura Miller...
TV SERIES
Digital Trends

Pearl review: a star is born (and is very, very bloody)

Pearl is a candy-coated piece of rotten fruit. The film, which is director Ti West’s prequel to this year’s X, trades in the desaturated look and 1970s seediness of its parent film for a lurid, Douglas Sirk-inspired aesthetic that seems, at first, to exist incongruently with its story of intense violence and horror. But much like its titular protagonist, whose youthful beauty and Southern lilt masks the monster within, there’s a poison lurking beneath Pearl’s vibrant colors and seemingly untarnished Depression-era America setting.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A treasure-hunting travesty leaves Netflix users miserably mummified

People like horror movies, they sure as sh*t like stories about roguish adventures hunting for long-lost treasure, and everyone without fail absolutely adores The Mummy. With that in mind, surely a combination of the three in what was the most expensive co-production ever between Australia and China would be able to entertain at the very least, right? Right…?
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

Bloodsucking horror fans sharpen their fangs to celebrate the best vampire movies ever

It’s been one hundred years since the German silent classic Nosferatu was released and vampires of all varieties have entranced fans of horror cinema ever since. Over the years they’ve taken on very different looks, but have only recently begun to recover from the Twilight Saga sparkly street cred hit. Reddit’s home of horror is currently entangled in discussion over the greatest vampire films of all time, and there are some absolute classics in the conversation.
MOVIES
Polygon

Midnight Mass creator’s new Netflix show has a creepy trailer

The creator of The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass is back at it again, just in time for spooky season. Called The Midnight Club, Mike Flanagan’s newest Netflix show follows eight teenagers living in a hospice home who meet at midnight in a creepy library to tell scary stories.
TV SERIES
thedigitalfix.com

Star Trek movies ranked from worst to best

The Star Trek movies are a mixed bag. The science fiction movies have been a cinematic staple since the late ’70s and have transitioned through three major eras, so it’s to be expected that there’s some fluctuation in quality. The Star Trek movie series started with the...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A completely unhinged new horror film fails to outshine its predecessor on Rotten Tomatoes

As the leaves begin to fall and the air turns delightfully crisp, the commencement of spooky season is finally upon us — which means a variety of new horror movies to add to the annual marathons. And just in time for the season, a new mind-boggling slasher prequel is debuting in theaters today with Pearl. Set to serve as a prequel to Ti West’s favorable X, Mia Goth looks to once again test our gray matter as the titular character who harbors an intense thirst for destruction.
MOVIES

