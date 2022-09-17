Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fans Call KTLA A Low Class operation. After Local L.A. TV Newsman Suspended Amid Controversy Over Co-Anchor’s Departure.Monster Beats Publishing and Distribution PressLos Angeles, CA
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Attempt to Be Mother Teresa but It BackfiresAmancay TapiaBeverly Hills, CA
Homeless Man Caught on Camera Throwing His Own Feces on Business Owner's CarBriana B.Los Angeles, CA
A Spicy Mexican Brunch That Will Brighten Your WeekendLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Yue Yu: Woman accused of poisoning husband faces him in court over custody battleLavinia ThompsonOrange, CA
Related
Apartment Therapy
LeBron James’ Home Is His Castle
LeBron James is well known as an NBA player, father of three, husband — and apparently, he and his wife Savannah also have an excellent eye for home decor. In an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair, the beloved first family of basketball shared the first-ever peek into their Los Angeles home in a series of formal photos.
Social Media Reacts to LeBron James Showing Off New Shaved-Head Look: 'Welcome to the Bald Side My Brother'
LeBron James appeared to show off a newly shaved head in his Instagram story on Tuesday A new look LeBron James has arrived — at least on Instagram. On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Lakers star shared a picture of himself smiling in a barber's chair with his head seemingly shaved bald. As some pointed out on social media, the picture channeled two other famous NBA players who rocked the bald look with confidence when the time inevitably came — Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant. For years, James' hair...
TMZ.com
Trevor Ariza's Wife Files For Divorce From NBA Free Agent
Trevor Ariza's wife has filed for divorce from the NBA player ... TMZ Sports has confirmed. According to court documents, Bree Anderson Ariza filed the documents on Tuesday, citing "irreconcilable differences." In the docs, Bree asked for physical and legal custody of their two children, but did check the box...
LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch
LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Former NBA star Peja Stojakovic, 5-star son Andrej get shots up during Oregon Ducks visit
The Oregon Ducks have a top-6 recruiting class nationally, led by a par of five-star prospects - Montverde Academy (Florida) power forward Kwame Evans Jr. and AZ Compass Prep (Arizona) small forward Mookie Cook. That talented duo is bolstered by West Linn (Oregon) floor general Jackson ...
Larsa Pippen and Michael Jordan’s son Marcus just friends despite rumored date
Larsa Pippen and Michael Jordan’s son Marcus Jordan are just friends, according to a new report. Sources told TMZ on Tuesday that the duo’s recent outing was nothing more than a casual get-together. The clarification comes after Pipen, 48, and Marcus, 31, sparked romance rumors during what appeared to be a double date at Zuma in Miami on Sunday. Pippen kept things casual for the friendly meetup in a pair of distressed denim shorts, a gray bodysuit and a Godard backpack, while Marcus opted for a laid back all-black ensemble. Eyewitnesses told the outlet that the two did not show any PDA and that...
Video Of DeMarcus Cousins Going Viral
A video of four-time NBA All-Star DeMarcus Cousins is going viral on Twitter. The former Kentucky star most recently played for the Denver Nuggets and Milwaukee Bucks last season.
It’s Giving Leg, WNBA Guard DiDi Richards Struts NYFW Runway for Dur Doux
From sneakers to heels, the WNBA enters basketball superstars into the big fashion league. WNBA New York Liberty guard Deauzya “DiDi” Richards strutted the runway in the Dur Doux show during New York Fashion Week (NYFW) 2022. Created in 2012, mother-daughter duo Cynthia and Najla Burt launched their brand of luxury avant-garde clothing for their Dur Doux line, which in French means “hard-soft.”
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Rare Video Of Giannis Antetokounmpo Wholesomely Asking Russell Westbrook If He Can Hold His Baby: "How Can You Hate Either Of Them?"
Giannis Antetokounmpo may be one of the hardest players to explain in the entire NBA. On the court, the Greek Freak shows no mercy, bullying teams with elite play around the basket on both ends of the floor. Off the court, Giannis is like a teddy bear, choosing to spend time with his family that he loves very much and cracking some truly terrible dad jokes now and then.
The LA Clippers Have Signed Three New Players
The Clippers are rounding out their training camp roster with three free agent signings
Yardbarker
NBA Analyst Points Out How LeBron James Is Affected By Reported New Draft Eligibility Rules: "Bronny Would Be Eligible In 2024, And Bryce James Would Be 2025."
There is not a lot left for LeBron James to still accomplish in NBA terms. However, the King has been very vocal about one dream that he would like to fulfill. LeBron's sons Bronny and Bryce both seem to be enjoying their basketball, and are widely expected to make it to the NBA at some point in their lives. And their father has spoken about wanting to be able to play on the same team as them.
NFL Rookie Suffers Awkward, Off-Field Defeat Because Workers Didn't Know Him
Philadelphia Eagles player Britain Covey said stadium parking attendants turned him away before a game on Monday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lakers News: Jeanie Buss Comments On Accuracy Of Her Own Character In ‘Winning Time’
Despite a rough 2021-22 season, the Los Angeles Lakers had their fair share of media projects hit streaming services. The most controversial program was Season 1 of HBO’s ‘Winning Time’ which depicted Jerry Buss’ purchase of the team and their path to winning the 1980 NBA championship. Lakers governor Jeanie Buss conceded some scenes were accurate —particularly one between Magic Johnson and Dr. Buss— but other prominent figures were not happy with the show.
Lakers Nation
Los Angeles, CA
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
485K+
Views
ABOUT
LakersNation.com is your home for Los Angeles Lakers coverage, news, analysis, rumors, and score updates. Working out of our offices in Southern California, we cover the team you love 24/7 in ways no mainstream media outlet can — from practices to game day and everything in between.https://lakersnation.com
Comments / 0