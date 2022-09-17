BALTIMORE -- Homicide detectives are looking into the death of a woman whose body was found lying under the train tracks in South Baltimore, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in the southern part of the city were sent to the 2100 block of Kloman Street to investigate the death around 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday, police said.Once there, they found a woman with obvious signs of trauma lying under the train tracks, according to authorities.Staff for the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner have removed the woman's remains and intend to perform an autopsy on them, police said. Anyone with information about the murder of the woman should contact detectives at 410-396-2100.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 9 HOURS AGO