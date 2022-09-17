Read full article on original website
WJLA
Suspect shoots at DC Denny's employee over missed order, police say
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) released a video on Monday of a man who police say shot at an employee at Denny's restaurant in northeast D.C. back in June. The Denny's is located on the 1200 block of Bladensburg Road, NE. Watch the encounter below or...
Video captures police punching suspect before arrest in Baltimore Co.
In videos circulating on social media, you can see an officer kneeling on the suspect while he's punching him. The suspect ignores the officer's commands to put his hands behind his back.
Wbaltv.com
BARCS closed day after attempted armed robbery of employee
The Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter is closed to the public Wednesday after an attempted armed robbery of an employee. BARCS posted on its Facebook page that several people tried to rob an employee around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday. The victim said one assailant asked her for a donation, but before she could respond, she said one of the youths pointed a handgun at her. She then quickly drove away unharmed.
krcgtv.com
2 dead, including suspect, after shooting during home burglary in Maryland, police say
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (WJLA) — Two people were killed, including the suspect, in a shooting during a home burglary in Maryland early Tuesday morning, authorities said. Officers responded to a home in Hyattsville around 12:18 a.m. EDT for reports of a burglary in progress, according to the Hyattsville City Police Department.
WJLA
Child struck by vehicle in Anne Arundel County: Police
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A child is in the hospital after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning in Anne Arundel County, authorities said. The crash involving the pedestrian happened around 8 a.m. on Cannon Ridge Drive and Town Center Boulevard, according to police. The child was...
fox5dc.com
Family of Mall at Prince George's shooting victim cries out as police search for killer
HYATTSVILLE, Md. - The family of the man murdered at a Prince George’s County mall says the victim and suspect were strangers. Darrion Herring was just 20 years old when he lost his life in a shooting at the Mall at Prince George’s in Hyattsville. More than a...
CBS News
Family of man killed servicing ATM in Baltimore announces $88K reward for info
BALTIMORE -- The family of a man who was shot and killed while he was servicing an ATM in West Baltimore early last year announced an $88,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. Kenneth Gerstly was working outside a convenience store on Brighton Street on Jan. 30, 2021 when...
Family Of Man Killed Working On ATM In Maryland Ups Reward For Tips Up To $88K
A massive reward of $88,000 is being offered for information on a 2021 homicide of a man who was killed while servicing ATMs in Baltimore, reports, according to multiple reports. Ken Gerstley, 58, was shot to death while servicing ATMs in the 2900 of Brighton Street the morning of Jan....
Attempted Killer Arrested In Baltimore After Being Linked To August Shooting
A 30-year-old man is in custody after an attempted killing in Baltimore back in August, authorities say. Eric McCree was arrested on Tuesday, Sept. 20 as a suspect in the attempted murder that occurred around 1 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 18, in the 5300 block of Frankford Avenue, according to Baltimore police.
WJLA
Alexandria man arrested in fatal shooting of 19-year-old at Fairfax County apartments
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — An exchange between two men on a sidewalk led to the murder of a 19-year-old man in Alexandria over the weekend, according to Fairfax County police. Authorities said Darlin Ariel Diaz Flores, 19, of Annandale, was shot and killed Saturday night outside the Woodlawn Garden...
Violent Night In Baltimore Ends With Early Morning Murder In Maryland, Police Say
Multiple investigations have been launched following several separate shootings in Baltimore that ended on Tuesday morning with one man dead, police said. The night of mayhem began shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19, when officers followed a blood trail nearly a quarter-mile, where they found a 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his head.
WJLA
Police looking for men they say smashed cases, stole jewelry at multiple Fairfax Co stores
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Police are looking for men they say destroyed display cases and stole jewelry from a pair of Fairfax County jewelry stores, and are looking to connect them to the robbery of a third. At 2:45 p.m. on Sept. 8, three men entered Prince Jewelers...
Bay Net
Man Arrested For Shooting In Edgewater
EDGEWATER, Md. – On September 19, 2022, at approximately 12:30 p.m. officers responded for a report of a shooting that just occurred in the 300 block of Wilmer Place in Edgewater. Upon arrival, officers immediately encountered and detained two subjects in front of the residence. Officers entered the residence...
DC Teen In Custody For Allegedly Murdering Maryland Man In Car, Police Say
A teenager in DC is facing a murder charge after allegedly shooting and killing a Maryland man earlier this year, authorities announced. Southwest, DC resident River Barfield, 19, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder while armed following a months-long investigation into the fatal shooting of Hyattsville resident Jacky Brooks, 20, in March.
Police: Victim in Hyattsville home break-in shooting identified
HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Prince George’s County Police have identified a 23-year-old man as the victim of an early morning fatal home invasion in Hyattsville. Giovanni Hayles was killed early Tuesday morning, and a second man, who was found dead in the home, has not yet been identified by investigators, but is believed to be the home invader.
Child struck by vehicle in Odenton crosswalk Tuesday, police say
BALTIMORE -- A child was struck by a vehicle while walking in a crosswalk in Odenton Tuesday morning, according to authorities.The vehicle collided with the child near the intersection of Cannon Ridge Drive and Town Center Boulevard around 8 a.m., Anne Arundel County Police said.The driver of the vehicle remained at the site of the collision, according to authorities.The child was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
foxbaltimore.com
Suspect carjacked woman talking on phone in parked car, say police
BROOKLYN, Md. (WBFF) — Police in Anne Arundel County are searching for the person that took a woman's vehicle at gunpoint. Police say they were called to the 200 block of 5th Avenue in Brooklyn at about 3 a.m. on September 19th. Police say a woman was in a parked car when a suspect opened the passenger door and got in. The suspect pointed a handgun at her and demanded she get out of the vehicle, according to police.
WUSA
2 people found dead in Hyattsville, police continue investigation
Police say one man was the victim of an early morning fatal home invasion in Hyattsville. The other - they say - was the suspect.
Weed, Weapon Recovered From 20-Year-Old During Stop In Charles County, Sheriff Says
A 20-year-old woman was released by a district court commissioner in Maryland after being busted with drugs and a loaded weapon in Charles County, according to officials. Silver Spring resident Nailah Imani Rogers is facing charges following a traffic stop near the intersection of Indian Head Highway and Metropolitan Church Road, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office announced on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
Woman's body found with signs of trauma under South Baltimore train tracks
BALTIMORE -- Homicide detectives are looking into the death of a woman whose body was found lying under the train tracks in South Baltimore, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in the southern part of the city were sent to the 2100 block of Kloman Street to investigate the death around 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday, police said.Once there, they found a woman with obvious signs of trauma lying under the train tracks, according to authorities.Staff for the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner have removed the woman's remains and intend to perform an autopsy on them, police said. Anyone with information about the murder of the woman should contact detectives at 410-396-2100.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
