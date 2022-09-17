ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Arundel County, MD

Comments / 0

Related
Wbaltv.com

BARCS closed day after attempted armed robbery of employee

The Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter is closed to the public Wednesday after an attempted armed robbery of an employee. BARCS posted on its Facebook page that several people tried to rob an employee around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday. The victim said one assailant asked her for a donation, but before she could respond, she said one of the youths pointed a handgun at her. She then quickly drove away unharmed.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Anne Arundel County, MD
City
Baltimore, MD
Anne Arundel County, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
WJLA

Child struck by vehicle in Anne Arundel County: Police

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A child is in the hospital after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning in Anne Arundel County, authorities said. The crash involving the pedestrian happened around 8 a.m. on Cannon Ridge Drive and Town Center Boulevard, according to police. The child was...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Domestic Violence#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Bay Net

Man Arrested For Shooting In Edgewater

EDGEWATER, Md. – On September 19, 2022, at approximately 12:30 p.m. officers responded for a report of a shooting that just occurred in the 300 block of Wilmer Place in Edgewater. Upon arrival, officers immediately encountered and detained two subjects in front of the residence. Officers entered the residence...
EDGEWATER, MD
WUSA9

Police: Victim in Hyattsville home break-in shooting identified

HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Prince George’s County Police have identified a 23-year-old man as the victim of an early morning fatal home invasion in Hyattsville. Giovanni Hayles was killed early Tuesday morning, and a second man, who was found dead in the home, has not yet been identified by investigators, but is believed to be the home invader.
CBS Baltimore

Child struck by vehicle in Odenton crosswalk Tuesday, police say

BALTIMORE -- A child was struck by a vehicle while walking in a crosswalk in Odenton Tuesday morning, according to authorities.The vehicle collided with the child near the intersection of Cannon Ridge Drive and Town Center Boulevard around 8 a.m., Anne Arundel County Police said.The driver of the vehicle remained at the site of the collision, according to authorities.The child was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
ODENTON, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Suspect carjacked woman talking on phone in parked car, say police

BROOKLYN, Md. (WBFF) — Police in Anne Arundel County are searching for the person that took a woman's vehicle at gunpoint. Police say they were called to the 200 block of 5th Avenue in Brooklyn at about 3 a.m. on September 19th. Police say a woman was in a parked car when a suspect opened the passenger door and got in. The suspect pointed a handgun at her and demanded she get out of the vehicle, according to police.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Weed, Weapon Recovered From 20-Year-Old During Stop In Charles County, Sheriff Says

A 20-year-old woman was released by a district court commissioner in Maryland after being busted with drugs and a loaded weapon in Charles County, according to officials. Silver Spring resident Nailah Imani Rogers is facing charges following a traffic stop near the intersection of Indian Head Highway and Metropolitan Church Road, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office announced on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
CBS Baltimore

Woman's body found with signs of trauma under South Baltimore train tracks

BALTIMORE -- Homicide detectives are looking into the death of a woman whose body was found lying under the train tracks in South Baltimore, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in the southern part of the city were sent to the 2100 block of Kloman Street to investigate the death around 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday, police said.Once there, they found a woman with obvious signs of trauma lying under the train tracks, according to authorities.Staff for the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner have removed the woman's remains and intend to perform an autopsy on them, police said. Anyone with information about the murder of the woman should contact detectives at 410-396-2100.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy