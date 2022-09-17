FR: Erin Taylor, Director of Employee and Labor Relations. Sonoma State University is committed to providing a safe, healthy, and productive work and academic environment for all members of our campus. Consistent with our concern for the well-being of faculty, staff and students, it is the policy of the University to maintain a work and academic environment free from drug and alcohol abuse. Employees must remain free from the influence of controlled substances or alcohol while on duty. The unlawful manufacture, distribution, dispensation, possession, sale, offer to sell, offer to purchase and/or unlawful use of controlled substances or alcohol on campus, or as any part of University-related activities, is prohibited. Controlled substances include, but are not limited to, cannabis, heroin, cocaine, LSD, and amphetamines.

