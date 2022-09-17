Read full article on original website
Open Enrollment Health Fair TODAY!
12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. Benefit providers will be on site to explain their plans, including:. The following voluntary benefit representatives and local groups will also be in attendance:. ASIFlex. California Casualty. Empathia. Fidelity Investments. MetLaw. Optum Rx (Pharmacy Benefits Manager) Patelco Credit Union. Redwood Credit Union. Savings Plus/Nationwide.
Drug-Free Schools and Communities Act — Annual Notification
FR: Erin Taylor, Director of Employee and Labor Relations. Sonoma State University is committed to providing a safe, healthy, and productive work and academic environment for all members of our campus. Consistent with our concern for the well-being of faculty, staff and students, it is the policy of the University to maintain a work and academic environment free from drug and alcohol abuse. Employees must remain free from the influence of controlled substances or alcohol while on duty. The unlawful manufacture, distribution, dispensation, possession, sale, offer to sell, offer to purchase and/or unlawful use of controlled substances or alcohol on campus, or as any part of University-related activities, is prohibited. Controlled substances include, but are not limited to, cannabis, heroin, cocaine, LSD, and amphetamines.
National Endowment for Humanities grant awarded for Summer Institute at Sonoma State
ROHNERT PARK – The National Endowment for the Humanities has awarded a grant for a unique summer institute to be held at Sonoma State. Called “Human/Nature: An Exploration of Place, Stories, and Climate Futurism,” the institute will explore climate futurism, or imagining alternative futures for life on our planet, through the humanities and interdisciplinary fieldwork experiences.
Seawolf Saturday: Spring Decision Day
Thank you for your interest in attending Sonoma State University! We are so excited for you to take the next step in your higher educational journey. Please join us Saturday, October 8 at 10am for Seawolf Saturday. Mingle with new incoming students, hear from Sonoma State’s President, and learn about the offerings we have here at SSU to support you throughout your academic career. Campus tours will be offered, so come ready to explore YOUR beautiful campus!
Budget & Enrollment Planning
I hope you are all settling smoothly into the rhythm of campus life. As I mentioned previously, my top priority remains addressing our enrollment and budget declines, so that the campus can begin moving as efficaciously as possible toward long-term stability. This is not a simple process, nor is it one that any one person or division can solve independently. Instead, it is a process that demands collaboration and deserves transparency and inclusivity across campus and beyond.
