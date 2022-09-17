Read full article on original website
BM5: Saturday night rock fight? | Good news on injury front for Buckeyes?
Ohio State is favored by 19 points over visiting Wisconsin on Saturday night, but the Buckeyes are still expecting a physical, "rock fight" of a game. What is our take on this matchup? Matt Baxendell joins Dave Biddle to break down all things Buckeyes vs. Badgers, plus:. * Is there...
Four-star guard George Washington breaks down his final five
After de-committing from Ohio State at the beginning of the month, George Washington is now down to a final list of five schools. Dayton, Louisville, Michigan, Virginia, and Wake Forest all made the cut. “My parents and I decided that the best thing for me is to be committed by...
Ryan Day on how Ohio State uses recruiting rankings
When most college football coaches talk in a public forum, they make it clear that they don't pay attention to the recruiting rankings. Coaches, as many will tell you, do their own evaluation and stars or rankings by sites like 247Sports don't matter. That, of course, is not true. The...
'This is something you look forward to': UW's defense eager to match up against explosive OSU offense
When Jay Shaw chose Wisconsin as his transfer-portal destination in the winter, the sixth-year senior cornerback did so with opportunities like the one he has this week in mind. Make no mistake, Shaw, the former UCLA Bruin, played against some talented teams and players in the Pac-12. But none compare...
Knowles Notes: Why Ohio State's DC believes Buckeyes can stop the run well with a 4-2-5 scheme
Many Ohio State fans have wondered when the Buckeyes face a run-heavy team – like Wisconsin this week – will defensive coordinator Jim Knowles move from his base 4-2-5 to a traditional 4-3 at times? Knowles is not about to give away his game plan against the Badgers, but he did explain why he believes his defenses can be stout against the run with two linebackers and three safeties on the field together. Last year at Oklahoma State, Knowles fielded one of the best run defenses in the country (and defenses, period). The same is true thus far at Ohio State as far as containing the run.
Videos: Miyan Williams, Luke Wypler, Cade Stover, Tommy Eichenberg, Steele Chambers, Paris Johnson Jr.
No. 3 Ohio State faces a new challenge on Saturday night. The Buckeyes welcome Wisconsin to Ohio Stadium for the team's third primetime game in the first four weeks of the season. This challenge will be different in a number of ways. The most obvious is the date with the...
A top Michigan LB says he could see himself playing in Ohio State’s defense
A top 2024 linebacker from Michigan visited Ohio State over the weekend and tells Bucknuts he could see himself playing in the Buckeyes’ defense.
