TV Series

Purple Hearts star joins new movie based on Harry Styles fan-fiction

Purple Hearts star Nicholas Galitzine has joined Anne Hathaway in new movie The Idea of You. The upcoming film is based on the book of the same name, which in turn is inspired by Harry Styles, and follows divorced mother Sophie (Hathaway) after her husband leaves her for a younger woman.
Big Sky boss teases Jensen Ackles's role in season 3

Big Sky: Deadly Trails boss Elwood Reid has praised Jensen Ackles as he steps back into the dusty boots of Sheriff Beau Arlen. Season 3 of the crime drama follows Katheryn Winnick's cop Jenny Hoyt, Kylie Bunbury's private investigator Cassie Dewell, and Arlen, as they attempt to unravel the case of a missing backpacker.
Stargirl star teases Titans crossover episode

Stargirl and Titans could be about to cross over for the very first time. Just yesterday (September 20) on Instagram, Brec Bassinger, who plays Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl, uploaded a shot of herself behind-the-scenes next to Titans' Ryan Potter (that's Gar Logan/Beast Boy) in full crime-fighting gear. Bassinger wrote: "Omg, so crazy...
How Fate: The Winx Saga succeeds where Stranger Things fails

Fate: The Winx Saga and Stranger Things spoilers follow. Fate: The Winx Saga season two has taken the fairy-focused series and turned the darkness and horror elements way up. In a way, it’s a more fantastical version of Netflix’s flagship, Stranger Things. Stranger Things' acclaim isn't unfounded: it...
Dancing with the Stars eliminates first couple of the season

The new season of Dancing with the Stars has officially begun, with a new line-up of celebrities and on a completely new platform. The debut episode of season 31 made history, as it became the first show to be live-streamed on Disney+. Despite the momentous occasion, it was the end...
American Horror Story's Sarah Paulson making TV comeback in cult show

American Horror Story star Sarah Paulson is making her TV comeback in a series about a cult-like public figure. Paulson has been cast in the leading role of HBO Max's scripted adaptation of it's own documentary series The Way Down: God, Greed, and the Cult of Gwen Shamblin, according to Deadline.
Andor – how to watch the new Star Wars series

Andor is the latest live-action TV series in the Star Wars galaxy, and it's available now exclusively on Disney+. Joining other original Star Wars shows like The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett and Obi-Wan Kenobi, Andor focuses on Cassian Andor, a thief who becomes a rebel spy and sets off on a path of becoming a revolutionary and rebel hero.
Greatest UK Sitcom of the 2010s (part 3)

The almost alphabetical list of shows you’ve never heard of trundles on!. Part 3 features the first sitcom I can get truly passionate about. When I first watched Count Arthur Strong I was suitably baffled (being unfamiliar with the character from all his radio shows I felt like I was on the outside of an in joke), but something about it kept me watching, I liked it better with each episode and by the end I was a fan (I’ve since gone back and rewatched those early episodes and really liked them now that I was accustomed to it I guess).
Strictly's Dianne Buswell looks unrecognisable in new throwback picture

Strictly Come Dancing star Dianne Buswell has shared an unrecognisable throwback picture revealing her natural hair colour. The star, who famously sports a head of bright red hair, gave fans a glimpse of her locks before she found fame on the BBC dancing show. Sharing a string of throwback photos...
13 huge Coronation Street spoilers for next week

Coronation Street spoilers follow. Next week on Coronation Street, there are high-stakes scenes as Stephen and Leo have a showdown. Elsewhere, James gets a useful ally when his sister Dee-Dee arrives in Weatherfield, while Stu's fight to prove his innocence continues. Here's a full collection of 13 big moments coming...
The Resident season 6 finally reveals Conrad’s new love interest

The Resident season 6 spoilers follow. After months of speculation following the season five finale, The Resident has revealed who Conrad's (Matt Czuchry) new love interest is. In the first episode of season 6, it was revealed that Conrad is dating Cade (Kaley Ronayne), who was seen trying to win...
Corrie, Wednesday 21st September at 8pm. One Way Ticket to the Blues

Good evening Corrie fans, and welcome to tonight's episode discussion. Schedules are back to normal now, I think - until there's a big football match anyway. Let's see what's in store for us in the spoilers... Kelly tells Aadi she has booked their tickets to Bangkok, but fails to mention...
Star Trek: Discovery star discusses playing two roles in one show

Star Trek: Discovery star Sara Mitich has discussed what it's like to have played two roles in one show. Discovery fans will recall how Mitich portrayed Lt Commander Airiam for the first season of the sci-fi drama, but the role was later recast with actress Hannah Cheesman in season two.
EE - Why is Tommy bullying Amy?

I fully supported him sticking up for himself around his bullies a few months ago but now he’s being gang handed and throwing his weight around with a girl, for no reason whatsoever? What has Amy done to him?. Maybe he deserved to be bullied in the first place.
What Was The Equivalent To CBeebies When You Were That Age Group?

In the beginning there was Watch With Mother which had gone long before CBeebies began. Down below I've put a list of the programmes I watched when been in the CBeebies age group ages ago. However some of these from my childhood era were still broadcasting on CBeebies when it launched in 2002. Then I also use to get a magazine called Toybox with them on. Hope they jog your memory too.
TV SERIES
Midnight Mass boss and cast reunite with first trailer for The Midnight Club

Netflix has released the first trailer for Mike Flannagan's upcoming horror series The Midnight Club. It's the latest horror show from Flannagan, who is best known to viewers for creating The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor and Midnight Mass. The new 10-episode spooky series, which fans...
TV SERIES

