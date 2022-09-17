Silver Spur Trade Shows presents another big “Gun & Blade Show” Sat & Sun, Sept 24th & 25th in the San Angelo Coliseum. You'll find over 230 tables full of new, used, and collectable firearms and knives. Shop for many other items and accessaries as well including: ammo, holsters, clips, western art & collectibles, grips, gun parts, reloading equipment, military, coins, safety courses/instructors, survival gear, jewelry, shooting accessories, artifacts & so much more!

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO