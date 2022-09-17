ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

What’s the best week of the year to buy a new house?

By Russell Falcon, Nexstar Media Wire
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RPeN7_0hzhJv0E00

(NEXSTAR) — It turns out there’s not only best market times to buy a new house, there is apparently one specific week prospective homebuyers should look out for. Reator.com calls it “the very best time of the year” for buyers.

Mark it on your calendar: Sept. 25 through Oct. 1. Realtor says there are typically about 8.4% more homes for sale nationally during these dates — even better, they’re typically priced $20,000 lower than usual.

These cities have the fastest-growing housing prices, according to Redfin

“The best time to purchase a home is the last week of September, because that’s historically when the market is most hospitable to buyers,” said Realtor.com economic data analyst Hannah Jones. “Typically, the early fall is when there are fewer buyers. There are also more homes on the market, and the housing market is generally calming down from the summer rush.”

Realtor says it used a number of criteria to determine the “best” week, including home list prices, the number of homes for sale, and days homes stayed on the market. Data from 2018-19 and 2021 were used. Analysts skipped 2020 due to the unusual market conditions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

While 2020 was a great time for buyers, so far, 2022 has been a rough time to find a new home. A national streak of rising inflation through the spring and summer, in addition to decreased demand for homes, resulted in record home listing prices.

Are house prices going down?

Realtor says the median list price for a home as of August 2022 was $435,000 — that’s about 14% higher than August 2021. In July, the median listing price was $449,000, which is 16.6% higher than last July, Realtor reports.

Back in June, Redfin reported the median sale price for a home was $428,400, an 11.2% increase since the same time last year. While summer prices may not look great for prospective buyers, Redfin market analyst Tim Ellis said June’s numbers were the smallest year-over-year increase “in nearly two years.”

Market cooling is also affirmed by Realtor economic data manager Sabrina Speianu and chief economist Danielle Hale. In an August report, the pair wrote: “August housing data reveals that listing prices decelerated for the third month in a row, as more sellers hit pause on listing homes and homes for sale spent more time on the market than last August. While fewer new listings are entering the market, overall inventory continues to grow, providing more choice to buyers who are still shopping for a home.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Ellis
WNCT

Onslow County man arrested, charged with indecent liberties

JACKSONVILLE, N.C (WNCT) — An Onslow County man is facing charges after an investigation into two reports of him taking indecent liberties with children. The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Special Victim’s Unit began an investigation when it was reported a man was inappropriately touching a young girl. The victim said two incidents took place in […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Prices#House Prices#Linus Realestate#Linus Housing Market#Best Market#Linus Investment#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Reator Com#Realtor Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
WNCT

NC trooper involved in shooting with armed kidnapping suspect

RALEIGH, N.C. – The State Bureau of Investigation is overseeing the investigation into a shooting that involved a trooper with the N.C. State Highway Patrol. According to a press release from the NC Department of Public Safety, on Tuesday, at approximately 6:45 a.m., the State Highway Patrol was notified of multiple hit-and-run traffic collisions occurring […]
BURKE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Person found dead after Swansboro house fire

SWANSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — A person died in a house fire that happened in Swansboro on Friday. Officials told WNCT’s Cheyenne Pagan they responded to 112 Oyster Bay Road in Swansboro around 5:40 p.m. Friday to a call of a structure fire. Fire crews from Swansboro Fire Department, Bear Creek Fire Department, Hubert Fire Department, […]
SWANSBORO, NC
WNCT

Tragic: 3 killed in wrong-way, head-on collision on I-485, authorities say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Three people are dead and another victim is injured following a crash on I-485 outer near University City Blvd. Sunday morning, authorities confirmed. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police confirmed the driver was heading in the wrong direction on the highway causing a head-on collision when the accident happened just before 4 a.m. […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WNCT

Ex-cop Lane gets 3 years for role in George Floyd’s death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A former Minneapolis police officer who was sentenced Wednesday to three years in prison for aiding and abetting manslaughter in the killing of George Floyd became angry when he erroneously thought he might have to register as a predatory offender, saying his role was “minimal” when compared with Derek Chauvin’s.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WNCT

WNCT

33K+
Followers
22K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy