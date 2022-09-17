TV host Billy Bush has sparked backlash after describing tensions among Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and other members of the royal family as “delicious” during a segment about Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.The former CBS host, who is now the host of Extra, made the comments while speaking to Gayle King during a segment filmed in London on Monday, the day of the Queen’s state funeral.After discussing the attendance of the Prince and Princess of Wales’ two eldest children at the funeral, Bush turned his attention to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and the “drama” he claims is associated...

CELEBRITIES ・ 59 MINUTES AGO