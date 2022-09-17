Read full article on original website
Extra host Billy Bush under fire for saying Harry Meghan ‘drama’ is ‘delicious’ during Queen funeral segment
TV host Billy Bush has sparked backlash after describing tensions among Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and other members of the royal family as “delicious” during a segment about Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.The former CBS host, who is now the host of Extra, made the comments while speaking to Gayle King during a segment filmed in London on Monday, the day of the Queen’s state funeral.After discussing the attendance of the Prince and Princess of Wales’ two eldest children at the funeral, Bush turned his attention to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and the “drama” he claims is associated...
TV tonight: Keira Knightley shares her family’s wartime love stories
The Oscar-nominee takes part in My Grandparent’s War. Plus, John Bishop – whose eldest son, Joe, is partially deaf – unpicks the issues his family have faced. Here’s what to watch this evening
Meet Jackson White of Hulu’s ‘Tell Me Lies’
If one has seen any of the episodes released thus far of “Tell Me Lies,” the new very sexy, very dramatic, very dark and engrossing series from Hulu, it’s hard to picture its male lead, Jackson White, as a big cartoons guy. In the show, White’s Stephen...
