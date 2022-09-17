Read full article on original website
KTVZ
More rain is headed to C.O.
As our lows drop Monday night to the low to mid-40s, we will see a chance of rain showers, with light northwest winds all night. The slow-moving low-pressure center now off the central California coast will keep cooling temperatures and rain showers in our forecast through Thursday morning. Skies will begin to clear, but we won't get back to average temperatures until Friday.
KTVZ
Showers stick around a bit longer
We will stay breezy Tuesday night, with lows the in the mid-30s to mid-40s. Our temperatures will be a bit cooler Wednesday and our chance of rain will increase. Showers are expected to stay with us through Wednesday night and may stretch into Thursday morning. We will, however, see clearer skies and highs will be modestly warmer. Sunny skies will stick around Friday and through the weekend. A very gradual warming trend will have us back into the low 80s Sunday and the mid-80s Monday.
KTVZ
Nevada wants feds to declare mothballed nuke dump plan dead
LAS VEGAS (AP) — After a decade in limbo, Nevada is pressing U.S. nuclear regulators to finally kill a mothballed proposal to entomb the nation’s most radioactive waste in the desert north of Las Vegas. A document submitted Tuesday to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission derides the Yucca Mountain plan as a “zombie-like” federal project that has remained on the books without funding for more than 10 years. The NRC offered no immediate comment. The U.S. has no long-term plan for managing or disposing of hazardous nuclear waste, but Energy Department officials have spoken recently about the need to find one. Federal funding for the Yucca Mountain site was halted under then-U.S. Senate Democratic Majority Leader Harry Reid and the Obama administration.
KTVZ
2 claim $1.34 billion Mega Millions lottery prize
Almost eight weeks after the drawing in one of the largest-ever Mega Millions jackpots, two people — who agreed to split the prize, if won — have come forward to claim the $1.34 billion prize, the Illinois Lottery said. The winning ticket was bought in late July at...
