Fiesta De Chupacabra Halloween Horror Nights 2022 Orlando House (Photo Report)
This year in Orlando, guest get “invited” to a festival in a Latin American village. Universal Orlando told us to “Listen to Your Abuela and Beware the Chupacabras.” Now, listening to your grandmother serves as good advice. Especially if the legend of the Chupacabras reigns true. In the “Fiesta De Chupacabra” house visit the village where the legend of the Chupacabras earns a magnificent celebration. Of course, afterwards, the streets are lined with the crimson blood of tourists like you. If you want more of the backstory about the usage and speculation of Chupacabra in the announcement article. .
No “Chance” In Hell PB&J Halloween Horror Nights 2022 Orlando Food Review
Halloween Horror Nights in Orlando continues to be an ever-changing event year to year. With few exceptions, Halloween Horror Nights rarely duplicates the houses for example. There exist some prequels and sequels, of course. Still, one of best parts of Halloween Horror Nights revolves around 10 new houses and 5 scare zones each year. Related to that, Universal Orlando, in recent years, rotates out most of their Halloween food. Sure, “Pizza Fries” and “Twisted Taters” seem to never disappear but most Halloween food changes each year. However, the “No ‘Chance’ in Hell PB&J returned this year.
Dead Man’s Pier: Winter Wake Halloween Horror Nights 2022 Orlando House Review
Based on my plans to attend multiple nights at Orlando’s version of Halloween Horror Nights, I have spent a bit too much time researching past events. Several of the original houses for this year’s event have ties to previous events. The most obvious one goes by the name “Dead Man’s Pier: Winter Wake.” This house directly connects to a very popular scare zone from the 2016 event.
