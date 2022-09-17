Read full article on original website
From grocery bagger to CEO: How Rancho Markets founder grew a chain from scratch
CLEARFIELD — Being a CEO hasn't kept Eli Madrigal from having a hand in even the smallest part of her business. Whether it's sampling a new ice cream flavor, meeting with vendors, straightening a price sign on a box of produce, or organizing the logistics of a new store — the Rancho Markets CEO and founder does it all.
Utah State's Blake Anderson addresses death of son, announces mental health initiative
LOGAN — On Monday afternoon, Utah State football coach Blake Anderson acknowledged publicly that his son, Cason, died by suicide in February, and made a plea to promote mental health awareness. In a six minutes minute video released by Utah. State, Anderson spoke about the tragedy and its impact...
Judge finds Clearfield man guilty of assaulting son for refusing to go on mission
OGDEN — A Clearfield man has been found guilty of assaulting his son during an argument that started when the son said he did not want to go on a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Scott Keith Warner, 51, was convicted by a 2nd...
Get Gephardt: Utah man struggles to cancel door-to-door sale
CLINTON — When a door-to-door salesman knocked on Larry Shields' door, he wasn't really in the market for what the guy was selling, but the salesman made a nice pitch. "It's supposed to purify the air, humidify the air and it's also a vacuum," Shields said. Shields purchased on...
Motorcyclist killed in Roy crash
ROY — A motorcyclist died Monday morning after being hit by a vehicle in Roy, police said. About 7:09 a.m., the motorcycle was traveling south in the outside lane when it collided with a northbound vehicle that was making a left-hand turn at 4800 South and 1900 West, Roy police officer Stuart Hackworth said.
Utah man assaulted school bus driver, threatened to kill passengers, police say
SUNSET — A South Weber man now faces criminal charges after police say he assaulted a school bus driver through the window and threatened to shoot everyone on the bus. Barry Gene Bambrough, 57, was charged Monday with assault against a school employee and assault against a peace officer, class A misdemeanors.
