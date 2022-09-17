ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mccamey, TX

cbs7.com

MISD Unified Basketball begins in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Unified Basketball began at Abell Junior High School. The programs goal is to bring children with special needs with general education together through sports. Watch the video for a more inside look.
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Midland TLCA football to forfeit next four games

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland TLCA football team is forfeiting its next four games, Coach David Willis confirmed with CBS7 on Tuesday. The Eagles are in their first season playing 11-man football, and have struggled to field enough players because of injuries. Midland TLCA’s upcoming games against Iraan, McCamey,...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Young baseball player remembered at Odessa prayer vigil

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Families, friends, baseball players, and coaches mourned a young athlete during a candlelight vigil at McKinney Park in Odessa on Monday night. Oscar Valentin “Vale” Gonzalez played for Basin Prospects Baseball, according to the team’s Facebook page. Oscar was killed in a car accident. Out of respect for Oscar’s family, Yourbasin.com […]
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Midland Animal Shelter

VOLLEYBALL HIGHLIGHTS: Midland defeats Fort Stockton in final tune-up for district. The Midland High School volleyball team defeated Fort Stockton in four sets on Tuesday night at MHS. The Springboard Center honors staff on National Addiction Professionals’ Day. Lawmakers were concerned that multiple Texas agencies were punting on an...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Jordan Elementary School joins the Peanut Butter Brigade

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - It’s Hunger Action Awareness month, and CBS7 has brought in several small businesses to help end the fight against hunger by collecting peanut butter for the West Texas Food Bank. However, because of one commercial, an Odessa Elementary School is joining the ranks. There are...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Hispanic Heritage events at Odessa College

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa College is holding multiple events for Hispanic Heritage month. Below are the date, time and location of the different events. Coffee & Community Conversation: “Issues Affecting the Hispanic Community Today”. Date: Thursday, September 29th. Time: 12pm-1pm Location: Facebook Live. Guest Author: Claudia Villarreal (Si...
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Water Wonderland property bought by Tank Logix

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — Water Wonderland is no more-the once popular summer go to spot which sat dormant for nearly two decades has been demolished. The water park, which sits between Midland and Odessa on Highway 80, has been bulldozed by its new owners. Tank Logix purchased the property...
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Intruder arrested at Odessa elementary school

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A man is behind bars after he was caught breaking into an elementary school early Monday morning.  According to Ector County ISD, around 6:20 a.m. on September 19, a man ran to the north entrance of Burnet Elementary School and when he was unable to get in, kicked out a portion of the […]
ODESSA, TX
KXAN

Texas health department responds to viral tamale photo

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Ector County Health Department is responding to social media backlash after it confiscated tamales from an unlicensed couple selling them out of their vehicle. ECHD posted the photo of the seized goods- 25 dozen homemade tamales- on Facebook last week and the post was met with a fair amount of […]
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
KCBD

6 vehicle crash, 5 injured in Ector Co.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Officers with the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a six-vehicle crash that left five people injured on Interstate 20 in Ector County. The call came in at approximately 4:50 p.m. A truck tractor was traveling eastbound on IH-20 near the 104 mile marker...
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
cbs7.com

ECISD, Odessa Police arrest man for early morning break-in

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A man has been arrested after trying to break into Burnet Elementary School Monday morning. According to a release from ECISD, around 6:20 a.m., a man ran to the north entrance of Burnet Elementary School and when he was unable to get in, he kicked out a portion of the glass in the door and ran into the school’s cafeteria. A neighbor witnessed the incident and called 9-1-1; the school custodian also called the police.
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

ECISD student arrested for threatening to shoot a teacher

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Today ECISD sent out a statement regarding a Nimitz 8th grader, who was arrested after threatening to shoot a teacher. The threat came after the teacher stepped between two students who were arguing with each other. The 8th grader, who did not have a weapon, threatened the teacher for stepping between them.
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Distemper outbreak causes local animal shelter to close

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -A distemper outbreak forced the Midland Animal Shelter to close for two days to clean and heal the dogs affected. The dogs that were affected by this disease were taken to other local shelters to be monitored meanwhile. The animal shelter had two days of cleaning to...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midland man calls 911 on ex-wife, ends up in jail instead

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested earlier this month after investigators said he allegedly assaulted his ex-wife. 46-year-old Lee Adams has been charged with assault by strangulation.  According to court documents, on September 9, officers with the Midland Police Department were dispatched to Adams’ home after he called 911 and said his ex-wife […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Woman accused of stealing 10k worth of tools from area business

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland woman was arrested earlier this week after investigators said she allegedly stole more than $10,000 worth of tools from an area business. Misty Brooks, 44, has been charged with Theft.  According to court documents, the theft happened in early August when Brooks reportedly visited a friend at his apartment that […]
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

DPS investigates fatal crash on I-20 North Service Road

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A fatal crash occurred on September 16, 2022 at around 6 a.m. in Midland County. According to DPS, the investigation revealed that 26-year-old Crissean Niceyea Butler from Midland was traveling eastbound on I-20 North Service Road near mile marker 146. Butler failed to drive in...
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX

