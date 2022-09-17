ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanton, TX

Jordan Elementary School joins the Peanut Butter Brigade

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - It’s Hunger Action Awareness month, and CBS7 has brought in several small businesses to help end the fight against hunger by collecting peanut butter for the West Texas Food Bank. However, because of one commercial, an Odessa Elementary School is joining the ranks. There are...
ODESSA, TX
Midland Animal Shelter

VOLLEYBALL HIGHLIGHTS: Midland defeats Fort Stockton in final tune-up for district. The Midland High School volleyball team defeated Fort Stockton in four sets on Tuesday night at MHS. The Springboard Center honors staff on National Addiction Professionals’ Day. Lawmakers were concerned that multiple Texas agencies were punting on an...
MIDLAND, TX
Legend Says These Are the Most Haunted Places in the Permian Basin of Texas

Here is a list of what is said to be the most haunted places in Midland and Odessa, Texas, the region of the state known as the Permian Basin. Apartment 2F is considered haunted after some sort of extremely violent event in the early 2000s. The staff decided to re-rent the place with new doors and carpets. At first the showers would go on by themselves and the closest apartment, which was closed each night, was open in the mornings. This started getting worse as hair pulling and things getting thrown started occurring. Ripping papers with prayers and scratching of furniture with evidence of these markings. The attacks got more physical. Dogs would not enter the main room – they would get water or other things thrown at them. Several exorcisms took place but the “things” always came back worse. Residents were pulled out of bed and started to find mysterious bruises on their bodies.
ODESSA, TX
Stanton, TX
West, TX
Buffalo, TX
Pecos, TX
West, TX
Midland TLCA football to forfeit next four games

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland TLCA football team is forfeiting its next four games, Coach David Willis confirmed with CBS7 on Tuesday. The Eagles are in their first season playing 11-man football, and have struggled to field enough players because of injuries. Midland TLCA’s upcoming games against Iraan, McCamey,...
MIDLAND, TX
Water Wonderland property bought by Tank Logix

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — Water Wonderland is no more-the once popular summer go to spot which sat dormant for nearly two decades has been demolished. The water park, which sits between Midland and Odessa on Highway 80, has been bulldozed by its new owners. Tank Logix purchased the property...
ODESSA, TX
Yum! The Top 10 BBQ Restaurants in Texas for 2022

When it comes to Texas BBQ, there's no shortage of fine, quality restaurants, food trucks, and backyard smokers that are serving up brisket, sausage, and ribs to friends and family. It's like Texas' love language. Tex-Mex and BBQ are two things you won't have trouble finding in the Lone Star...
TEXAS STATE
Customers flock to L&L Hawaiian Barbecue grand reopening celebration

Hundreds of customers came to L&L Hawaiian Barbecue, located at 300 S 6th St, for their grand reopening Sunday after being closed for several months. The reopening celebration featured live music by the Waco Ukulele Orchestra as well as a musubi eating contest. The line was nearly out the door as customers patiently waited for their authentic Hawaiian meals while listening to chill Hawaiian music in a space meant to channel the beauty of the aloha state.
WACO, TX
Intruder arrested at Odessa elementary school

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A man is behind bars after he was caught breaking into an elementary school early Monday morning.  According to Ector County ISD, around 6:20 a.m. on September 19, a man ran to the north entrance of Burnet Elementary School and when he was unable to get in, kicked out a portion of the […]
ODESSA, TX
Mobile food distribution event coming to Bell County

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Organizers of an upcoming event are hoping to help alleviate food insecurity in Bell County. The Salvation Army of Bell County McLane Center of Hope is hosting a Mobile Food Distribution on Tuesday. The event will last from 9 a.m. until noon, and will take place at 718 N 2nd Street in Killeen.
BELL COUNTY, TX
ECISD, Odessa Police arrest man for early morning break-in

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A man has been arrested after trying to break into Burnet Elementary School Monday morning. According to a release from ECISD, around 6:20 a.m., a man ran to the north entrance of Burnet Elementary School and when he was unable to get in, he kicked out a portion of the glass in the door and ran into the school’s cafeteria. A neighbor witnessed the incident and called 9-1-1; the school custodian also called the police.
ODESSA, TX
8th grader arrested for threatening to shoot a teacher

ECTOR COUNTY, TX. (KMID/KPEJ) — Tuesday afternoon ECISD police arrested an 8th grader at Nimitz Middle School for threatening to shoot a teacher. The threat came after the teacher stepped between two students who were arguing with each other. The 8th grader, who did not have a weapon, threatened the teacher for stepping between them. The boy […]
ODESSA, TX

