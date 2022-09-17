Read full article on original website
Related
cbs7.com
Jordan Elementary School joins the Peanut Butter Brigade
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - It’s Hunger Action Awareness month, and CBS7 has brought in several small businesses to help end the fight against hunger by collecting peanut butter for the West Texas Food Bank. However, because of one commercial, an Odessa Elementary School is joining the ranks. There are...
cbs7.com
VOLLEYBALL HIGHLIGHTS: Midland defeats Fort Stockton in final tune-up for district
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland High School volleyball team defeated Fort Stockton in four sets on Tuesday night at MHS. The Lady Dawgs begin district play on Friday. Watch the video above for highlights from Tuesday’s game.
cbs7.com
Midland Animal Shelter
VOLLEYBALL HIGHLIGHTS: Midland defeats Fort Stockton in final tune-up for district. The Midland High School volleyball team defeated Fort Stockton in four sets on Tuesday night at MHS. The Springboard Center honors staff on National Addiction Professionals’ Day. Lawmakers were concerned that multiple Texas agencies were punting on an...
Legend Says These Are the Most Haunted Places in the Permian Basin of Texas
Here is a list of what is said to be the most haunted places in Midland and Odessa, Texas, the region of the state known as the Permian Basin. Apartment 2F is considered haunted after some sort of extremely violent event in the early 2000s. The staff decided to re-rent the place with new doors and carpets. At first the showers would go on by themselves and the closest apartment, which was closed each night, was open in the mornings. This started getting worse as hair pulling and things getting thrown started occurring. Ripping papers with prayers and scratching of furniture with evidence of these markings. The attacks got more physical. Dogs would not enter the main room – they would get water or other things thrown at them. Several exorcisms took place but the “things” always came back worse. Residents were pulled out of bed and started to find mysterious bruises on their bodies.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs7.com
Midland TLCA football to forfeit next four games
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland TLCA football team is forfeiting its next four games, Coach David Willis confirmed with CBS7 on Tuesday. The Eagles are in their first season playing 11-man football, and have struggled to field enough players because of injuries. Midland TLCA’s upcoming games against Iraan, McCamey,...
Water Wonderland property bought by Tank Logix
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — Water Wonderland is no more-the once popular summer go to spot which sat dormant for nearly two decades has been demolished. The water park, which sits between Midland and Odessa on Highway 80, has been bulldozed by its new owners. Tank Logix purchased the property...
Crazy Cuisine: Texas Lands 2 On Outrageous Burgers Yelp List
Do burgers really need any introduction? We all know what they are, and we all have our favorites. So sometimes seeing a bacon cheeseburger on every menu does somewhat get rather tiring doesn't it?. It's not that we don't love our favorite burgers, sometimes we just want to try something...
Yum! The Top 10 BBQ Restaurants in Texas for 2022
When it comes to Texas BBQ, there's no shortage of fine, quality restaurants, food trucks, and backyard smokers that are serving up brisket, sausage, and ribs to friends and family. It's like Texas' love language. Tex-Mex and BBQ are two things you won't have trouble finding in the Lone Star...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hewitt man makes rare discovery; finds fossilized mammoth tooth near Waco hiking trail
WACO, Texas — A find tens of thousands of years in the making was discovered by a Hewitt man last Thursday, when he found a tooth from a Columbian mammoth along a Waco hiking trail. Art Castillo, who found the tooth, says that he often explores the trail in...
Cibolo Steele, Odessa Permian soar in SBLive’s Texas Top 50 football rankings with marquee wins (Sept. 20)
With the first month of the 2022 Texas high school football season officially in the books, it’s time to review and assess how the state’s top teams performed through Week 4. We’re taking a closer look at the top squads across the Lone Star State in the newest...
See Video Of Permian High School From Odessa Texas Featured On The Today Show!
Heck yeah! One of our local High Schools from here in the Permian Basin was featured on the Today Show on NBC this morning! The school that put Friday Night Lights on the map was featured on a football section of the nationally televised morning show on NBC this morning.
Illegal Tamales? What the ‘Cottage Law’ in Texas Means for You
We all want to make sure the food we're eating is safe. That's why we pay attention to things like the 'Clean Plate Award', and if the restaurant we plan to visit got a good report from the health inspector. Illegal Tamales in Texas. However, thousands of people on social...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs7.com
Fix West Texas hosted their ‘Pets in need, Pay what you can’ clinic at Sherwood Park
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Fix West Texas hosted a ‘Pets in need, Pay what you can’ clinic at Sherwood Park in Odessa, Sunday morning. ‘Pets in need, Pay what you can’ is a drive-thru vaccination clinic where people who can’t afford to pay full price for vet services can receive them at a price they can afford.
Calling All Foodies! Midland Is Getting A New Unique Restaurant
We all welcome new places of business, whether its a new place to shop or dine or enjoy a night out. Midland seems to be booming with new businesses and we are loving it. We need new things, and another thing we need to do is support these new businesses. Without our support, they won't survive.
baylorlariat.com
Customers flock to L&L Hawaiian Barbecue grand reopening celebration
Hundreds of customers came to L&L Hawaiian Barbecue, located at 300 S 6th St, for their grand reopening Sunday after being closed for several months. The reopening celebration featured live music by the Waco Ukulele Orchestra as well as a musubi eating contest. The line was nearly out the door as customers patiently waited for their authentic Hawaiian meals while listening to chill Hawaiian music in a space meant to channel the beauty of the aloha state.
Intruder arrested at Odessa elementary school
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A man is behind bars after he was caught breaking into an elementary school early Monday morning. According to Ector County ISD, around 6:20 a.m. on September 19, a man ran to the north entrance of Burnet Elementary School and when he was unable to get in, kicked out a portion of the […]
fox44news.com
Mobile food distribution event coming to Bell County
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Organizers of an upcoming event are hoping to help alleviate food insecurity in Bell County. The Salvation Army of Bell County McLane Center of Hope is hosting a Mobile Food Distribution on Tuesday. The event will last from 9 a.m. until noon, and will take place at 718 N 2nd Street in Killeen.
2 Central Texas school districts revamping procedures for football games
Two local school districts changed their safety policies after a child experienced a scary situation with an alleged would-be kidnapper under the bleachers.
cbs7.com
ECISD, Odessa Police arrest man for early morning break-in
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A man has been arrested after trying to break into Burnet Elementary School Monday morning. According to a release from ECISD, around 6:20 a.m., a man ran to the north entrance of Burnet Elementary School and when he was unable to get in, he kicked out a portion of the glass in the door and ran into the school’s cafeteria. A neighbor witnessed the incident and called 9-1-1; the school custodian also called the police.
8th grader arrested for threatening to shoot a teacher
ECTOR COUNTY, TX. (KMID/KPEJ) — Tuesday afternoon ECISD police arrested an 8th grader at Nimitz Middle School for threatening to shoot a teacher. The threat came after the teacher stepped between two students who were arguing with each other. The 8th grader, who did not have a weapon, threatened the teacher for stepping between them. The boy […]
Comments / 0