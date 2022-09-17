Read full article on original website
VOLLEYBALL HIGHLIGHTS: Midland defeats Fort Stockton in final tune-up for district
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland High School volleyball team defeated Fort Stockton in four sets on Tuesday night at MHS. The Lady Dawgs begin district play on Friday. Watch the video above for highlights from Tuesday’s game.
Midland TLCA football to forfeit next four games
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland TLCA football team is forfeiting its next four games, Coach David Willis confirmed with CBS7 on Tuesday. The Eagles are in their first season playing 11-man football, and have struggled to field enough players because of injuries. Midland TLCA’s upcoming games against Iraan, McCamey,...
MISD Unified Basketball begins in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Unified Basketball began at Abell Junior High School. The programs goal is to bring children with special needs with general education together through sports. Watch the video for a more inside look.
Midland Animal Shelter
Jordan Elementary School joins the Peanut Butter Brigade
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - It’s Hunger Action Awareness month, and CBS7 has brought in several small businesses to help end the fight against hunger by collecting peanut butter for the West Texas Food Bank. However, because of one commercial, an Odessa Elementary School is joining the ranks. There are...
MISD Board selects Kellie Spencer as acting superintendent for the district
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland ISD’s board selected Kellie Spencer as acting superintendent for the district at last night’s monthly board meeting. Spencer has been MISD’s Chief of Administrative Services since 2020, but will now take on the duties of superintendent until the board makes their final decision later this year.
The Springboard Center honors staff on National Addiction Professionals’ Day
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Today is National Addiction Professionals’ Day, and The Springboard Center of Midland took out the time to make their staff feel special. Staff members were recognized with a gift and expression of thanks to show them how much their appreciated. Executive Director of The Springboard...
DPS investigates fatal crash on I-20 North Service Road
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A fatal crash occurred on September 16, 2022 at around 6 a.m. in Midland County. According to DPS, the investigation revealed that 26-year-old Crissean Niceyea Butler from Midland was traveling eastbound on I-20 North Service Road near mile marker 146. Butler failed to drive in...
Midland man calls 911 on ex-wife, ends up in jail instead
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested earlier this month after investigators said he allegedly assaulted his ex-wife. 46-year-old Lee Adams has been charged with assault by strangulation. According to court documents, on September 9, officers with the Midland Police Department were dispatched to Adams’ home after he called 911 and said his ex-wife […]
Man injured while breaking into apartment, police say
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after investigators said he broke into an apartment and assaulted a woman inside. Terry Ratliff Jr. has been charged with burglary. According to an affidavit, on September 10, officers with the Midland Police Department were called to an apartment home in the 2700 block of N […]
What Would it Take to Make Marijuana Legal in Midland/Odessa?
What do you think of marijuana aka cannabis being legal here in Midland/Odessa and what would it take for it to happen?. There are a lot of cities and towns in Texas putting cannabis on the ballot in the next election or in the near future, could it be on a ballot here soon?
Distemper outbreak causes local animal shelter to close
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -A distemper outbreak forced the Midland Animal Shelter to close for two days to clean and heal the dogs affected. The dogs that were affected by this disease were taken to other local shelters to be monitored meanwhile. The animal shelter had two days of cleaning to...
Midlander charged with manslaughter after 19-year-old dies of gunshot wound
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after investigators said he shot and killed a teen Friday evening. Arturo Barraza, 21, has been charged with Manslaughter. Around 5:20 p.m. on September 16, investigators with the Midland Police Department were called to Midland Memorial Hospital after 19-year-old Estrella V. Moreno, of Midland, arrived at the […]
