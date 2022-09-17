Read full article on original website
Related
‘A great honour’: Mark Noble returning to West Ham as sporting director
Mark Noble is returning to West Ham in a newly created sporting director role in January, months after ending his long career there as a player
BBC
Football transfers: Pochettino, Tielemans, Pulisic, Allan, Tchouameni, Leao
Nice are hoping they can convince former Paris St-Germain and Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino to replace Lucien Favre as manager of the Ligue 1 club. (ESPN) Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans, 25, says he does not regret staying at Leicester City this summer despite being linked with a move to Arsenal. (Sky Sports)
Comments / 0