Arizona Cardinals at Las Vegas Raiders odds, picks and predictions

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dH7GX_0hzhCUgc00

The Arizona Cardinals (0-1) take on the Las Vegas Raiders (0-1) Sunday in Week 2 NFL action. Kickoff is at 4:25 p.m. ET at Allegiant Stadium (CBS). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Cardinals vs. Raiders odds, and make our expert NFL picks and predictions.

The Cardinals kicked off their season with a 44-21 blowout loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. They allowed 488 total yards and QB Patrick Mahomes threw 5 touchdown passes in the win.

The Raiders lost 24-19 to the Los Angeles Chargers in their opener. Raiders QB Derek Carr was sacked 6 times and threw 3 interceptions. WR Davante Adams had a huge game in his Las Vegas debut, catching 10 passes for 141 yards and a touchdown.

Cardinals at Raiders odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Saturday at 1:24 p.m. ET.

  • Money line (ML): Cardinals +190 (bet $100 to win $190) | Raiders -230 (bet $230 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Cardinals +5.5 (-112) | Raiders -5.5 (-108)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 51.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Cardinals at Raiders key injuries

Cardinals

  • WR Andy Isabella (back) out
  • WR Rondale Moore (hamstring) out
  • OL Justin Pugh (neck) questionable
  • S Jalen Thompson (toe) questionable
  • DL J.J. Watt (calf) questionable

Raiders

  • CB Anthony Averett (thumb) out – injured reserve
  • RB Brandon Boldin (hamstring) doubtful
  • C Andre James (concussion) out
  • S Tre’von Moehrig (hip) out
  • LB Denzel Perryman (ankle) out

Cardinals at Raiders picks and predictions

Prediction

Cardinals 27, Raiders 24

The Cardinals were 8-1 on the road last year in the regular season. They are also getting healthy. They were missing Pugh and Watt last week against the Chiefs and may get them back Sunday.

The Raiders proved that Carr can make mistakes if he is pressured, and they’ll be missing their starting center. The Cardinals did not get a sack in Week 1 but hit Mahomes 6 times.

Arizona will bounce back from the embarrassing opening week loss.

Take the CARDINALS (+190).

Both teams are 0-1 ATS this season. The Raiders went 8-10 ATS and the Cardinals 10-8 ATS in 2021. The Cardinals were 8-2 ATS on the road last year including their playoff defeat.

The Raiders defense is down a cornerback as Averett landed on injured reserve Monday and they will miss Perryman in the middle of the field.

Take the CARDINALS +5.5 (-112).

The Cardinals and Chiefs blew past their projected total to combine for 65 points. The Raiders and Chargers stayed Under their projected total in Week 1.

This is going to be close. In 6 of the Raiders’ 8 total losses last year, the total was less than 52 points; eight of the Cardinals’ 11 wins last season had 51 or fewer points.

I LEAN UNDER 51.5 (-110).

Colin Cowherd believes Tua Tagovailoa's Week 2 performance was nothing special

During the Miami Dolphins’ Week 2 win over the Baltimore Ravens, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had the best statistical games of his career and one of the best in team history. The former Crimson Tide signal-caller completed 72% of his passes for 469 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions with a 124.1 passer rating. Those are numbers that haven’t been seen in Miami without No. 13 on the field.
BALTIMORE, MD
