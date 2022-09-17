Read full article on original website
Cats Stats: These numbers explain the Wildcats’ improvement in 2022
The Arizona Wildcats are a quarter of the way through the 2022 regular season. They already have more wins than the previous two seasons combined. Granted, the 2020 campaign was truncated because of COVID-19. But still: Arizona is making progress. The Wildcats are getting better. Their record says it. The eyeball test says it. The statistics say it.
Watch: Best things Jedd Fisch said during Arizona's news conference on Monday
After processing Arizona's 31-28 win over North Dakota State on Saturday to end the nonconference slate with a 2-1 record, Wildcats head coach Jedd Fisch held his usual news conference on Monday at Arizona Stadium. Here are the most notable things he said as Arizona turns its focus to Pac-12...
