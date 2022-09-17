ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

SB Nation

Difficult Times for Manchester City in the WSL

Manchester City began the new season on Sunday with a first. Unfortunately, it wasn’t a positive one. The team lost to Aston Villa for the first time ever. It was the first game of the new campaign. The early setback could be a bad omen for the season ahead....
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Roker Roundtable: Would Sunderland hosting Euro 2028 fixtures be an exciting prospect?

I’d be over the moon if Sunderland became a host city for the Euros. It would be great to experience a major tournament in person with my kids, and being the proud Sunderland resident I am, I’d love to see the city welcoming visitors and getting some exposure. It would no doubt boost the economy, and maybe even lead to one or two of the naysayers winding their necks in for once.
UEFA
SB Nation

Official: Guinea Rules Out Naby Keïta for September Internationals

While Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has managed an unexpectedly speedy recovery from his hamstring injury and will be involved with the England National Team over the next two weeks, there’s no such surprise news in the case of Naby Keïta. The Guinean international suffered an injury early in...
SOCCER
SB Nation

Everton 1-0 West Ham: Three Takeaways From Vital First Victory

It was always Marcel Brands’ intention, when director of football at Everton, to have two players for each position within the squad, providing genuine competition for places. Sadly, for reasons that most fans are well aware of, this never materialized. A confused policy towards recruitment, a wage bill that spiralled out of control and an inability to shift underachieving players torpedoed this plan almost from the beginning. Under new man Kevin Thelwell, who appears to have a good working understanding with manager Frank Lampard, things have started out a little differently.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Liverpool FC Women Sign Young Goalkeeper Faye Kirby

Lost in the shuffle last week was one last signing for the Liverpool FC Women. It was announced on deadline day (September 15th) that the Reds had secured the signature of 18-year old goalkeeper Faye Kirby to round out the summer signings. She will wear the number 22 kit this season.
SOCCER
SB Nation

BREAKING: Hugo Lloris withdraws from France squad with thigh injury

Breaking news out of France this morning — according to L’Equipe and other French outlets, Tottenham Hotspur keeper Hugo Lloris has been withdrawn from the France national team for the upcoming international break. Lloris apparently picked up a thigh injury during Spurs’ 6-2 win over Leicester on Saturday.
SOCCER
SB Nation

Arthur Melo and Stefan Bajcetic Impress in Liverpool U21 Cup Defeat

As a result of postponements following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Liverpool find themselves in the midst of a nearly month-long stretch without Premier League football. Add in a two-week international break and suddenly September looks very quiet. There’s still U21 football taking place, though, and for deadline day...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Jordan Henderson Called Up for England National Team Duty

Having been forced off the pitch in the second half of Liverpool’s game against Newcastle on August 31st, Liverpool had hoped that club captain Jordan Henderson would be fit to return to action against Brighton after the September international break. The good news today is that the midfielder’s recovery...
SPORTS
SB Nation

OFFICIAL: Elliot Anderson signs new multi-year deal with Newcastle United

Newcastle United made official the re-signing of midfielder and 19-year-old Elliot Anderson on Wednesday. Anderson, an academy product, is signing an unspecified “long-term” deal with Newcastle after debuting with the first team last season and thus extending his contract—one set to expire in 2024 prior to yesterday’s news.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Pep Guardiola Helping Jack Grealish Weather the Storm

When any player becomes a record signing in the Premier League, or in any league for that matter, they automatically become a focus of attention. It’s understandable then that being the first English player to command a £100million transfer fee puts Jack Grealish firmly in the spotlight. There...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Still Interested In RB Leipzig Midfielder

Despite panic buying Arthur Melo on a season long loan from Juventus, Liverpool are still said to be very much in the hunt for a midfielder this winter. It’s only September, and there’s a whole World Cup in between now and the opening of the January transfer window. That hasn’t stopped fans from speculating or journalists from, well, speculating but with sketchy anonymous sources.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Join Mykhaylo Mudryk Race

Liverpool are in the midst of a month without Premier League football due to fixture postponements in the wake of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, and face another two weeks with no football of any kind due to the international break. That means that already there’s not much out...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Spurs appoint new international scout as recruitment staff surge continues

Tottenham Hotspur managing director of football Fabio Paratici has already changed the way Spurs do things, and there’s news today that suggests he is continuing to revamp the way the club identifies and goes after talent. Today, several sources including the Birmingham Mail and Football.London are reporting that Spurs have hired Jeff Vetere as a new scout tasked with identifying international talent overseas.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

HOLTECAST | Aston Villa 1-0 Southampton - A win’s a win!

The match was a hard watch to say the least, but the Villa boys pulled through - how much can we really take from this win and is it a stepping stone towards a more positive future under Steven Gerrard?. What have Cole and Tom made of the recent performances...
PREMIER LEAGUE

