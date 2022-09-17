Read full article on original website
SB Nation
Difficult Times for Manchester City in the WSL
Manchester City began the new season on Sunday with a first. Unfortunately, it wasn’t a positive one. The team lost to Aston Villa for the first time ever. It was the first game of the new campaign. The early setback could be a bad omen for the season ahead....
SB Nation
Roker Roundtable: Would Sunderland hosting Euro 2028 fixtures be an exciting prospect?
I’d be over the moon if Sunderland became a host city for the Euros. It would be great to experience a major tournament in person with my kids, and being the proud Sunderland resident I am, I’d love to see the city welcoming visitors and getting some exposure. It would no doubt boost the economy, and maybe even lead to one or two of the naysayers winding their necks in for once.
UEFA・
SB Nation
Official: Guinea Rules Out Naby Keïta for September Internationals
While Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has managed an unexpectedly speedy recovery from his hamstring injury and will be involved with the England National Team over the next two weeks, there’s no such surprise news in the case of Naby Keïta. The Guinean international suffered an injury early in...
SB Nation
Everton 1-0 West Ham: Three Takeaways From Vital First Victory
It was always Marcel Brands’ intention, when director of football at Everton, to have two players for each position within the squad, providing genuine competition for places. Sadly, for reasons that most fans are well aware of, this never materialized. A confused policy towards recruitment, a wage bill that spiralled out of control and an inability to shift underachieving players torpedoed this plan almost from the beginning. Under new man Kevin Thelwell, who appears to have a good working understanding with manager Frank Lampard, things have started out a little differently.
SB Nation
Liverpool FC Women Sign Young Goalkeeper Faye Kirby
Lost in the shuffle last week was one last signing for the Liverpool FC Women. It was announced on deadline day (September 15th) that the Reds had secured the signature of 18-year old goalkeeper Faye Kirby to round out the summer signings. She will wear the number 22 kit this season.
SB Nation
Tottenham Hotspur Women 2 – 1 Leicester City: Spurs hold on for nervy win in season opener
Tottenham Hotspur Women defeated Leicester City 2-1 at the King Power stadium in front of a raucous bunch of fans. Drew Spence scored for both teams on her generally impressive debut, but it was Ash Neville’s opening banger of a goal that stole the show. Rehanne Skinner sent out...
SB Nation
BREAKING: Hugo Lloris withdraws from France squad with thigh injury
Breaking news out of France this morning — according to L’Equipe and other French outlets, Tottenham Hotspur keeper Hugo Lloris has been withdrawn from the France national team for the upcoming international break. Lloris apparently picked up a thigh injury during Spurs’ 6-2 win over Leicester on Saturday.
SB Nation
Arthur Melo and Stefan Bajcetic Impress in Liverpool U21 Cup Defeat
As a result of postponements following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Liverpool find themselves in the midst of a nearly month-long stretch without Premier League football. Add in a two-week international break and suddenly September looks very quiet. There’s still U21 football taking place, though, and for deadline day...
SB Nation
Joško Gvardiol hints at potential winter transfer window activity
Chelsea’s already dramatic summer transfer window threatened to turn things up to 11 ... to the power of 11 in the final hours, with rumors of a supposed €90m bid for young Joško Gvardiol, the center back prince that was promised. Obviously, that idea didn’t really make...
SB Nation
Jordan Henderson Called Up for England National Team Duty
Having been forced off the pitch in the second half of Liverpool’s game against Newcastle on August 31st, Liverpool had hoped that club captain Jordan Henderson would be fit to return to action against Brighton after the September international break. The good news today is that the midfielder’s recovery...
SB Nation
OFFICIAL: Elliot Anderson signs new multi-year deal with Newcastle United
Newcastle United made official the re-signing of midfielder and 19-year-old Elliot Anderson on Wednesday. Anderson, an academy product, is signing an unspecified “long-term” deal with Newcastle after debuting with the first team last season and thus extending his contract—one set to expire in 2024 prior to yesterday’s news.
SB Nation
Pep Guardiola Helping Jack Grealish Weather the Storm
When any player becomes a record signing in the Premier League, or in any league for that matter, they automatically become a focus of attention. It’s understandable then that being the first English player to command a £100million transfer fee puts Jack Grealish firmly in the spotlight. There...
SB Nation
Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Still Interested In RB Leipzig Midfielder
Despite panic buying Arthur Melo on a season long loan from Juventus, Liverpool are still said to be very much in the hunt for a midfielder this winter. It’s only September, and there’s a whole World Cup in between now and the opening of the January transfer window. That hasn’t stopped fans from speculating or journalists from, well, speculating but with sketchy anonymous sources.
SB Nation
Sky Blue News: KDB takes up for Jack, International Break, Philips Updates, and More...
The Manchester City Men or off to their respective destinations for the International Window. There is no break here at Bitter and Blue however, so here is your daily dose of headlines from Sky Blue News. Kevin De Bruyne Speaks Out About Jack Grealish Criticism - Elliot Thompson - City...
SB Nation
Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Join Mykhaylo Mudryk Race
Liverpool are in the midst of a month without Premier League football due to fixture postponements in the wake of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, and face another two weeks with no football of any kind due to the international break. That means that already there’s not much out...
SB Nation
Sky Blue New: Women Lose Opener, Wolves Reaction, Break Time, and More...
Manchester City’s Men’s side are pausing for the last International break before Qatar 2022 while the Women’s team is just getting started in the WSL. Sky Blue News has the lates headlines to keep you up on all that’s going on. HEARTBREAK AS CITY SUFFER OPENING...
SB Nation
Spurs appoint new international scout as recruitment staff surge continues
Tottenham Hotspur managing director of football Fabio Paratici has already changed the way Spurs do things, and there’s news today that suggests he is continuing to revamp the way the club identifies and goes after talent. Today, several sources including the Birmingham Mail and Football.London are reporting that Spurs have hired Jeff Vetere as a new scout tasked with identifying international talent overseas.
SB Nation
HOLTECAST | Aston Villa 1-0 Southampton - A win’s a win!
The match was a hard watch to say the least, but the Villa boys pulled through - how much can we really take from this win and is it a stepping stone towards a more positive future under Steven Gerrard?. What have Cole and Tom made of the recent performances...
SB Nation
Chelsea restart sporting director search, Tim Steidten, Victor Orta to be considered — report
Following the awkwardly public rejection from Christoph Freund, Chelsea are set to “reopen talks” for our vacancy at sporting director, with Bayer Leverkusen’s Tim Steidten and Leeds United’s Victor Orta the two potential candidates named in the Telegraph’s report. Chelsea were apparently convinced that Freund...
SB Nation
Chelsea not close to appointing Christoph Freund, or any other sporting director — reports
Like when you accidental tap on an Instagram post instead of scrolling, and then you desperately try to un-like the thing before it becomes immediately awkward, there is now a “good chance” that Christoph Freund is going to stay with RB Salzburg instead of joining Chelsea. That’s the...
