Colorado State

World Record Set In Colorado Thanks to Adorable CAT Squad

Flying out through Denver's airport is a breeze, especially when free therapy is available from the cutest therapists around. According to a press release from the Denver International Airport, the Canine Airport Therapy (CAT) Squad recently set a Guinness World Record. What is the CAT Squad at Denver International Airport?
Grand Junction, CO
99.9 KEKB plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

