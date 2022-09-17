Read full article on original website
Evers administration relaunches efforts to limit PFAS
The rule-making process typically takes at least two years. Final rules are subject to approval by the governor, the Natural Resources Board and the Legislature. The DNR began working in 2019 to limit PFAS in groundwater, surface water and drinking water and ultimately presented the Natural Resources Board with a package of rules establishing groundwater standards of 2 parts per trillion; a surface water standard ranging from 8 ppt, 20 ppt or 95 ppt depending on the type of PFAS and whether the water body is used as a public drinking source; and a drinking water standard of 20 ppt.
Michels blasts report detailing harassment, discrimination allegations at his company
Michels’ campaign quickly moved to tamp down the reporting, saying in a statement that “(t)hese unproven allegations do not reflect the training and culture at Michels Corporation.”. The Republican businessman, who has made his leadership at Michels Corporation a centerpiece of his campaign, went on to call the...
For the Record: UW nurses describe what happened inside the negotiating room to avoid a strike
FTR: UW nurses on what happened inside the room of last weekend’s union negotiations at the Governor’s Mansion. Last weekend, UW nurses, SEIU union representatives, and UW leadership met at the Governor’s Mansion for hours into the night on Friday and all day Sunday, hammering out an agreement that would ultimately stave off a 3-day strike planned to begin Tuesday.
Gableman represents man charged with false ballot requests
Michael Gableman said he was temporarily representing Harry Wait in a preliminary hearing in Racine County, the Racine Journal Times reported. Wait has been charged with election fraud and identity theft for requesting the ballots of Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, Racine Mayor Cory Mason and others. Wait has said he...
UW Health: Less than half of Wisconsinites got a flu vaccine last year
“We are headed into our third COVID-19 winter but we can’t forget about other serious viral infections,” UW Health medical director Dr. Jim Conway said. “The best way to protect yourself from the flu and significantly reduce your risk of hospitalization and death is to get the influenza vaccine.”
