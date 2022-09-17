Final Fantasy 14's devs are hosting a mammoth 14-year stream next month to celebrate the game's anniversary. As announced earlier today on the Final Fantasy 14 Lodestone (opens in new tab), the huge broadcast will be beginning live at 8 p.m. PT/11 p.m. ET on Friday, October 7. As with the majority of Final Fantasy 14 broadcasts though, it's always worth noting there won't be a live translation for the show.

