Madison bicyclists pedal with a purpose with ‘Bike the Barns’
MADISON, Wis. — Madison bicyclists pedaled with a purpose Sunday, making sure everyone has access to healthy food. ‘Bike the Barns’ returned for the first time since the pandemic. Participants biked about 50 miles around Madison, through fields and forests. The event is FairShare Community Supported Agriculture’s largest fundraiser.
Freakfest canceled, other events still scheduled for days before Halloween
MADISON, Wis. — Freakfest will not be happening this Halloween. The annual spooky celebration was canceled the last two years due to COVID-19, and will not make a return this year, Madison Parks officials said Monday. “In the past few years, the City has moved away from a formal/sanctioned...
PHMDC now offering updated COVID booster appointments
“These updated boosters vaccines are designed to target the variants that account for most of the current cases in our community right now,” PHMDC director Janel Heinrich said. “With respiratory virus season upon us, these boosters are our best chance to reduce risk of severe illness and fight any potential surges as we head into fall and winter.”
In the 608: Meriter Hospital ICU Trauma Recovery Group
MADISON, Wis. – Throughout the pandemic, we know our frontline workers were front and center in helping our families and friends make it through the worst of times. UnityPoint Health – Meriter recognized the struggles and trauma their ICU staff was dealing with and wanted to provide a supportive and healing environment.
‘We’re trying to start this movement’: MAARCH marches for right to choose
MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Abortion and Reproductive Rights Coalition for Health, or MAARCH, took the streets on Sunday, marching from UW’s Library Hall to the Capitol, seeking bodily autonomy in Wisconsin and beyond. At the Capitol, people took the microphone to share their stories, saying why they...
Applications to fill District 17 alderperson vacancy now open
Applicants will be interviewed at a Common Council Executive Committee meeting on October 20 at 6 p.m. The new alder will be appointed on October 25, and will serve until April 18, 2023. The District 17 seat is open after former alder Gary Halverson resigned last week. Halverson’s name had...
UW Health: Less than half of Wisconsinites got a flu vaccine last year
“We are headed into our third COVID-19 winter but we can’t forget about other serious viral infections,” UW Health medical director Dr. Jim Conway said. “The best way to protect yourself from the flu and significantly reduce your risk of hospitalization and death is to get the influenza vaccine.”
