ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montello, WI

Comments / 0

Related
wglr.com

Madison bicyclists pedal with a purpose with ‘Bike the Barns’

MADISON, Wis. — Madison bicyclists pedaled with a purpose Sunday, making sure everyone has access to healthy food. ‘Bike the Barns’ returned for the first time since the pandemic. Participants biked about 50 miles around Madison, through fields and forests. The event is FairShare Community Supported Agriculture’s largest fundraiser.
MADISON, WI
wglr.com

PHMDC now offering updated COVID booster appointments

“These updated boosters vaccines are designed to target the variants that account for most of the current cases in our community right now,” PHMDC director Janel Heinrich said. “With respiratory virus season upon us, these boosters are our best chance to reduce risk of severe illness and fight any potential surges as we head into fall and winter.”
MADISON, WI
wglr.com

In the 608: Meriter Hospital ICU Trauma Recovery Group

MADISON, Wis. – Throughout the pandemic, we know our frontline workers were front and center in helping our families and friends make it through the worst of times. UnityPoint Health – Meriter recognized the struggles and trauma their ICU staff was dealing with and wanted to provide a supportive and healing environment.
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
County
Marquette County, WI
City
Montello, WI
wglr.com

Applications to fill District 17 alderperson vacancy now open

Applicants will be interviewed at a Common Council Executive Committee meeting on October 20 at 6 p.m. The new alder will be appointed on October 25, and will serve until April 18, 2023. The District 17 seat is open after former alder Gary Halverson resigned last week. Halverson’s name had...
MADISON, WI
wglr.com

UW Health: Less than half of Wisconsinites got a flu vaccine last year

“We are headed into our third COVID-19 winter but we can’t forget about other serious viral infections,” UW Health medical director Dr. Jim Conway said. “The best way to protect yourself from the flu and significantly reduce your risk of hospitalization and death is to get the influenza vaccine.”
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy