Simon Weaver interview: Harrogate Town chief's journey to becoming the EFL's longest-serving manager
When Simon Weaver came to Harrogate Town in May 2009, he was a rookie coach, looking to cut his teeth as he embarked upon the transition from player to manager. Thirteen years down the line, he remains at the helm of the North Yorkshire-based club. That puts him top of...
Wednesday Tips
Royal Fleet will take all the beating in the Bahrain Turf Club Foundation Stakes at Goodwood. Not seen since running with great distinction at the Dubai Carnival, he is still unexposed. Charlie Appleby places his horses with such skill and he looks to have found the perfect opening for this four-year-old gelding.
Charlie Adam retires | Is this his greatest goal?
Was this goal from inside his own half for Stoke against Chelsea Charlie Adam's greatest goal? The former Scotland, Rangers and Liverpool midfielder has announced his retirement from football at the age of 36.
Charlie Adam: Former Scotland, Rangers, Liverpool and Blackpool midfielder retires
Former Scotland, Rangers and Liverpool midfielder Charlie Adam has announced his retirement from playing, saying: "It's not been a bad ride". The 36-year-old left Dundee this summer after two seasons during which he helped his hometown club win promotion to the Scottish Premiership. Get Sky Sports | Get a Sky...
Ivan Toney will 'not let England opportunity go by' ahead of Nations League fixtures and World Cup squad selection
Ivan Toney says he will not let his opportunity with England pass him by with the World Cup squad less than two months away from being selected. The Brentford striker has been handed his maiden call-up by Gareth Southgate ahead of Nations League fixtures against Italy and Germany this month.
Ref Watch: Newcastle, Aston Villa, Celtic, Rangers, Liverpool Women among big decisions
In a special Tuesday edition of Ref Watch, former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher explains the best and the worst of the big decisions in England and Scotland. INCIDENT: Nathan Collins jumps into a challenge against Man City's Jack Grealish, leading with his studs as he hits the England forward in the chest. He's shown a straight red card by referee Anthony Taylor.
England reporter notebook: Spotlight on Ivan Toney, Jude Bellingham and Harry Maguire ahead of Nations League return
Midfield trio Jude Bellingham, Jordan Henderson and Declan Rice trained indoors as England took to the grass for the first time ahead of their Nations League double-header. Henderson linked up with the squad on Monday night having been drafted in to replace the injured Kalvin Phillips and was one of three players not to train with the group on Tuesday morning.
Harry Maguire looks a shoo-in for Gareth Southgate but Ivan Toney must seize his chance - England World Cup squad ladder
Is Harry Maguire a shoo-in for Gareth Southgate? Can the injured Kalvin Phillips win his race to be fit? Could Ivan Toney jump above Tammy Abraham and Marcus Rashford in the pecking order?. The Sky Sports England World Cup squad ladder is here!. From now until England boss Southgate names...
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Charlie Appleby and William Buick back on home soil at Lingfield after North American success
After a pause in British racing to mark the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, Lingfield and Newcastle host eight-race cards on Tuesday while there is Listed action from Aueuil, all live on Sky Sports Racing. Lingfield 3.20 - Princeville meets hat-trick seeker New Hope Bullet. Fresh from dominating the Group...
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Star apprentice Connor Planas seeks Southwell treble including a George Boughey link-up
Southwell takes centre stage on Sky Sports Racing on Wednesday and exciting young apprentice Connor Planas teams up with a George Boughey filly. Southwell 8.00 - Recent winner Second Collection takes on Colombe. Planas, 19, has been one of the breakthrough stars of 2022, scoring 17 times from 110 rides...
St Helens look set to be without Morgan Knowles for Super League Grand Final
St Helens look set to be without loose forward Morgan Knowles for Saturday's Grand Final against Leeds but stand-off Jack Welsby is free to play at Old Trafford. Knowles was sin-binned during Saints' 19-12 semi-final win over Salford on Saturday after appearing to twist the arm of stand-off Chris Atkin behind his back.
County Championship: George Balderson's hat-trick helps Lancashire beat Essex
George Balderson claimed a hat-trick to wreck Essex's hopes of victory in a match at Chelmsford that spanned just a little over four sessions as Lancashire won by 38 runs. The pace bowler finished with five for 14 from seven overs, supported by Will Williams, who returned four for 24 as Essex lost their last nine wickets for 35 runs in pursuit of 98 to win.
Worcester Warriors owners given Monday deadline to avoid suspension from Premiership
The RFU have given Worcester Warriors' owners a deadline of Monday, September 26 to provide proof of funds for payroll, insurance cover and a plan for the future, or else the club will be suspended from all competitions. The suspension would cover Worcester's participation in the Premiership, Worcester Warriors Women...
County Championship: Ollie Pope hits masterful 136 in Surrey fightback against Yorkshire
Ollie Pope's masterful 136 off 131 deliveries lifted Surrey out of trouble against Yorkshire on the opening day of their LV= Insurance County Championship clash. The Division One leaders staggered to 136-5 after being asked to bat first but Yorkshire were unable to contain Pope, whose flip for six and a reverse sweep for four took him to a 102-ball ton.
Zander Murray: Gala Fairydean Rovers striker was living in fear but weight is off his shoulders after coming out as gay
Zander Murray says he was "living in fear 24/7" but admits to feeling a huge weight off his shoulders after becoming the first Scottish senior footballer to come out as gay. Murray, who is a striker for Lowland League side Gala Fairydean Rovers, has praised his team-mates for their support and says he hopes his announcement "helps other players who are struggling".
