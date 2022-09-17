George Balderson claimed a hat-trick to wreck Essex's hopes of victory in a match at Chelmsford that spanned just a little over four sessions as Lancashire won by 38 runs. The pace bowler finished with five for 14 from seven overs, supported by Will Williams, who returned four for 24 as Essex lost their last nine wickets for 35 runs in pursuit of 98 to win.

SPORTS ・ 19 HOURS AGO