ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

Wednesday Tips

Royal Fleet will take all the beating in the Bahrain Turf Club Foundation Stakes at Goodwood. Not seen since running with great distinction at the Dubai Carnival, he is still unexposed. Charlie Appleby places his horses with such skill and he looks to have found the perfect opening for this four-year-old gelding.
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pompey
Person
Brendan Galloway
Person
Joe Morrell
Person
Morgan Whittaker
Person
Sean Raggett
Person
Niall Ennis
Person
Josh Koroma
SkySports

Ref Watch: Newcastle, Aston Villa, Celtic, Rangers, Liverpool Women among big decisions

In a special Tuesday edition of Ref Watch, former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher explains the best and the worst of the big decisions in England and Scotland. INCIDENT: Nathan Collins jumps into a challenge against Man City's Jack Grealish, leading with his studs as he hits the England forward in the chest. He's shown a straight red card by referee Anthony Taylor.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

England reporter notebook: Spotlight on Ivan Toney, Jude Bellingham and Harry Maguire ahead of Nations League return

Midfield trio Jude Bellingham, Jordan Henderson and Declan Rice trained indoors as England took to the grass for the first time ahead of their Nations League double-header. Henderson linked up with the squad on Monday night having been drafted in to replace the injured Kalvin Phillips and was one of three players not to train with the group on Tuesday morning.
RUGBY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Portsmouth
SkySports

St Helens look set to be without Morgan Knowles for Super League Grand Final

St Helens look set to be without loose forward Morgan Knowles for Saturday's Grand Final against Leeds but stand-off Jack Welsby is free to play at Old Trafford. Knowles was sin-binned during Saints' 19-12 semi-final win over Salford on Saturday after appearing to twist the arm of stand-off Chris Atkin behind his back.
RUGBY
SkySports

County Championship: George Balderson's hat-trick helps Lancashire beat Essex

George Balderson claimed a hat-trick to wreck Essex's hopes of victory in a match at Chelmsford that spanned just a little over four sessions as Lancashire won by 38 runs. The pace bowler finished with five for 14 from seven overs, supported by Will Williams, who returned four for 24 as Essex lost their last nine wickets for 35 runs in pursuit of 98 to win.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
SkySports

Worcester Warriors owners given Monday deadline to avoid suspension from Premiership

The RFU have given Worcester Warriors' owners a deadline of Monday, September 26 to provide proof of funds for payroll, insurance cover and a plan for the future, or else the club will be suspended from all competitions. The suspension would cover Worcester's participation in the Premiership, Worcester Warriors Women...
RUGBY
SkySports

County Championship: Ollie Pope hits masterful 136 in Surrey fightback against Yorkshire

Ollie Pope's masterful 136 off 131 deliveries lifted Surrey out of trouble against Yorkshire on the opening day of their LV= Insurance County Championship clash. The Division One leaders staggered to 136-5 after being asked to bat first but Yorkshire were unable to contain Pope, whose flip for six and a reverse sweep for four took him to a 102-ball ton.
SPORTS
SkySports

Zander Murray: Gala Fairydean Rovers striker was living in fear but weight is off his shoulders after coming out as gay

Zander Murray says he was "living in fear 24/7" but admits to feeling a huge weight off his shoulders after becoming the first Scottish senior footballer to come out as gay. Murray, who is a striker for Lowland League side Gala Fairydean Rovers, has praised his team-mates for their support and says he hopes his announcement "helps other players who are struggling".
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy