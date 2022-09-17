The 7th grade girls basketball team were humbled by the always tough Lake Fenton Blue Devils yesterday, 36-12. Lake Fenton’s 1-3-1 defense was the key to their victory. Lapeer’s Molly Swift led in scoring with 4, while Addyson Lange and Ali Turner each had 2 points. Julia Lomerson became our first player to fould out of a game. The Lightning basketball team heads to Cardinal Country next Monday to get a victory against Davison.

LINDEN, MI ・ 16 HOURS AGO