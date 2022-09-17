Read full article on original website
Girls Junior Varsity Volleyball beats Carman-Ainsworth
Lapeer JV took on Carman-Ainsworth at home and took down the Cavaliers – 3 sets to 0! Morgan Wilcox, Emily Morris, and Jadin Hill had some great hits for their team throughout the match! The team travels to Powers Catholic on Thursday, September 22nd. Go Boltz!
Girls 7th Grade Basketball falls to Lake Fenton 36 – 12
The 7th grade girls basketball team were humbled by the always tough Lake Fenton Blue Devils yesterday, 36-12. Lake Fenton’s 1-3-1 defense was the key to their victory. Lapeer’s Molly Swift led in scoring with 4, while Addyson Lange and Ali Turner each had 2 points. Julia Lomerson became our first player to fould out of a game. The Lightning basketball team heads to Cardinal Country next Monday to get a victory against Davison.
Boys Varsity Cross Country finishes 1st place at Lapeer County Meet
Boys Cross Country earned a first place finish at Tuesday’s North Branch Invitational, finishing 20 points ahead of the second place. Lapeer took home several medals: Connor Martin (1st overall), Jackson Baese (3rd overall), Jacob Essenmacher (4th overall), Joey Voss, Caleb Stern, Hayden Josef, Carter Baese, Daniel Ridley, Christian Kennedy, Aiden Florshinger, and Eli Weber.
Girls Varsity Swim & Dive falls to Saginaw Heritage 113 – 44
What a busy week we’ve had! On Thursday, 9/15, our team traveled up to Alma College for our first double dual meet of the season against Mt. Pleasant and Saginaw Heritage. Our team was down 6 team members for this meet, including key swimmers/diver Karina Reitz, Gabriella Morris, Berlin Sanchez and Ploy Wadkoke. Neither Mt. Pleasant nor Heritage had any divers, so that event was omitted.
