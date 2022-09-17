ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurens County, GA

Sharon Carswell
4d ago

STOP LYING!!! You DID NOT RESPOND UNTIL 12 O'CLOCK today. And the only reason you DID respond was because AFRICAN AMERICAN parents posted it on Facebook and 13wmaz PROMISED to investigate the situation.

CAROLYN GREEN
4d ago

If anyone thinks that anything will be done, they are sadly mistaken. Laurens County and Dublin City school both think that bullying is "not an issue in our schools". And that is the furthest thing from the truth. And sadly, the more popular the student, the less harsh the penalty.

DeDe Jones
4d ago

@Vickie Calhoun Bringing attention to the posting doesn't cause more division. The divide of our nation started more than 400 years ago. We have been quiet for ever and it hasn't worked. As a matter of fact, being questionable quiet has resulted in most of Africa Americans history being erased. Just another perspective. You made the point that if they had been white nothing would have been posted. My opinion about that is, think about, how often do you hear Blacks posting racial slur at school. We don't have that sense of entitlement.

