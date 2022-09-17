Read full article on original website
ePayments Announces Closure Of Its Business, Cites Regulatory Issues
Financial services provider ePayments has announced plans to wind up its operations. The company recently issued a notification to its clients in that regard, explaining that it will be closing its operations due to local regulations. The company was one of the biggest electronic payment service providers in the UK...
Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) misses estimates
Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY), an industry leader in lithium-ion battery resource recovery and the leading lithium-ion battery recycler in North America, stock fell 3.05% (As on September 15, 11:28:40 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted lower than expected results for the third quarter of FY 22. Net loss for the quarter was approximately $27.5 million, compared to a net loss of approximately $6.9 million in the third quarter 2021. This loss for the current quarter included $8.6 million of fair value gains on financial instruments. Adjusted EBITDA loss for the quarter was $31.6 million, compared to $5.3 million in the third quarter 2021. This was largely driven by higher operating expenses described above, which was directly related to the growth and expansion of the Company’s Spoke & Hub network. Adjusted EBITDA was also unfavorably impacted by a non-cash FMV pricing adjustment of $(7.3) million, versus an FMV gain of $0.4 million in the third quarter 2021. Additionally, non-cash stock-based compensation increased to $4.0 million, from $0.3 million in the third quarter 2021.
Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Operating Loss Rises
Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) stock fell 5.93% (As on September 14, 11:06:49 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company in the first quarter of FY 23 has reported the revenues of approximately $8.2 million compared to revenues of $13.0 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2022, ended July 31, 2021. Operating loss for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 was $3.1 million compared to an operating loss of $1.7 million for the same period of fiscal 2022. Net loss from operations was $3.1 million or ($0.33) per diluted share compared to a net loss of $1.6 million or ($0.17) per diluted share for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022. For the three months ended July 31, 2022, revenues from satellite payloads were approximately $3.5 million, or 42%, of consolidated revenues compared to $6.7 million, or 52%, for the same period of the prior year. For the three months ended July 31, 2022, revenues for non-space U.S. Government/DOD customers were $4.1 million, or 50%, of consolidated revenues compared to $5.5 million, or 42%, for the same period of the prior year. For the three months ended July 31, 2022, revenues from other commercial and industrial sales accounted for approximately $664,000, or 8%, of consolidated revenues compared to approximately $724,000, or 6%, for the same period of the prior year. Net cash used in operations was $3.6 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2023, compared to cash provided by operations of $828,000 for the same period of fiscal year 2022. Backlog at July 31, 2022 was approximately $40 million, the same as at April 30, 2022.
Cenntro Electric Group Ltd (NASDAQ:CENN) Margin Falls
Cenntro Electric Group Ltd (NASDAQ:CENN) stock fell 4.95% (As on September 14, 11:12:14 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company in the second quarter of FY 22 has reported the 105% rise in the net revenue was $5.0 million, an increase of 105% from $2.5 million in the same period of 2021. The number of commercial vehicles sold was 337 units, an increase of 23% from 273 units sold in the same period of 2021. Cash and cash equivalents were $183.0 million as of June 30, 2022, compared with $2.0 million as of June 30, 2021. Further, the gross profit was $0.53 million in the first half of 2022, an increase of 18% from $0.45 million in the first half of 2021. Gross margin was 10.6% in the first half of 2022, compared with 18.3% in the first half of 2021. The change in gross margin was primarily due to both the inflation pressure on input costs such as battery and the shipping costs, especially as shipping costs of a 40-foot container to Hamburg or New York have risen to a high of $20,000 for the first half of 2022 from the average of $2,000 for the same period last year. Recently in August, the average cost of shipping the same 40-foot container has come down to $5,000.
Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN) beats topline estimates
Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN) stock rose 6.22% (As on September 14, 11:11:34 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company missed analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. Iris Energy generated record revenue during the fiscal year 2022 ($59.0 million vs. $7.9 million in the prior period), attributable to the increase in the Company’s average operating hashrate and a higher average realized price per Bitcoin. Notwithstanding an increase in electricity and other site costs during the period ($15.6 million vs. $2.9 million in the prior period), as well as an increase in the global hashrate and lower transaction fees, the Company’s average electricity costs per Bitcoin mined reduced ($7,850 vs. $9,888 in the prior year). The Company generated record Adjusted EBITDA ($26.2 million vs. $1.4 million in the prior period) and Adjusted EBITDA Margin (44% vs. 18% in the prior period) during the period, demonstrating the attractive operating leverage within the business (i.e. higher average revenue and lower average electricity costs per Bitcoin mined as compared to the prior period, partially offset by higher corporate costs). Cash flow from operations was $21.6 million for the period (vs. $1.8 million in the prior period), primarily attributable to the increase in the Company’s average operating hashrate and a higher average realized price per Bitcoin. Net Loss After Tax for the period was $419.8 million for the period (vs. Net Loss After Tax of $60.4 million in the prior period), primarily attributable to a one-off non-cash mark-to-market of convertible instruments converted into equity at IPO ($418.7 million impact during the period). Cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2022 was $110.0 million, with no corporate debt held by the Company on its balance sheet.
Array Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) upgraded by Piper Sandler
Array Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) stock rose 0.92% (As on September 20, 11:17:18 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after Piper Sandler upgraded the stock to Overweight from Neutral and raised its $20 price target to $28, foreseeing an improved forward outlook for the renewable energy firm. Piper’s Kashy Harrison believes the company’s $1.9B order book along with historical book-to-bill ratios lay the foundation for a strong revenue and EBITDA outlook entering CY 2023. The analyst also sees Array as a beneficiary of domestic content requirements and manufacturing credits in the Inflation Reduction Act. Execution is “starting to trend in the right direction,” and execution on the margin trajectory should lead to compression in leverage multiples, Harrison wrote, adding she also likes the new CEO’s focus on transitioning toward free cash flow generation. Harrison also said that he believes the company’s “$1.9 billion order book along with historical book/bill ratios lay the foundation for a strong revenue/Ebitdaoutlook entering 2023.” He added that the company’s “strong order book,” or contracts, creates the potential for “an attractive 2023.”
ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Reiterated as a Buy
ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) stock fell 1.52% (As on September 20, 11:18:58 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after BofA Securities reiterated a Buy rating and raised its $134 price target to $140. Meanwhile, the company has increased the targeted 2022 distributions to shareholders, taking the total full year expected returns to $15...
Evolution Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Production Increases
Evolution Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) stock rallies 18.11% (As on September 14, 11:13:30 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company in the fourth quarter of FY 22 has reported the increased production in the current quarter by 34% over the third quarter ended March 31, 2022 (the “prior quarter”) to an average of 7,451 net barrels of oil equivalent per day (“BOEPD”). The company produced 5,953 BOEPD in fiscal year 2022, up 145% from fiscal year 2021 and natural gas sales has contributed 44% of revenues during current quarter. Driving the increase in oil production from 1,811 BOPD in the prior quarter was the closing of the Jonah Field Acquisition on April 1, 2022. Partially offsetting the overall increase was natural decline in the Delhi Field, as well as extended downtime at Evolution’s Williston Basin properties in April 2022 due to severe winter weather. Net natural gas production increased 67% from 15,878 MCFPD in the prior quarter due to the Jonah Field Acquisition. NGL production increased from 1,121 BOEPD in the prior quarter due to the Jonah Field Acquisition. The overall increase was partially offset by extended downtime at Delhi’s NGL plant in April 2022 due to turbine issues.
Boqii Holding Ltd (NYSE:BQ) beats topline expectations
Boqii Holding Ltd (NYSE:BQ), a leading pet-focused platform in China, stock fell 7.24% (As on September 16, 11:13:44 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted better than expected topline results for the second quarter of FY 22. Operating loss was RMB9.8 million (US$1.5 million), representing a decrease of 76.4% compared to RMB41.5 million in the same quarter of fiscal year 2022. Non-GAAP net loss was RMB10.5 million (US$1.6 million), representing a decrease of 66.7% from non-GAAP net loss of RMB31.5 million in the same quarter of fiscal year 2022. EBITDA was a loss of RMB9.0 million (US$1.3 million), representing a decrease of 74.6% from a loss of RMB35.6 million in the same quarter of fiscal year 2022. Total GMV was RMB731.5 million (US$109.2 million), compared to RMB792.1 million in the same quarter of fiscal year 2022. Active buyers were 1.8 million, representing an increase of 11.4% from 1.6 million in the same quarter of fiscal year 2022. Total cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments were RMB247.4 million (US$36.9 million), compared to RMB290.9 million as of March 31, 2022.
Aurora Mobile Ltd – ADR (NASDAQ:JG) topline falls
Aurora Mobile Ltd – ADR (NASDAQ:JG), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China, stock fell 2.96% (As on September 16, 11:17:58 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company reported 14 percent fall in the adjusted revenue to RMB76.1 million in the second quarter of FY 22, beating the analysts’ estimates for revenue of RMB86.63 million. Net loss attributable to Aurora Mobile Limited’s shareholders was RMB23.4 million (US$3.5 million), compared with a net loss attributable to Aurora Mobile Limited’s shareholders of RMB29.3 million for the same quarter last year. Adjusted net loss (non-GAAP) was RMB16.9 million (US$2.5 million), compared with a RMB23.6 million adjusted net loss for the same quarter last year. Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) was a negative RMB8.0 million (US$1.2 million), compared with a negative RMB13.3 million for the same quarter last year. Gross profit was RMB53.5 million (US$8.0 million), a decrease of 21% from RMB67.4 million in the same quarter of last year. The cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments were RMB112.0 million (US$16.7 million) as of June 30, 2022 compared with RMB284.6 million as of December 31, 2021. The decrease was primarily due to the short-term bank loan of RMB150.0 million was fully repaid in April 2022. As of June 30, 2022, the total deferred revenue balance was at the historical high of RMB137.7 million. AR turnover days has remained stable at 46 days this quarter compared to 46 days last quarter. Operating expenses decreased by an impressive 17% year-over-year to RMB87.7 million and that is the lowest operating expense since Q1’2019.
Bowlero Corp (NYSE:BOWL) beats earnings expectations
Bowlero Corp (NYSE:BOWL), the world’s leader in bowling entertainment, stock rose 5.76% (As on September 16, 11:12:43 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company reported mixed fourth-quarter results as earnings beat, but revenue missed Wall Street estimates. Same-store revenue was $78.8 million, or 53.0%, higher than pre-pandemic. Net Income for the quarter was $6.9 million, including $8.6 million of non-cash expenses related to the increase in the value of earnouts and warrants. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter grew to $82.4 million, up 140.9% relative to pre-pandemic performance and 94.8% vs. prior year. Cash generated from Operations during the quarter and fiscal year 2022 was $34.8 million and $177.7 million, respectively. Further, the Company has retired all outstanding publicly traded and privately held warrants as of May 18, 2022. The Company has added 4 new centers during the quarter, part of the 29 new centers for the fiscal year. As of September 15, 2022, after July 3, 2022, the Company has added 1 more and has signed definitive purchase agreements for an additional 8 new centers. Total centers in operation as of July 3, 2022 were 317.
Lennar Corp. (NYSE:LEN) Upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets
Lennar Corp. (NYSE:LEN) stock fell 1.96% (As on September 20, 11:18:34 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the KeyBanc Capital Markets upgrade was from Underweight to Overweight with an $89 price target. Analyst Kenneth Zener said that homebuilders, which have underperformed this year, tend to rebound sooner and more sharply than the broader market. The analyst stated that since their January 2022 downgrade, fundamentals are weaker, credit policy is tighter, and builder valuations are lower, but the essence of their call “lies between Jessie Livermore (‘There is a time to go long, a time to go short, and a time to go fishing’) and Wayne Gretzky (‘Skate to where the puck is going, not to where it is’).”
Forex Technical Major Pairs Analysis | September 15, 2022
USDX (USD Index) U.S dollar index hangs near the high after the previous day’s bearish close. The index situation is bullish and might continue the upward movement to print a new higher high. Traders will continue avoid short positions in the U.S dollar as long as the index continues printing a new higher high and higher low.
IDW Media Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IDW) Topline Rises 14%
IDW Media Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IDW) stock rose (As on September 15, 11:10:42 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company in the third quarter of FY 22 has reported the 14% rise in the Consolidated revenue to $7.7 million from $6.8 million reflecting revenue growth of $1.2 million at IDW Entertainment (IDWE), offset by a modest decrease in revenue at IDW Publishing (IDWP). IDWP revenue of $6.6 million decreased 3% from $6.8 million, primarily related to a temporary decline in the direct market related to the strong comic release of TMNT The Last Ronin #3 in the prior year, fewer titles being released, and the Penguin Random House distributor transition, as well as a decline in digital sales, offset by strong exclusive Scholastic sales of Sonic the Hedgehog and They Called Us Enemy. IDWE generated revenue of $1.2 million, compared to generating no measurable revenue in 3Q21. During the quarter, IDWE recognized $1.1 million in revenue related to the delivery of 10 episodes of Surfside Girls. The Company expects to recognize revenue in 4Q22 from the delivery of season 3 of Locke & Key. Consolidated loss from operations was $0.8 million compared to a consolidated loss from operations of $2.1 million. IDW’s net loss was $0.8 million, or $0.06 per share, compared to net loss of $0.9 million, or $0.09 per share. At July 31, 2022, IDW’s cash balance was $10.3 million. Working capital (current assets less current liabilities) totaled $18.1 million.
US Dollar Soars As Inflation Fears, Abysmal Data Continue To Weigh on Financial Markets
The US dollar rallied again toward the end of the trading week, with investors still pouring into the conventional safe-haven asset amid tightening monetary policy and abysmal economic data. The greenback has been one of the top-performing currencies in the global forex market, but can it sustain its meteoric ascent?
Plus500 Appears Ambitious in 5-Year Plan
Plus500, an interbank and CFDs dealer, announced its updated five-year strategy this Tuesday, with an iterative annualized order to pay the future of roughly $500M. The figure will be attained by broadening current products, introducing new products, increasing customer interaction, and moving into new geographic regions, including the United States.
US Dollar Index Pulls Back Off Weekly Highs to Trade at 109.669
The US dollar index on Friday pulled back off the current weekly highs of about 110.144 to trade at about 109.669. The USDX appears to be trading within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The DXY rejected a retest of the 100-hour moving average line following the pullback....
NZD/USD Target a Close in the 0.6000 Zone Today
During Friday’s Asian session, the NZD/USD returns to its two-year low of around 0.5955. Yesterday, the kiwi pair broke 0.6000 as the US dollar rose. The quote didn’t consider New Zealand’s (NZ) more stable economic data and Q2 GDP (GDP). The Business NZ PMI rose from 52.5...
Ironnet Inc (NYSE:IRNT) Withdraws Guidance
Ironnet Inc (NYSE:IRNT) stock plunges 40.91% (As on September 15, 11:29:32 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company withdrew its previously issued revenue guidance for fiscal 2023, citing management transitions, further restructuring aimed at containing costs, and “the underperformance of the transactional business this quarter.” Further, IronNet said its co-chief executive officer William Welch will step down but will continue to provide short-term support for the company. Chris Murphy, Head of Sales Operations, will lead the sales team in the interim, reporting to GEN (Ret.) Keith Alexander. Experienced software and cybersecurity executive Cameron Pforr has been appointed as IronNet’s new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), replacing current CFO James Gerber who will be departing the company to join a private cybersecurity company.
Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) Upgraded by Berenberg
Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) stock fell 3.67% (As on September 16, 11:11:14 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after a Berenberg analyst upgraded shares of hotel stocks Hilton, Hyatt Hotels, and Marriott to Buy from Hold. Marriott’s target price lifted to $185 from $165. He explained that the accelerating recovery in performance for lodging names has not been adequately reflected in share price moves due to ongoing concerns about the outlook for the macro environment. “Our analysis suggests that these concerns are overblown and that the outlook for revenue per available room (RevPAR) for 2023 and 2024 is that it will strengthen further. Against this backdrop, the clear evidence from the COVID-19 pandemic is of the resilience of the asset-light structure and there is no evidence that there is increased structural risk to either business travel or a migration away to disruptors like Airbnb and the online travel agencies,” wrote the analyst.
