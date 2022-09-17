Read full article on original website
Bridge Street at 15: What’s next for north Alabama outdoor mall? New restaurants, shops planned
When Bridge Street Town Centre opened in 2007, it was in a position for success. It was ideally located between the heart of Huntsville and fast-growing Madison. Just off Interstate 565 at the beginning of Cummings Research Park, it was also poised to attract shoppers from nearby Decatur and Athens.
Troopers Respond to Three Area Auto Accidents (One Involving 18-Wheeler) on Tuesday
Alabama State Troopers worked three separate accidents – one of those involving an 18-wheeler – around the area on Tuesday, with no one being hurt. State Troopers and Cherokee County personnel responded to reports of a vehicle fire on County Road 6 around 4:00am; according to information from the Trooper Post at Decatur, the driver of a 2010 Chevy Silverado reported to authorities that the vehicle caught fire while traveling down the road. Firefighters responded immediately – and the blaze was extinguished quickly with no one receiving any injuries in the incident; the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Alabama Born and Bred Sale
Calhoun County, AL – This event takes place on Saturday, October 1st at the Calhoun County Fair Alabama. It is hosted by the Alabama Born and Bred Show Pigs and starts at 1:00 pm. They are looking forward to the annual auction. They have seven breeders that are participating in the sale this year from Calhoun and Randolph counties. The live auction will begin at 1:00 on October 1st in the Calhoun County AgriCenter.
September 20, 2022 – Calhoun County Most Wanted
Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
Selma man arrested in DeKalb storage unit burglaries
A Selma man was arrested in DeKalb County over the weekend after authorities say he burglarized the storage units in Collinsville.
Thousands of Alabama bikers commemorate Trail of Tears
Thousands of motorcycles rolled into Madison on Saturday for the 29th annual Trail of Tears Commemorative Ride.
Man dies in fall at Alabama waterfall park
GROVE OAK, Ala. (AP) — Authorities in northeastern Alabama say a 70-year-old man fell to his death this weekend at a waterfall park. The man’s name hasn’t been released. DeKalb County Coroner Tom Wilson told AL.com that the man fell from a ledge at High Falls Park in Grove Oak on Saturday afternoon. He fell an estimated […]
1 shot in Somerville Sunday afternoon
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office confirmed deputies were called to the area of Dunn and Adams Streets in the town of Somerville shortly before 1 p.m.
WAFF
Madison County home destroyed in Saturday fire
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A fire Saturday afternoon destroyed a Madison County home as firefighters report that 90% of the roof collapsed. The fire took place on Riverton Rd. just east of Moores Mill. According to firefighters on the scene, no one was injured in the blaze. Firefighters on the...
Arrests and incidents reported Sept. 20
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported September 20, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. . fraudulent use of credit/debit card; miscellaneous charges. theft of property-4th degree; Walmart; Olive St. S.W; general merchandise; $115. September 19. unlawful breaking and entering motor vehicle; Dialsdale Dr. S.W.
1 dead after falling 60 feet at High Falls Park
Emergency crews responded to a fatal fall at High Falls Park on Saturday afternoon.
Sand Rock Woman Jailed on Drug Charges
A Cherokee County woman was arrested on a variety of drug charges Tuesday. 34 year old Lori Pizano of Sand Rock was taken into custody by Leesburg Police late that night on charges of Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, the Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree.
New scam targets family members of Morgan County inmates
Officials say the scammer falsely tells the inmate's family member that their loved one has died in jail.
Alvarez wins bitter Huntsville school board race, compared Republicans to ‘parasites’
After a long, ugly local election, Andrea Alvarez will fill a Huntsville City School board seat for a term. Alvarez, who ran what she says was an “intentionally” nonpartisan race, will replace eight-year District 3 incumbent Elisa Ferrell, who ran on a nonpartisan ticket in 2014. Alvarez’s core...
Alabama man charged in grandson’s hot car death returned to truck 3 times, DA says
A Blount County man has been charged after authorities said his 2-year-old grandson died when he was left in a hot vehicle for seven hours on Tuesday. William “Bill” Wiesman, 56, is charged with reckless manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide. Authorities identified the boy as Ian Wiesman. Blount...
Peach Cobbler Factory to host grand opening Saturday in Huntsville
It's finally happening. The Peach Cobbler Factory will open its first Alabama location this week in Huntsville. The grand opening will start noon Saturday at 7216 Bailey Cove Road SE. There will be prizes, samples and fun for everyone, the restaurant said in its announcement Monday. Celeste Otero, owner of...
Albertville Man Leads Police on Chase
FORT PAYNE, Ala. — On September 15th 2022, Deputies with the DCSO responded to a residence on County Road 400 in the Lakeview Community. A homeowner caught John E Oliver (53 of Albertville) in the process of burglarizing an outbuilding and loading property into the victim’s vehicle. Oliver fled the residence where he committed the burglary then stole a vehicle from a neighbor.
Cherokee County, AL
Welcome! Sometimes it just isn’t enough to hear the word. You may not realize what new and exciting things are in store when you arrive in Cherokee County, located in NE Alabama. We don’t hold back. But rather offer more and more interesting things to do, places to see, mountains to climb, and for your pleasure, Weiss Lake. Come visit!
One person injured in Sunday afternoon Morgan County shooting
One person was injured in a Sunday afternoon shooting in Morgan County. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says they responded to near Dunn St. and Adams St. in the Union Hill area of in Somerville. Deputies found one person with non-life-threatening injuries and made contact with the alleged shooter. It...
Decatur man indicted for murder after stabbing victim dies
A Morgan County Grand Jury has officially indicted a Decatur man for murder after authorities confirm that the victim in a stabbing later died from his injuries.
