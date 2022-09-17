Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Antonio Brown reacts to NFL warning Bruce Arians for his actions during Bucs-Saints brawl
It's been almost nine months since Antonio Brown's wild exit from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the middle of last season's Week 17 contest against the New York Jets. As a refresher, the seven-time Pro Bowler stripped off his jersey, shoulder pads, gloves and undershirt on the sideline, threw many of the items to fans in the crowd and shuffled across the end zone while throwing up "peace" signs to the audience before leaving the field and in the process, ended his Bucs career (and possibly his NFL days).
Justin Fields’ message after loss to Packers is sure to piss off Bears fans
The Chicago Bears suffered their first loss of the season on Sunday night, falling once again at the hands of their NFC North rival Green Bay Packers. After the game, quarterback Justin Fields addressed the media, and he made some comments that likely won’t sit well among Bears fans. Speaking to reporters, Fields insinuated that Bears fans aren’t impacted by the losses as much as the players are because “they’re not putting in any work.”
Tyreek Hill had funny message for Tua Tagovailoa critics
Tyreek Hill spent all offseason talking about how underrated Tua Tagovailoa is, and his new quarterback has made him look pretty good through the first two games of the season. After Miami’s incredible comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Hill had a hilarious message for all the Tua critics.
NFL・
Popculture
Gisele Bündchen 'Isn't Back With' Tom Brady Despite Return to Florida
Gisele Bündchen is back in Florida, but that doesn't mean she's back with Tom Brady. According to Page Six, Bündchen returned to Florida after spending time in Costa Rica. However, the outlet says that she is not with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback as she is currently in Miami.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NFL Rookie Suffers Awkward, Off-Field Defeat Because Workers Didn't Know Him
Philadelphia Eagles player Britain Covey said stadium parking attendants turned him away before a game on Monday.
FSU Depth Chart vs. Boston College
Florida State released its depth chart on Monday ahead of the Seminoles’ 8 p.m. kickoff Saturday against Boston College. All players who left Friday's contest with injuries are listed and there are no significant changes from last week's projected depth chart.
The game they waited their entire lives to play
BRANDON — The pep rally began on time, the football game did not. Officially, it will go down as a three-day postponement due to lightning strikes that covered the skies of East Hillsborough on Friday night. For a team on a four-year losing skid, the storm seemed redundant. When...
How much will USF’s on-campus football stadium cost? Here’s a glimpse.
Pitches to build USF’s proposed on-campus football stadium provide a glimpse into the biggest unknown surrounding the Bulls’ long-awaited facility: cost. The proposal by design/construction firm AECOM Hunt pegged construction costs at $350 million. The M.A. Mortenson Company assumed construction would total $300 million. Those numbers are literal...
Comments / 0